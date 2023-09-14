In China, you can access the internet via wifi – which hotels, cafes, and restaurants often provide free – or by picking up a SIM card from the airport when you fly in.

China’s internet is supplied by a trio of internet service providers (ISPs): China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom. All are owned by the state, which means whichever company you choose, your searches will be subject to strong restrictions, and the results censored.

So what can you do about it?

In 2023, the easiest, most convenient way to bypass China’s internet censorship is through a VPN. With a VPN, you can mask your device’s IP address with another IP address – from almost anywhere in the world. A VPN is like a proxy server in that it hides where your internet traffic is coming from. However, VPNs have the added benefit of funnelling that traffic between the VPN network and your device through an encrypted tunnel, a process known as Secure Shell (SSH) tunnelling.

By using an IP address from another country – the UK, for instance – you can access websites available in the UK, even if you’re physically located in China. You could continue to watch Netflix; shop on Amazon; engage with your followers on Facebook, X, and Instagram; listen to your favourite albums on Spotify; communicate with your colleagues on Slack; or access unbiased, impartial news from sites, such as the BBC, as you would at home.

Using a VPN in China has one key limitation, though – and that’s that VPN websites are also blocked there. This is why, if you’re heading to China and don’t want to be cut off from the apps and tools you use every day, we recommend installing a VPN before you arrive.

That said, VPNs won’t protect you from everything – and they do have limitations. VPNs:

Don’t guarantee complete anonymity: Website cookies and trackers can still store details about you – including your name and geolocation – to tailor their marketing to your needs and identify you, regardless of whether you’re using a VPN.

Slow down your internet speed: VPNs can cause your internet to move at a more sluggish pace , due to the additional data encryption and routing involved. This extra work also means that VPNs consume more data (around 4 to 20 per cent more than if you weren’t using one) – so it’s something to consider when purchasing your SIM card.

May still log your data: Despite the “no-logs” policy of many VPN providers , not all adhere to it; some may still log your data, enabling its access by third parties.

Are illegal in some countries: VPNs are restricted in China (as well as in Turkey, the UAE, Oman and Iran), but are not illegal. In some countries, however – Iraq, Belarus, Turkmenistan and North Korea – they are. So, depending on where you’re travelling, read up about your destination’s VPN policies to stay on the right side of the law.

Another drawback of VPNs is that they cost money. VPNs are billed on a subscription basis – typically monthly or yearly – so the fees can add up. However, while free VPNs are available, they don’t offer the same level of protection or features that paid-for subscriptions do.

For a cheaper option to circumventing censorship in China, the Tor network can help. Short for “The Onion Router”, it’s a free, open-source application you can download for your browser, and – like a VPN – it’s designed to safeguard your privacy and anonymity online.

Like an onion, the Tor network conceals traffic through layers of volunteer-operated servers called “nodes” or “relays”. Each node knows only about the one before and after it – thus concealing the origins and destinations of data packets.

That said, the Tor network is perhaps most effective not on its own, but in combination with a VPN. And the best VPNs offer access to Tor as an additional security option.

Connecting to the Tor network is more difficult in China, but not impossible. To find out more about how to get around the Great Firewall of China’s attempts to block searches through the network, explore Tor’s guide to connecting to the Tor network from China.