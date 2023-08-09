How to add Surfshark VPN extension to Chrome

Adding the Surfshark VPN extension to Chrome requires the following steps.

Step 1: Sign up for a Surfshark account

Go to the official Surfshark website. Click on the “Get Surfshark” button. Choose the best pricing option according to your needs – there are different term lengths and plans.

Step 2: Download and install the Surfshark extension

Find the Surfshark extension page on the Chrome web store by searching. Click “Add to Chrome” and confirm the installation when a popup window appears.

The Surfshark logo should now appear on your toolbar at the top right-hand corner of your browser.

Step 3: Log into the extension

Click on the Surfshark icon on your browser’s toolbar. Enter the email address and password you used during registration and click “Log in.”

Step 4: Connect to the VPN

Once logged in, you’ll see the homepage of the Surfshark browser extension. Click the “Quick Connect” button to connect to the fastest server available instantly.

If you want to connect to a different location, go to the “VPN” tab on the extension. You can access a vast network of over 3,200 servers across over 65 countries.

To select your preferred location, use the search bar and find your desired country or scroll down the list.

Step 5: Manage features and settings

The “Settings” tab provides access to various features and options.

For example, in the “VPN Settings” menu (the first option), you can configure the extension to automatically connect when you launch the browser. Additionally, you can activate the “WebRTC” option, which prevents websites from detecting your IP and location.

Within the “CleanWeb settings” section, you can access the same options as the Surfshark browser extension homepage. You can conveniently switch the following options:

Ad blocker

Cookie popup blocker

Data breach alert

Malware alert

In addition, within the “Bypass list” section, you can select which websites you prefer to exclude from the VPN and/or CleanWeb functions.

Following these steps, you will have successfully installed and configured your Surfshark VPN extension on Chrome. Now, you’re ready to explore the web securely and privately and enjoy an enhanced browsing experience.