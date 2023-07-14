Usually, when you connect to the internet on a phone, laptop or tablet, you connect directly to that location’s internet service provider (ISP). This may be on a private network (e.g. your home’s wifi) or a public network (e.g. a café’s wifi).

Regardless of what kind of network you’re using, a VPN acts as an intermediary, creating a “virtual” network that you connect to instead. It’s essentially a middleperson that obscures the identity and activity of the actual user.

The VPN creates a virtual tunnel – with you at one end and the VPN’s server on the other – to encrypt the data that moves through it, ensuring your security and privacy by scrambling your information so it can’t be easily read or stolen.

Almost any website you visit will have some form of encryption to protect user data, such as the usernames and passwords you enter into online portals, but a VPN encrypts much more of your information overall.

Different VPN providers can have different standards of encryption, with some being possible to hack, although the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) 256-bit encryption used by most reputable VPN providers is considered very secure. It’s the encryption standard used by the United States federal government, and it’s also used in end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal. This allows you to stay anonymous online, limiting oversight of your activity and side stepping region-specific restrictions to your internet usage. Therefore, if your country of residence heavily censors internet access, it’s possible to tunnel your way out.

Just be sure to check the laws around VPN use in your country; very few countries outlaw them entirely, but some restrict their use or only allow VPN providers that can provide “backdoor” access to governments, limiting their security. We obviously don’t recommend using a VPN for an illicit purpose – it’s still illegal even with a VPN.

At the time of writing, VPNs are outlawed in Iraq, Belarus, North Korea and Turkmenistan, while there are sizable restrictions on VPN use in Iran, Russia, China, Turkey, Oman and the UAE.