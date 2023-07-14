Anglian windows review

The twin drivers for nearly every customer shopping for replacement windows are choice and cost. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons to see how Anglian windows rate.

Anglian scores highly when it comes to choice and design. All its windows are made-to-measure, so there should be no difficulty supplying what you need, even if it is a bit out of the ordinary.

Anglian requires a deposit, and the window prices are arranged on a quote-by-quote basis; this is a little opaque compared with other double glazing companies, which usually charge a flat percentage rate of the total order value.

Anglian’s unit prices are definitely ahead of the competition when it comes to unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) frames, although its timber units are not the cheapest. Anglian’s special offers are more limited, too. There’s an introductory discount of £250, but it doesn’t have promotions like triple glazing for the price of double glazing and multi-buy discounts. There’s also no price-match promise, so if you find a cheaper deal elsewhere, Anglian won’t reduce its quote to match it, unlike some of its leading competitors.

Finance options with Anglian are not as comprehensive as with other companies, with no flexibility on lending periods beyond three years; some of the other leading window companies offer much longer, flexible repayment terms and a slightly lower annual percentage rate than Anglian’s 11.9 per cent. However, finance is entirely bespoke and usually reflects a customer’s credit rating, so you may find Anglian’s terms are better than the alternatives once you get into the details.

Anglians’ customer reviews often highlight its 15-year warranty across all its gas-filled sealed units, which is effectively the whole range. The guarantee on parts and labour is 10 years. This 15-year guarantee beats the standard warranty offered by many of Anglian’s competitors, which is usually only 10 years. However, some of these companies offer extended guarantees for certain features, such as timber-framed double glazing. The longer guarantees with some of these manufacturers also come at an added cost. So, for a standard double-glazed uPVC unit, Anglian offers one of the most generous guarantees.