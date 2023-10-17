We’ve delved into the demographic data to understand if there’s a ‘typical’ VPN user – and, if so, find out what they look like, too.

We’re also taking a look at which regions and countries have the highest VPN uptake – and diving deeper into why the country where a world-high 61 per cent of internet users have relied on a VPN in the past month.

VPN usage by gender

According to Surfshark’s 2021 report, the majority of VPN users (54 per cent) are male.

However, this split is much closer than it used to be – GWI data from 2017 found that 62 per cent of VPN users were male, indicating the gender split has evened out in the four intervening years since – and GWI’s most recent data from 2020 vastly revises this gender split with males accounting for just 36 per cent of VPN users and females 26 per cent.)

However, data from Security.org contradicts these results, noting that, no matter the metric or year, VPN users are always more likely to be men. It also found that the biggest gender disparity was in VPN usage for personal use – namely that, while 57 per cent of male VPN subscribers use them for personal use, only 43 per cent of females do the same.

VPN usage by generation

Looking at the generational VPN usage split, Surfshark’s data highlighted that:

VPN uptake was highest among millennials (those respondents aged 25 to 34 for the survey’s purposes) – 22.8 per cent of whom reported that they use a VPN.

The tech-literate Gen Z were surprisingly underrepresented in terms of VPN usage, with just 16.5 per cent of the 16 to 24 demographic using a VPN to browse.

45- to 54-year-olds were the next demographic most likely to use a VPN ( 17.4 per cent ), while 35 to 44 ( 15.5 per cent ), 55 to 64 ( 12.9 per cent ) and 65+ (14.8 per cent) are the age groups least likely to be using a VPN.

The most likely VPN user according to Surfshark, then, is a male millennial – something which tracks with GWI’s data from 2017. That said, the most recent GWI 2020 report found that four in ten (39 per cent) VPN users were in the 16 to 22 age group – so, Gen Z – while 36 per cent belonged to the millennial 23 to 37 demographic.

This suggests that, while there’s not much between millennials and Gen Z when it comes to VPN usage, uptake among the latter is growing at a more rapid pace.

VPN usage by income and education

The GWI data also looked at VPN users’ income, finding that less than a third (30 per cent) of all VPN users belong to the middle-income (that is, the middle 50 per cent of all earners) bracket.

32 per cent of VPN users earn in the bottom 25 per cent, with 36 per cent – the most – in the top quartile. (8 per cent preferred not to say.)

Which leads us to the next, perhaps most eye-raising demographic VPN statistic here – the correlation between VPN usage and level of education.

GWI’s report found that of the surveyed individuals who had used a VPN in the past month:

39 per cent had a postgraduate degree

34 per cent had a university degree

34 per cent had been to trade/technical school/college

29 per cent had been schooled until the age of 18

21 per cent had been schooled until age 16

Of course, we’re not suggesting VPN users are smarter, or more educated, than their non-VPN using counterparts. The survey’s findings could be skewed by the sample size of respondents, for one. The correlation could also relate to socio-economic factors, with more educated people having higher-paying jobs and, thus, more able to purchase VPN subscriptions. (Although there is a wealth of cheap VPNs available – and high-quality ones, at that.)

VPN usage by occupation

While there isn’t any data that breaks down VPN usage by occupation right now, some Security.org statistics are instructive.

Namely, that a third (34 per cent) of VPN users report that it’s a job requirement – so a lot must belong to the white-collar corporate world. 31 per cent of VPN users also say that they use a VPN to log into a corporate network, which adds further credence to this theory.

Global VPN uptake

Looking at global VPN data, it’s clear that the desire for online privacy knows no borders – although the uptake in some regions and countries is stronger than in others.

From a regional perspective, VPN use is most prevalent in the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific: where 35 per cent of both regions’ respondents to a GWI survey reported that they’d used a VPN in the past month. Latin America (31 per cent) was next, followed by North America (25 per cent), and Europe (24 per cent).

Breaking it down at a country level, Indonesia leads the way for VPN usage, with over half (61 per cent) of its citizens having used a VPN in the last month. The reasons for this lie in Indonesia’s thorough and wide-ranging regime of internet censorship.

Developed at a cost of $14 billion and launched in 2018, Indonesia’s censoring system is a set of policies that aims to root out anything the government deems “negative content”. It’s an umbrella that encompasses any websites ruled defamatory or pornographic, that violates social norms, or that are deemed “immoral”. And it’s been busy.

Between August 2018 and July 2021, for instance, Indonesian censors blocked almost 1.1 million pornography sites and around 387,000 gambling sites. That said, VPNs remain legal and unrestricted in Indonesia.

According to GWI, the rest of the most VPN-reliant countries (those with the highest percentage of users in the month preceding the data collection) include: