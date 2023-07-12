What is a VPN kill switch?

- SOFTWARE
A kill switch is immediately triggered once your internet connection is interrupted, making it a vital feature of your VPN’s protection. In this article, we’ll explore this feature and how it works
A VPN kill switch is a critical feature that protects your online data and privacy from accidental exposure. While online, your personal information can become traceable to advertisers and businesses, and these can use your location and IP address to develop a profile based on your details. Without a VPN kill switch, you increase the risk of data exposure and potentially allow unauthorised access to your network, making it easier for cybercriminals to steal your personal information.
A kill switch immediately cuts off internet access if your VPN connection drops, preventing any accidental exposure and safeguarding your data from being transmitted outside of the encrypted tunnel.
In this article, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about a VPN kill switch, including how it works, types of kill switches, the best version and how to activate one properly.
A VPN service helps to protect your privacy by cloaking your personal data and anonymising your connection. It conceals your real location, identity and IP address. A VPN kill switch is an advanced feature that’s offered by most VPN service providers in the market.
You may think that staying anonymous online is only a matter of running your internet through an encrypted VPN tunnel. However, there’s more to it than that. Using a VPN is a great way to keep your online activity anonymous – yet it’s not completely foolproof. Spikes in your network activity can cause your internet connection to drop, leaving your personal information and IP address exposed to prying eyes.
Without a kill switch, if your internet connection drops, your online activity will not remain encrypted, which potentially exposes your personal information to your internet service provider (ISP), surveillance teams from different organisations, or cyberhackers. In addition, your real IP address and location may be exposed when manually reconnecting to the VPN without a kill switch.
A VPN kill switch typically works in the following ways:
There are several benefits to using a kill switch:
A VPN kill switch can be activated in these circumstances:
There are two main types of kill switches:
Both types of kill switches serve the same purpose of preventing data leaks. Some VPN services offer both types of kill switches, allowing users to choose their preferred one based on their needs.
A system-level kill switch functions at the operating system level outside of the VPN client application. It monitors and controls internet traffic at the lower level of the network stack. If the VPN connection fails, this type of kill switch blocks all internet traffic.
A system-level kill switch typically offers broader protection, as it covers all network connections.
An application-level kill switch operates at the application level within the VPN client software. It provides advanced control by allowing you to select which apps should stop connecting to the internet when the kill switch activates, giving you more flexibility in managing your online activities.
VPN services offer different kill switch activation and configuration processes. Here are some general steps to activate and configure a VPN kill switch:
Many VPN providers offer a kill switch feature, but not all of them are reliable. When choosing a VPN service provider, consider your personal preferences and keep in mind factors such as reputation, reviews, audited no-log policies and user ratings.
