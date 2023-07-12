Understanding the actual location of your VPN servers can be vital for many reasons, and you can utilise several tools and techniques for that purpose.

Using online services such as IP address locator websites is one of the ways to learn more about your VPN server. When connected to a VPN, these sites can provide data associated with your IP address, including the city and country your VPN server is in and even your ISP. To learn all these details, you need to identify the server’s IP first. If you’re using NordVPN, which our researchers highly recommend, you can do that by hovering your mouse over the country icon next to the country name and survey number.

Then, insert this IP in the search field of the tool you’ve selected. For instance, WhatIsMyIP.com can list the information you are looking for.

In our example, the true VPN server location coincides with the location assigned to the IP address, which is usually the case with high-quality VPN services.

However, the city provided might not always be precise due to the nature of geolocation.

Therefore, it’s advisable to cross-reference this data with multiple IP locator sites, such as iplocation.net, which compares results from multiple geolocation providers for accuracy.

Discrepancies in country allocation across different geolocation providers can indicate inconsistencies in your VPN’s server location.

However, while these sites can reveal the country associated with your IP address, they can’t ascertain whether the server is physically located elsewhere. This necessitates a more sophisticated approach.

A useful tool to identify the actual physical location of a VPN server is an online ping test, such as the one offered by ping.pe. By connecting to your VPN and entering your IP address into the ping test, the site will ping your IP from various global locations, generating ping times for each.

The principle is simple: lower ping times typically signify closer geographic proximity. Thus, the location with the lowest ping time to your IP address might indicate the true location of your VPN server.

So, understanding the actual location of your VPN servers can provide valuable insights into the service’s operation, reliability and potentially its commitment to privacy. Utilising a combination of IP address locators and ping tests can help you uncover what’s happening behind the scenes in terms of your VPN server locations. It’s a worthwhile endeavour, capable of enhancing your understanding and VPN experience.