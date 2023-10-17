Now, we know how people use VPNs, and – thanks to the demographic and gender-specific data above – who is using them.
Which begs the question: why are people all over the world using VPNs? Let’s take a look.
Concerns about digital privacy
In 2023, it seems every interested party – be it the search engines you use, the websites you browse, or the ISP you rely on for connection – wants to build up profiles about who you are, what you like, and what you do online.
Worse still, it seems like when these entities aren’t purposely mining our data, they’re accidentally losing it; the fact that over 364 million people have been affected by data breaches in 2023 alone demonstrates that, sadly, our information is never safe out there.
Fortunately, though, the statistics suggest that the internet’s lack of privacy is a phenomenon its users are acutely aware of:
- Digital Information World and Tinuiti found that more than half (52 per cent) of surveyed consumers agreed that “there’s no such thing as online privacy”.
- 43 per cent felt governments should be doing more to protect their online privacy, while an even larger proportion (55 per cent) put this onus on private companies.
- More alarmingly, though, a staggering 80 per cent of internet users felt they had no control over their digital data.
GWI data backs this up. It reported that, among the reasons VPN users gave for its use:
- 51 per cent use VPNs to protect their privacy on public wifi networks
- 44 per cent use VPNs to retain their anonymity while browsing
- 37 per cent use VPNs to communicate more securely
- 20 per cent use VPNs to hide their web browsing from the government
- 14 per cent use VPNs to connect to the Tor browser
Similarly, half (50 per cent) of VPN users cited “general privacy” as a motivator for their VPN usage. Among those who use VPNs for personal reasons alone, privacy was even more important (59 per cent), although less key for business users (18 per cent).
VPNs can also prevent trackers and cookies from tracking your behaviour online – helping prevent websites and search engines from building up a profile about your preferences and proclivities online. Avoiding cookies was a reason behind 9 per cent of VPN users, while 17 per cent said they wanted to hide their activity from search engines (GWI).
Bypassing internet censorship
Earlier, we discussed how VPNs can mask the location of your IP address – making it appear as though you’re logging in from a different country.
And, for users in the UK and US, this feature was highly sought after:
- Accessing social networks or news services was cited by around one in five (18 per cent) of the UK- and US-based respondents GWI surveyed as a reason they use VPNs.
- 22 per cent of this same cohort listed “accessing better content” as a VPN motivator.
- 23 per cent, however, weren’t interested in watching their media through legal means – and instead use a VPN to access restricted download/torrent streaming sites.
Despite the love of UK and US users of accessing content from countries beyond their own, this VPN feature is more than just a convenience allowing you to keep tabs on your favourite shows while you travel. It also enables you to unlock often crucial websites, apps, and messaging platforms that may be blocked – whether due to social, political, or economic reasons – in countries you’re passing through.
China is a notable example. Gmail, BBC News, WhatsApp, and Slack – all crucial tools for working, communicating, and staying informed – are all among the websites banned in the country. To access these websites and apps (which also include Spotify, Wikipedia, Instagram, Quora, Snapchat, and YouTube) you’ll need to download a VPN before you arrive in China (because the VPN providers’ websites are blocked there, too), then use them every time you browse.
Given that many streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, which, despite being two of the few sites not blocked in China, have no content available there, it’s no surprise that accessing better entertainment was the country’s top reason for using VPNs (55 per cent).
China isn’t a standalone case, either.
VPNs are either restricted – or outright blocked – in a range of countries around the world. And according to Surfshark, almost half (45 per cent, or 2.4 billion) of internet users live in countries that, in one way or another, restrict VPN usage.
Countries in which VPN usage is restricted include:
- China
- Egypt
- India
- Iraq
- Myanmar
- Pakistan
- Russia
- Tanzania
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
In these countries, using a VPN isn’t illegal: hence why India, China, Turkey, Russia, and Egypt, where VPN usage is restricted, are also some of the countries where VPN usage is the biggest. However, these countries do put up more roadblocks to VPN usage – and you’ll want to equip yourself with more specific knowledge about these countries’ VPN policies before you travel.
In India, for instance, VPNs have been subject to restrictions since April 28, 2022, when the government asked VPN providers to store details about their users – including names, email addresses, contact details, and IP addresses – for five years. (In response, VPN providers such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark, which have strict no-logs policies, all withdrew their servers from India.)
In some countries, however, VPN usage is outright illegal – and may come with draconian penalties for non-compliance.
VPNs are against the law in:
- Belarus
- Iran
- North Korea
- Oman
- Turkmenistan
Why don’t people use VPNs?
Given we’ve looked here at why people do use VPNs, it’s important to delve deeper into the reasons why they don’t.
According to Surfshark, the most common reason people don’t use VPNs is that they simply don’t need one, with six in ten (59 per cent of) participants feeling this way.
Despite many free VPNs being available, the second-most popular reason non-VPN users gave were it being too expensive (22 per cent), followed closely by “too much trouble to set up” (21 per cent), and “unsure of the benefits” (20 per cent). The remaining reasons were:
- Not trusting that VPNs are secure (7 per cent)
- Being unable to access the sites they’d like (3 per cent)
- Speed issues (1 per cent)