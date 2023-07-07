- SOFTWARE
As the trend towards remote work continues to gain momentum, remote access virtual private networks (VPNs) are rapidly becoming a crucial tool for employees needing to access company resources outside the office securely. To help you better understand the importance of VPNs in today’s work environment, we’ve put together a comprehensive guide covering everything you need to know about remote access VPNs.
In this guide, we’ll provide a detailed overview of VPNs, including their components and purpose. We’ll also explore their critical role in maintaining cybersecurity for remote workers and offer practical advice on implementing a VPN for your organisation. By the end of this guide, you’ll have a comprehensive understanding of how VPNs work, why they’re important and how to use them effectively in remote work scenarios.
A remote access VPN is a technology that establishes an encrypted tunnel from a remote location to a private network. Its primary purpose is to provide employees with secure access to their organisation’s resources while working outside the office. In general, a remote access VPN can serve anyone needing a safeguarded connection to a private network from a remote location or public space.
A remote access VPN comprises two key components: the network access server (NAS) and VPN client software (often called an app). The NAS enables users to connect to the remote VPN and could be a separate server or software installed on a shared server. It only provides users with access to the network if they enter valid credentials authenticated by NAS or a dedicated authentication server incorporated in the network.
To connect to the remote access VPN, users must also have a VPN app set up on their device. This client software is needed to establish and maintain the encrypted tunnel to the NAS. Note that although current operating systems come with built-in remote access VPN connectivity, some providers require a proprietary application to operate.
A remote access VPN uses strong encryption protocols, such as Advanced Encryption Standard 256-bit (AES-256) encryption, to keep data transmitted between the user and the private network private and secure. It creates a virtual tunnel between the user’s device and the private network.
Encryption makes the data unreadable to anyone who tries to intercept it without authorisation. This ensures a secure remote connection that is safeguarded against potential cybercriminals or unauthorised users.
Remote work is a hot trend that benefits employees and employers alike. A staggering 87 per cent of workers report increased productivity when working partly remotely. Almost two-thirds of employees worldwide report their organisations provide work flexibility. However, this global shift to hybrid and remote work increases the risk of cybercrime, such as unauthorised access to sensitive data or passwords.
A VPN can protect remote workers by encrypting connections and providing secure access to company networks. Whether you’re a freelancer, virtual assistant or employee, using a top-rated VPN service, such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN can ensure your work remains confidential and secure, thus promoting productivity.
When remote workers use a VPN, their data is encrypted and securely transmitted through a virtual tunnel, protecting it from potential cyberthreats. Even if a remote worker’s device connects to public wifi, a VPN shields their online activity, preventing unauthorised access and data breaches.
A VPN provides secure access to company resources. Employees often need to access sensitive data and applications on the company’s private network. A VPN enables this access seamlessly and securely as if the employee were physically present at the office.
You can use tools such as Secure Shell, Virtual Network Computing and the widely used Remote Desktop Protocol with a VPN to create a secure tunnel for remote access. This allows you to connect to your work computer as long as it’s powered on and your company’s policy permits VPN access. This can boost productivity and efficiency without compromising security.
Remote work often means working from different locations – sometimes even from different countries. In such scenarios, workers might encounter geo-restrictions preventing access to specific resources, websites or services. A VPN can bypass these geographical limitations by masking the user’s location, providing the freedom to work unhindered from anywhere.
Public wifi networks, while convenient, are often fraught with security risks, such as wifi sniffing software and deceptive networks recording your online activities. However, using a VPN can safeguard you from these threats.
Whether you’re working from a café or using the free wifi at a mall, a VPN encrypts your data, protecting your login credentials and sensitive information from potential eavesdroppers. So, whether it’s free or paid wifi, you should always connect through a VPN to ensure your data is secure.
Implementing a remote access VPN requires a few essential components:
Choosing the right VPN should be based on several factors, including scalability, robust security features and compatibility. We recommend the following VPNs:
The setup process includes the following steps:
When you finish your work, disconnect from the VPN server and close your VPN client. Doing so ensures your connection stays secure and your device isn’t linked to the organisation’s network when unnecessary
Several best practices can ensure a safe, secure and efficient experience when using VPNs for remote access. Implementing these tips can protect your data, increase productivity and reduce the risk of cyberattacks.
Using outdated VPN software can expose your system to unnecessary risks. Developers often release updates to patch security vulnerabilities or introduce new features. So, make sure to install updates as soon as they become available.
Two-factor or multi-factor authentication adds more security to VPN access. Users must verify their identity through two or more methods to access the system. This could be a combination of something you know (password), something you have (hardware token or phone) or something you are (fingerprint). This method significantly reduces the risk of unauthorised access to your data.
It’s risky to use public wifi networks because they’re not secure and can expose your data to hackers. If you must use public wifi, ensure you connect to your VPN before accessing sensitive information or performing critical operations.
Knowledge is one of the best defences against cybersecurity threats. Educate your remote workforce about the following:
In addition, a well-defined remote work policy can assist in ensuring compliance and keeping everyone informed.
Use strong, unique passwords, install a reliable security suite and keep your operating system and all applications updated. Remember, a VPN protects your internet connection but can’t defend against threats already on your device.
As remote work trends continue to rise, implementing VPNs and adhering to best practices are becoming increasingly important. Remote access VPNs play a crucial role in protecting a company’s digital assets and enhancing the privacy of remote workers. These tools provide secure access to company resources, bypass geo-restrictions and offer a vital protective layer when using public wifi networks.
To fully benefit from the remote access VPN technology, regularly update software and VPN passwords, adopt robust authentication protocols and use a VPN on all work devices. Strike a balance between speed and security without compromising your work efficiency. When remote workers follow the best practices discussed, remote access VPNs significantly improve productivity and effectiveness.