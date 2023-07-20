In this guide, our experts will provide a comprehensive review of the free version of TunnelBear by describing its features and how it performs compared to other free virtual private network (VPN) providers.

The internet has become such an integral part of our lives that we can’t perform the smallest of tasks without it, from getting directions and checking emails to online shopping. However, this dependency on the internet has brought some risks in our daily lives, such as risking our personal information to data leaks and exposing online activity to cybercriminals.

Fortunately, a simple solution to this problem is using a VPN. It helps cloak your data and ensures that your details remain anonymous by encrypting them, preventing your internet service provider (ISP), cybercriminals or even government agencies from accessing your information. There are many VPNs out there, but today we’ll be looking into TunnelBear’s free VPN service, its features, performance and how it compares to a few other free VPN services.