Step-by-step guide: How to add Surfshark VPN extension to Chrome

Written by Mariana Krasteva
Updated August 08, 2023
Verified by Nick Jones

The digitisation of daily life and communications calls for robust online privacy and security. Utilising a virtual private network (VPN) extension for popular browsers, such as Chrome, becomes essential in protecting sensitive data and preventing data breaches. 

Surfshark is one of the best VPN providers that offer extensions for Google Chrome. With its comprehensive advanced features like encryption, IP masking, ad blocking, data breach alerts, and access to geo-restricted content, the Surfshark VPN extension enhances security, privacy, and overall browsing experience. As a result, everyday Chrome use is transformed into a safe, unrestricted journey across the web. 

This guide will explore the advantages of using Surfshark for Chrome; we’ll walk you through the installation and configuration process and provide you with tips to optimise the use of the Surfshark VPN Chrome extension.

Why use Surfshark VPN with Chrome?

Surfshark VPN significantly enhances the Chrome browsing experience in several ways. The primary purpose of a VPN is to provide online privacy and safety by building a secure tunnel, safeguarding your internet traffic. With Surfshark VPN, user data is encrypted, ensuring high security while surfing the web. Additionally, it allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and access content unavailable in their locations. 

The benefits and features of using Surfshark for Chrome browsing include:

Surfshark VPN Chrome extension featuresBenefits
Easy integrationThe Surfshark extension for Chrome is designed for easy installation and use across all devices that support Google Chrome.
Data encryptionThe Surfshark extension encrypts your data using Advanced Encryption standard with 256 bits (AES256), so that it cannot be accessed by unauthorised parties, ensuring sensitive data protection and the security of communication.
IP MaskingUsing an encrypted proxy, the Surfshark Chrome extension hides your actual IP address by connecting to servers in various countries. This protection prevents websites from tracking your online activities back to you.
Bypassing geo-blocking, restrictions set by authorities or Internet Service Providers (ISPs)Whether restrictions are government-imposed, institution-based, or ISP-related, Surfshark helps you bypass them, allowing free and open access to the internet.
Strict no-logs policySurfshark operates under a no-logs policy and offers unlimited bandwidth across all your devices, preserving your privacy without compromising speed or performance.
Cookie popup blockerSurfshark’s Cookie popup blocker eliminates pesky consent requests, ensuring seamless and pop-up-free browsing.
Website breach alertsThe Surfshark extension alerts you about any security breaches on the websites you visit, keeping you informed and secure.
Optimal speed and securitySurfshark's expansive network of over 3,200 servers across 100+ countries ensures high-speed connections without sacrificing security.

The next table compares three options for using Google Chrome in terms of security, privacy, and performance.

Chrome with Surfshark AppChrome with Surfshark ExtensionChrome without Surfshark
Internet privacyHigh-level privacy with encrypted trafficSlightly less robust privacy than the app covering browser traffic onlyBrowsing activities can be tracked
Geo-restricted ContentAccess to content from all over the worldCan access global content, but only in browserAccess limited according to user's real IP location
Ad and Cookie popup blockingAvailable via CleanWeb featureCleanWeb feature blocking ads and pop-ups within the browserNo ad-blocking unless an ad-blocker extension is installed
Device-Wide ProtectionProtects all internet traffic on the deviceOnly protects the data from your browserNo protection
SpeedGenerally faster due to the ability to select different protocolsSpeed may be slightly slower compared to the appSpeed depends on the internet service provider and location

In short, adding the Surfshark VPN extension to your Chrome browser safeguards your online privacy, opens up the internet, and enhances your overall browsing experience without the need to install a dedicated VPN app.

How to add Surfshark VPN extension to Chrome

Adding the Surfshark VPN extension to Chrome requires the following steps.

Step 1: Sign up for a Surfshark account

Go to the official Surfshark website. Click on the “Get Surfshark” button. Choose the best pricing option according to your needs – there are different term lengths and plans. 

Step 2: Download and install the Surfshark extension 

Find the Surfshark extension page on the Chrome web store by searching. Click “Add to Chrome” and confirm the installation when a popup window appears.

The Surfshark logo should now appear on your toolbar at the top right-hand corner of your browser.

Step 3: Log into the extension 

Click on the Surfshark icon on your browser’s toolbar. Enter the email address and password you used during registration and click “Log in.”

Step 4: Connect to the VPN 

Once logged in, you’ll see the homepage of the Surfshark browser extension. Click the “Quick Connect” button to connect to the fastest server available instantly.

If you want to connect to a different location, go to the “VPN” tab on the extension. You can access a vast network of over 3,200 servers across over 65 countries.

To select your preferred location, use the search bar and find your desired country or scroll down the list. 

Step 5: Manage features and settings 

The “Settings” tab provides access to various features and options.

For example, in the “VPN Settings” menu (the first option), you can configure the extension to automatically connect when you launch the browser. Additionally, you can activate the “WebRTC” option, which prevents websites from detecting your IP and location.

Within the “CleanWeb settings” section, you can access the same options as the Surfshark browser extension homepage. You can conveniently switch the following options: 

  • Ad blocker 
  • Cookie popup blocker 
  • Data breach alert
  • Malware alert

In addition, within the “Bypass list” section, you can select which websites you prefer to exclude from the VPN and/or CleanWeb functions.

Following these steps, you will have successfully installed and configured your Surfshark VPN extension on Chrome. Now, you’re ready to explore the web securely and privately and enjoy an enhanced browsing experience.

Tips for optimising Surfshark VPN experience on Chrome

Here are several tips to fine-tune your Surfshark VPN extension and create a more secure, seamless browsing experience:

  • Choose a fast VPN Server. Your server choice significantly impacts your VPN speed and stability. Opt for a server that’s geographically closer to you and has a lower user load. This minimises latency and potential data bottlenecks
  • Use a wired connection. Although wifi is convenient, Ethernet connections usually offer better stability and higher bandwidth. If you’re seeking an improvement in VPN performance, consider connecting your device to the internet with a cable
  • Use the multihop option. The Surfshark VPN extension offers a multihop feature that enables you to connect via two different servers, adding an extra layer of security

Troubleshooting Surfshark VPN extension issues:

  • If you encounter problems while connecting, try accessing different locations instead of sticking to one particular location
  • Disable ad-block extensions or antivirus apps, as they can interfere with the VPN
  •  Try reinstalling the Surfshark VPN extension on your browser
  • Test the Surfshark extension on a different browser, such as Firefox or Edge

Following these optimisation tips and troubleshooting solutions can help you maximise your Surfshark VPN experience on Chrome, enhancing your online privacy and browsing flexibility.

Conclusion

Surfshark VPN for Chrome is a powerful tool for enhancing online security and privacy. It encrypts data, hides IP addresses, bypasses geo-restrictions, and blocks cookie pop-ups. 

Installation involves:

  • Adding the Surfshark extension from the Chrome web store
  • Logging in
  • Connecting to a VPN server

To further enhance performance, it’s essential to choose the right server and adjust the settings depending on your needs. Utilising Surfshark’s features, like CleanWeb, ad blocking, and data breach alerts, further streamlines the browsing experience. 

Integrating Surfshark VPN into your Chrome browser is a straightforward step towards secure, private, and convenient browsing.

Frequently asked questions about Surfshark extension for Chrome

