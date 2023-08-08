From Queen Elizabeth II’s death to interest rate rises to Liz Truss’s short-lived tenure at the top, the past year in the UK has seen its fair share of high-profile stories.

But masked by this headline-hogging news, the past few months have seen several other developments inch their way into the public conversation. Stories that stand to have a far more dramatic and long-standing impact on the way we send messages and use the internet – and that raise serious questions about how we interact with each other and the online world.

We’re talking about two things: the Online Safety Bill’s introduction to parliament after years in the wilderness, and proposed changes to the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (also known as the snoopers’ charter).

Combined, these happenings stand not only to build on existing legislation that dictates what access the UK government and its agencies have to our data and online activity – but to introduce even more measures to surveil and store what the UK public does on the internet.

So, below, we’re unpacking exactly what the Online Safety Bill and snoopers’ charter are and what they mean for you in 2023. We’ll explain what they do, who’s implementing them, and why it matters – as well as, most importantly, what you can do to stay safe online.

We’ll also be regularly updating this page with the latest movements on these breaking, ongoing developments, so you can stay in the know as events unfold.