The escalating wave of cybercrime has given rise to alarming global security concerns. This is where sophisticated virtual private network (VPN) services with custom Domain Name System (DNS) settings step forward as an essential tool, safeguarding digital interactions from various cyberthreats users may fall victim to.

Cybercrime statistics speak for themselves. With nearly a third of UK businesses reporting weekly attacks and a predicted annual damage cost of up to £8.4 trillion by 2025, taking robust cybersecurity measures is vital. Utilising the custom DNS option of your VPN is an effective strategy to enhance security and speed up your internet connection.

This article will provide an in-depth explanation of VPN custom DNS settings, exploring their functionality and how they can effectively improve the privacy and security of your online activities. You’ll also learn when to use VPN custom DNS settings and, most importantly, how to adjust them correctly.