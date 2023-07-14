- SOFTWARE
The escalating wave of cybercrime has given rise to alarming global security concerns. This is where sophisticated virtual private network (VPN) services with custom Domain Name System (DNS) settings step forward as an essential tool, safeguarding digital interactions from various cyberthreats users may fall victim to.
Cybercrime statistics speak for themselves. With nearly a third of UK businesses reporting weekly attacks and a predicted annual damage cost of up to £8.4 trillion by 2025, taking robust cybersecurity measures is vital. Utilising the custom DNS option of your VPN is an effective strategy to enhance security and speed up your internet connection.
This article will provide an in-depth explanation of VPN custom DNS settings, exploring their functionality and how they can effectively improve the privacy and security of your online activities. You’ll also learn when to use VPN custom DNS settings and, most importantly, how to adjust them correctly.
VPN custom DNS settings are an advanced feature that allows you to use a specified DNS server while the VPN connection is active. The main purpose of these custom settings is to give you greater control over your DNS queries, which can enhance your privacy, security and overall internet experience.
To fully understand this, let’s first explore what DNS does. It acts as a directory for the internet, changing human-readable website names into the corresponding Internet Protocol (IP) addresses used by browsers. Your internet service provider (ISP) typically manages these requests and may track your internet activity, and VPN custom DNS settings can prevent this transparency of your online interactions.
A VPN manages DNS independently and establishes a secure, encrypted tunnel between your device and the server you’re connected to. This protects your internet traffic from being observed or intercepted. Some VPN services have separate DNS servers to handle DNS queries, maintaining the security and privacy shielded by the VPN.
In addition, many VPNs offer custom DNS settings, allowing you to choose a different DNS provider instead of using the VPN provider’s DNS servers. This capability is beneficial when the VPN’s default DNS servers are slow or unreliable, or users have specific DNS preferences, such as using a DNS server with enhanced privacy features or malware blocking.
Utilising custom DNS settings within a VPN offers many advantages related to privacy, security, performance and flexibility.
Custom DNS settings significantly boost user privacy. Choosing a reliable DNS provider prevents you from being monitored by your ISP and other outside trackers. This extra privacy protection helps keep your online actions private and secure.
Custom DNS settings enhance your online browsing experience. By switching to a faster and more efficient DNS server, you can improve your browsing performance and enjoy faster speeds overall.
Your ISP may prevent you from accessing certain websites based on content or geographical location. A custom DNS server helps you bypass these limitations and access a broader range of online content.
Certain custom DNS servers have added features that improve online safety, such as blocking ads, preventing tracking attempts and filtering out malicious websites. Some even provide parental control features, limiting access to inappropriate content.
DNS leaks are security flaws when DNS requests, which should be protected within the VPN’s secure tunnel, are accidentally sent to an ISP’s DNS servers. This could expose all your browsing activities, including your IP address, location and web searches, to your ISP.
There are a few situations that might result in a DNS leak:
You can choose a DNS server that provides better leak protection by using custom DNS settings. This ensures your online privacy and security remain intact, which is particularly vital when using networks you don’t control. Examples include public wifi or when dealing with ISPs that force the use of their own DNS servers.
As we suggested, while VPNs are robust privacy tools, custom DNS settings can enhance their performance further, particularly under specific conditions.
You may opt for custom DNS when your primary goal is to accelerate browsing. Renowned DNS providers like Cloudflare, Google Public DNS, Quad9 or OpenDNS often surpass the speed of regular ISPs’ DNS servers, resulting in a faster VPN experience.
Custom DNS settings are extremely advantageous in web filtering, acting as a protective shield against various online threats. Custom DNS offers parental control for families with young children by restricting access to inappropriate online content.
Moreover, in scenarios where a VPN’s DNS server malfunctions and restricts access to certain websites, switching to a custom DNS might prove beneficial for resolving such problems. Hence, a custom DNS is a viable solution for individuals and businesses encountering browsing issues or seeking enhanced control over web content.
However, it’s crucial to note that employing custom DNS might add a layer of complexity and potential pitfalls. Users must weigh the trade-off between gaining new features against potentially losing those offered by their VPN’s DNS. Additionally, there could be privacy concerns if the DNS provider logs browsing history, though choosing a non-account-based DNS service can mitigate this risk.
So, using custom DNS settings within a VPN is recommended for advanced users and businesses with specific needs and a sound understanding of the implications. The VPN custom DNS option offers a more nuanced, customisable VPN experience but requires careful selection and handling to avoid unforeseen complications.
Although configuring custom DNS settings within your VPN or router varies by provider, it usually is a straightforward process:
For other providers, try exploring areas titled “Connection”, “Network”, or “Advanced” within the settings to find DNS-related options. Irrespective of the specific interface, configuring custom DNS typically involves two steps:
Let’s look at the custom DNS configuration process for NordVPN. Follow these steps to adjust your VPN custom DNS settings on the Windows application:
To configure custom DNS on a Windows device, follow the steps below:
Most DNS services provide two IP addresses: primary and secondary. For instance, Cloudflare employs 1.1.1.1 and 1.0.0.1 for its primary service. You can find these addresses in your DNS provider’s setup guide.
After changing settings, reconnect to your VPN and visit DNSleaktest.com, selecting the extended test. Your change is successful if the custom DNS IP addresses you entered appear.
Otherwise, troubleshooting may involve switching browsers, trying a different site such as DNSleak.com, or rebooting your device.
This granular control over DNS settings enables users to optimise their VPN experience, enhancing security, privacy and performance.
Navigating today’s internet landscape necessitates robust privacy measures, such as using VPN services with custom DNS settings. These settings empower users with enhanced control, privacy and security, bypassing censorship, improving browsing speed and eliminating DNS leaks.
Custom DNS configurations can significantly optimise VPN performance and offer reliable solutions when default DNS servers limit access. However, it’s critical to comprehend the trade-off between added complexity and potential benefits. Thus, custom DNS settings are ideal for users who understand these aspects and have specific needs related to their internet connection privacy and security.