Remote work scenarios and using a VPN

Remote work is a hot trend that benefits employees and employers alike. A staggering 87 per cent of workers report increased productivity when working partly remotely. Almost two-thirds of employees worldwide report their organisations provide work flexibility. However, this global shift to hybrid and remote work increases the risk of cybercrime, such as unauthorised access to sensitive data or passwords.

A VPN can protect remote workers by encrypting connections and providing secure access to company networks. Whether you’re a freelancer, virtual assistant or employee, using a top-rated VPN service, such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN can ensure your work remains confidential and secure, thus promoting productivity.

Enhanced security and data privacy

When remote workers use a VPN, their data is encrypted and securely transmitted through a virtual tunnel, protecting it from potential cyberthreats. Even if a remote worker’s device connects to public wifi, a VPN shields their online activity, preventing unauthorised access and data breaches.

Secure access to company resources

A VPN provides secure access to company resources. Employees often need to access sensitive data and applications on the company’s private network. A VPN enables this access seamlessly and securely as if the employee were physically present at the office.

You can use tools such as Secure Shell, Virtual Network Computing and the widely used Remote Desktop Protocol with a VPN to create a secure tunnel for remote access. This allows you to connect to your work computer as long as it’s powered on and your company’s policy permits VPN access. This can boost productivity and efficiency without compromising security.

Bypass geo-restrictions

Remote work often means working from different locations – sometimes even from different countries. In such scenarios, workers might encounter geo-restrictions preventing access to specific resources, websites or services. A VPN can bypass these geographical limitations by masking the user’s location, providing the freedom to work unhindered from anywhere.

Protection against public wifi vulnerabilities

Public wifi networks, while convenient, are often fraught with security risks, such as wifi sniffing software and deceptive networks recording your online activities. However, using a VPN can safeguard you from these threats.

Whether you’re working from a café or using the free wifi at a mall, a VPN encrypts your data, protecting your login credentials and sensitive information from potential eavesdroppers. So, whether it’s free or paid wifi, you should always connect through a VPN to ensure your data is secure.