Anglian windows review

Founded in the 1960s, Anglian Home Improvements has become a household name for high-quality double-glazed windows. Among the top three window replacement companies in the UK, Anglian offers a comprehensive choice of types of window designs, materials and optional features, so it’s an obvious choice for anyone looking for replacement windows. But how does Anglian score in reviews, and what do customers think?
You can find Anglian reviews on reliable sites, such as Trustpilot. They’re a key tool for informing homeowners who are looking for a reputable company to supply their new windows. We’ll look at Anglian Home Improvements reviews to see if its place as a front runner for new double-glazed windows and doors is justified.
Anglian windows pros and cons
The twin drivers for nearly every customer shopping for replacement windows are choice and cost. Let’s take a look at the pros and cons to see how Anglian windows rate.
Anglian scores highly when it comes to choice and design. All its windows are made-to-measure, so there should be no difficulty supplying what you need, even if it is a bit out of the ordinary.
Anglian requires a deposit, and the window prices are arranged on a quote-by-quote basis; this is a little opaque compared with other double glazing companies, which usually charge a flat percentage rate of the total order value.
Anglian’s unit prices are definitely ahead of the competition when it comes to unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) frames, although its timber units are not the cheapest. Anglian’s special offers are more limited, too. There’s an introductory discount of £250, but it doesn’t have promotions like triple glazing for the price of double glazing and multi-buy discounts. There’s also no price-match promise, so if you find a cheaper deal elsewhere, Anglian won’t reduce its quote to match it, unlike some of its leading competitors.
Finance options with Anglian are not as comprehensive as with other companies, with no flexibility on lending periods beyond three years; some of the other leading window companies offer much longer, flexible repayment terms and a slightly lower annual percentage rate than Anglian’s 11.9 per cent. However, finance is entirely bespoke and usually reflects a customer’s credit rating, so you may find Anglian’s terms are better than the alternatives once you get into the details.
Anglians’ customer reviews often highlight its 15-year warranty across all its gas-filled sealed units, which is effectively the whole range. The guarantee on parts and labour is 10 years. This 15-year guarantee beats the standard warranty offered by many of Anglian’s competitors, which is usually only 10 years. However, some of these companies offer extended guarantees for certain features, such as timber-framed double glazing. The longer guarantees with some of these manufacturers also come at an added cost. So, for a standard double-glazed uPVC unit, Anglian offers one of the most generous guarantees.
Anglian offers many different types of windows in timber, uPVC and aluminium. Here are the different styles and designs:
Casement window: A traditional single or double-panelled window, hinged from the side, top or bottom. Casement windows are operated by a handle, and the panels open outwards and sit proud from the frame when closed
Flush casement window: This style of casement opens from the top or the side and closes so that the face of the window sits flush with the frame
Sash window: Sash windows comprise two glazed panels called sashes, which move up and down vertically using a pulley and counterweight hidden within the frame. They can be single- or double-hung. Single-hung sashes have only one moving panel. Modern sash windows can tilt to optimise ventilation and make for easy cleaning
Tilt and turn window: Tilt and turn windows have a hinge mechanism that allows the window to tilt from the bottom for ventilation or turn to open it inwards fully. Tilt and turn windows are great for ventilation while making the best use of space in terraced houses, conservatories and on balconies
Bay window: A bay window extends outwards from the exterior wall in an arc shape, creating more space in the room and a feature both inside and outside, increasing natural light and providing a good view. There are lots of different variations available, including a mix of window styles within the framework
Cottage window: Replicating a traditional cottage look, this window style is perfect for period or older properties and can add a classic design to a modern home. A cottage window features glazing bars that create the illusion of multiple separate panes of glass
Flush casement windows are generally preferred in conservation areas or listed buildings. (Anglian)
Anglian windows energy efficiency
Poorly insulated windows and doors leak heat, drain your wallet with higher energy costs and impact the environment. Buildings can lose 30 per cent of their energy via the windows. Even well-fitting doors and windows will be poor thermal regulators if the glazing is not up to standard.
Up to June 2022, the minimum window energy rating to meet building regulations was C. The regulations have upgraded this to a B-rating.
Anglian Windows has been installing A-rated windows and offering triple glazing, which is rated A++, since 2014, leading the field in reducing home energy costs and lowering the domestic environmental impact. This puts Anglian at the top end of the Window Energy Ratings Scheme developed by the British Fenestration Ratings Council.
The Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF) has an energy calculator that homeowners can use to see how much money new energy-efficient windows will save them.
Upgrading from glazing as recent as 2002 to Anglian Windows’ double-glazed A-rated units could save nearly £184.25 on annual energy bills and almost half a tonne of CO2 annually.
Anglian’s timber windows are rated lower at A or B, and its aluminium windows are B-rated.
Anglian windows installation
If you have a clear idea of the type of windows you want for your home, you can take some measurements to find a rough guide on price.
Before you place an order with Anglian and pay the deposit, a surveyor will need to visit your home to take measurements. This visit is essential, as all Anglian windows are made to measure at the factory.
The surveyor will discuss features, window furniture, adjustments and any upgrades with you on a room-by-room basis, so you can be confident that the measurements are correct when you place the order. Every aspect of the window design is carefully planned.
Once the order is placed at the factory, Anglian will discuss lead times, which averages between eight and 12 weeks. Your surveyor will be able to give you a more precise idea when taking measurements. Anglian contacts customers around four weeks before the windows are ready to discuss an installation date.
On the installation day, removing the old windows and installing the new ones will take around half an hour per window. It’s helpful if the installation team has easy access to the window space in each room – this saves time and avoids the risk of damage to fixtures and fittings.
Move furniture out of the way, and take down curtains and blinds if necessary. Anglian’s installation team is always careful to avoid mess and will cover carpets in front of the window, but some customers like to put down their own plastic sheeting. You can keep each room closed off so the house doesn’t get cold.
Anglian installers will inspect each window once they’ve finished the installation to ensure it has been correctly fitted. They’ll discuss operating instructions and maintenance and will tidy away any residual mess. Anglian home improvement reviews consistently highlight the quality of the installation service, which is described as prompt and professional by numerous customers.
Anglian windows costs
Anglian reviews reveal that its prices are competitive. A standard uPVC casement window measuring 75cm x 120cm is £250 – half the cost of an identical unit offered by another leading company. Its aluminium window prices are also slightly cheaper – £500 compared with £625 for the same size casement – but Anglian is more expensive across the board on timber windows at £845, as opposed to £750 from another leading competitor. Remember, these costs are just for the window unit and don’t include installation.
How does the quote process work?
Customers can obtain a ballpark figure if they know the style of windows they want and their dimensions. However, for a quote to be accurate, an Anglian team member will need to take measurements.
Anglian supplied both double and triple glazed windows (triple glazed units have been specified here). (Anglian)
The service visit is the time to discuss any unusual or bespoke features and remedial work that may be necessary if the existing windows are very old or in poor condition.
What factors affect custom pricing?
Your quote from Anglian will reflect the baseline price for standard double-glazed windows based on the number and size of the windows you need. So, what can change this?
Complex and unusual designs with different shaping and customisation increase the cost. Anglian makes each window from scratch, so it can accommodate different styles, colours and glazing options.
If you want to add a different type of glass or opt for decoration, this will impact the cost. Etched, coloured or obscured glass or patterned features for doors increase the price.
Trickle vents to improve ventilation and air flow or secondary glazing to cut out noise will bump up the bill. However, these are popular features for many customers and help Anglian to deliver on performance.
Window security is a big priority for many customers, and Anglian offers superior construction with toughened glass to deter intruders. Key-locking security handles are fitted as standard. However, homeowners concerned about safety can opt for more protection.
How Anglian compares to the competition
When it comes to the cost for standard uPVC units, Anglian is very competitive. The cost advantage is lower on its aluminium units, but it can be beaten on wooden windows prices.
Its guarantees are generous, its products are well-made and properly installed, and reviews suggest that staff are generally helpful and professional. Anglian has been in business for more than half a century, and this longevity and long-established reputation persuade a lot of people to consider Anglian for their replacement windows.
Anglian Home Improvement reviews suggest customers are satisfied with the price, installation, quality and service.
Frequently asked questions
Anglian’s pricing is generally lower than its competitors’ by a healthy margin of 50 per cent or around 30 per cent on other window types. However, it isn’t the cheapest option for timber windows and doesn’t offer a price-match promise. Its leading competitors will often match a lower quote from Anglian, which means that customers could take advantage of combining Anglian’s competitive prices with other attractive features, such as flexible financing with a lower annual percentage rate or extended guarantees on specific features.
Overall, Anglian’s windows are competitively priced when factoring in all the essential elements, including installation, service and guarantees. Quality windows will improve your energy costs, boost the value of your home and enhance its aesthetic, so they’re a valuable long-term investment.
Triple-glazed windows comprise three panes of glass, offering the ultimate energy efficiency. Anglian offers triple glazing within a uPVC frame in a range of colours.
The frame includes a thermal insert in the mainframe chamber, creating smaller sections within the unit to reduce heat loss. There’s a space bar made from insulating material between each pane of glass, which stops heat escaping from around the edge of the unit.
Argon gas is inserted in the voids between the glass. This has a low conductivity and is another way Anglian’s triple glazing is thermally efficient.
All Anglian triple-glazed units are A-rated, and its triple-glazed flush casement windows achieve A++ status. Triple glazing is perfect for cold rooms, which tend to be north facing and lack natural light. Triple glazing will keep the room warmer and maximise heat retention.
Triple glazing reduces noise, which is perfect for houses in busy urban locations, and minimises the build-up of condensation when humid air meets cold glass.
What does Anglian’s triple glazing mean for customers? Warm homes with excellent A+ or A++ energy-rated windows and a better Energy Performance Certificate, adding value to your home. Triple-glazed windows can last for more than 20 years with proper maintenance.
