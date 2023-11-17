Multiple vulnerabilities found in PureVPN Linux app

The second vulnerability, an RCE issue, was discovered during a dynamic analysis of the PureVPN Linux client. Baloch says: “When the login button is activated, a system call called ‘opennat()’ is initiated. This system call aims to load the ‘libnssckbi.so’ shared library file from a location that allows user-writable access. Dynamic loading is a mechanism that allows an application to load a library into its address space during runtime, rather than at compile time. However, it is essential to note that the specified path lacks the existence of the ‘libnssckbi.so’ file.”

RCE is when an attacker has the ability to run commands or codes and make changes to a device remotely. This security flaw poses a threat to those who use PureVPN’s Linux app. There are a number of ways that attackers could use this vulnerability maliciously, according to the researchers.

Potential implications of the RCE issue include Malicious Code Execution, whereby an attacker can insert and execute malicious code to a device and bypass PureVPN application whitelisting rules (restricting tools or applications to approved or vetted parties).

An RCE flaw can also be exploited by attackers and leave users vulnerable to a DDoS attack – when an attacker floods a server with requests to disrupt normal web traffic.

The vulnerability also has the potential to allow an attacker to create fake login prompts for PureVPN, which could trick users into disclosing sensitive information – this is commonly known as phishing.