What is a VPN kill switch?

A kill switch is immediately triggered once your internet connection is interrupted, making it a vital feature of your VPN’s protection. In this article, we’ll explore this feature and how it works

A VPN kill switch is a critical feature that protects your online data and privacy from accidental exposure. While online, your personal information can become traceable to advertisers and businesses, and these can use your location and IP address to develop a profile based on your details. Without a VPN kill switch, you increase the risk of data exposure and potentially allow unauthorised access to your network, making it easier for cybercriminals to steal your personal information.

A kill switch immediately cuts off internet access if your VPN connection drops, preventing any accidental exposure and safeguarding your data from being transmitted outside of the encrypted tunnel.

In this article, we’ll discuss everything you need to know about a VPN kill switch, including how it works, types of kill switches, the best version and how to activate one properly.