Black Friday VPN deals for 2024

The best VPNs increase online security by masking your IP address and keeping your online activity away from prying eyes. Black Friday, which falls on the 29th of November this year, is fast-approaching, and it’s one of the best times to invest in a VPN as plenty of providers slash their prices.

Right now, you can already benefit from a wealth of the best Black Friday VPN deals. I’ve listed the most impressive discounts already available and will continue to update this page with the latest VPN Black Friday deals.

Overview of the top Black Friday VPN deals

I’ve scoured the internet and rounded up all the best Black Friday VPN deals already available. These are some of the biggest discounts I’ve seen for these VPN providers all year, so now is a great time to invest.

87 per cent off Surfshark: just £1.49 per month + four months free

VPN & Ad Blocker: £1.49 + four months free

Surfshark One, Alert & Antivirus: £1.89 + four months free

Features

Surfshark is currently offering two VPN Black Friday deals: its VPN and ad-blocker have gone down to just £1.49 per month, while its high-end Surfshark One subscription has dropped to just £1.89. Both of these deals also come with four months thrown in for free.

The first deal comes with all the features you would expect from a VPN, including multihop and a kill switch, as well as the ability to connect unlimited devices to your account. The second comes with even more features: Alternative ID generates an online email address when you sign up for services online, and the antivirus detects and removes viruses and malware from your devices in real time.

Surfshark is also one of the fastest VPNs available, reaching incredibly high speeds in all of our tests across Mac, iOS, Windows and Android.

Pros

Fantastic reputation, with an audited no-logs policy

Excellent streaming access

Fastest speeds during testing

A suite of privacy and security features

Cons

Some additional features are hidden behind a paywall

Based in the Netherlands, which is a part of the Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing alliance

Why choose this Surfshark Black Friday VPN deal

Surfshark is one of the best VPNs on the market, so it makes sense that it offers some of the best Black Friday VPN deals. I would recommend the Surfshark One, Alert and Antivirus subscription due to its incredibly low pricing, impressive performance during our speed tests and its array of features to keep your data safe and secure.

69 per cent off NordVPN: just £2.69 per month + three months free

Features

NordVPN, our current pick of the best VPN, has slashed its prices to give us one of the best Black Friday VPN deals available. This provider has servers in 111 countries and grants easy access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

This Black Friday VPN deal comes with Threat Protection, a proprietary malware protection solution that prevents user tracking and eliminates third-party applications on users’ devices. This feature, along with its kill switch, multihop and split tunnelling support, makes NordVPN one of the most secure VPNs on the market.

Pros

Audited no-logs policy

Highest scoring VPN overall in our testing

Best results for usability, features, privacy and security

Worked with every streaming service we tested

Massive number of servers

Cons

Slower speeds during iOS testing

Higher renewal costs

Why you should choose this NordVPN Black Friday deal

This NordVPN Black Friday deal is worth considering if you prioritise privacy, security and usability: right now, you can sign up for as little as £2.69 per month for 24 months, and get three months free. Keep in mind that NordVPN is our current top pick for the best VPN overall, so you know you’re signing up with a reliable provider.

83 per cent off PureVPN: down to just £1.41 per month + three months free

Features

PureVPN is now offering its two-year subscription for as little as £1.41 per month, with three months extra.

PureVPN has over 6,000 servers in more than 65 countries; the provider’s Recommend Server feature connects you to the fastest and most secure server based on your location to make finding the best one easier.

PureVPN supports up to 10 device connections at any time, more than enough to cover most people’s needs. It also supports VPN protocols like WireGuard and OpenVPN for further security. PureVPN is supported across MacOS, iOS, Windows, Android, Chrome and Linux, so you can be protected no matter what platform you’re using.

Pros

AES-256 data encryption

Clean, user-friendly app interface

Over 6,000 servers in more than 65 countries

Contract lengths up to five years

Cons

Few additional privacy features

Some caveats to its refund policy

Why you should choose this Pure VPN Black Friday deal

This PureVPN Black Friday deal offers a big discount on this provider, going from £1.65 to just £1.41 per month. I particularly recommend this deal to those just stepping into the VPN world: the user-friendly interface and intuitive features, like Recommended Server, make it very easy to get started.

How we picked the best Black Friday VPN deals

Finding the best Black Friday VPN deals can be daunting when so many providers are slashing their prices. The easiest way to find the best deal is to look through our guide, but we have also listed some of the most common considerations when sifting through deals to make your journey easier.

Deal price

When looking through the Black Friday VPN sale, you should compare prices to find the best deal. Most Black Friday VPN deals cost less than £2 per month and usually come with a couple of extra months thrown in for free.

Right now, the most affordable Black Friday VPN deal is from Pure VPN, with prices starting at just £1.41 per month.

Deal duration

Long-term deals usually are more affordable than short-term contracts, especially during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We recommend looking at Black Friday VPN deals that last for 12 or 24 months as they represent better value for money and keep you protected for longer.

Deal privacy and security

The best VPN providers don’t cut corners when it comes to privacy. Providers advertising a no-logs policy are essential, as they don’t collect or store your online activity. Knowing a provider has been independently audited is another benefit, as audits prove a provider is following its no-logs policy and keeping its customers safe.

Black Friday VPN deals FAQS Are Black Friday VPN deals truly worth it? The best Black Friday VPN deals are worth investing in, as it’s one of the few times of the year that prices drop this low. Competition in the market is huge right now, so it’s the perfect time to find a reputable VPN without breaking the bank. What should you look for in a good Black Friday VPN deal? While price is an important factor when picking the best Black Friday deal, you should also consider other aspects such as privacy. Look for providers who advertise no-logs policies and conduct independent audits, or those using encryption protocols like AES-256 or OpenVPN, to ensure your data and activity is secure. Can I get lifetime subscriptions with Black Friday VPN offers? Lifetime subscriptions are not common in the VPN world. However, some Black Friday VPN deals come with extended discount periods or a couple of months added in for free, so you’re protected for a longer period of time.