Bay window guide

Bay windows can be created in many custom-made styles to suit the architectural requirements of the homeowner, with plenty of size, angle and window quantity configurations being possible in a wide range of materials and glazing types.

The most popular styles are listed below:

Traditional canted bay window

Box bay window

Bow bay window

Corner bay window

Oriel bay window

Each of the above bay window styles have distinctive designs.

Traditional canted bay window

The traditional bay window, also known as a canted bay window, is a style that is commonly seen in homes built in Victorian and Edwardian architectural styles. This design has a large central fixed window with two smaller windows positioned at a 30- or 45-degree angle on either side, creating a projection beyond the front of the property.

Box bay window

A more modern aesthetic is achieved with a box bay window. Rather than the two angled side panels of a traditional bay window, a box bay window has a wider central window, and the two smaller windows at each side are set at 90 degrees, creating a rectangular shape.

Bow bay window

A bow bay window typically has four or more sashes rather than the three typically used in a traditional or box bay window. These windows are joined together at smaller angles, allowing for a more curved or bow-like appearance.

Corner bay window

A corner bay window is positioned at the corner of a building and is typically configured as a larger central window flanked by two smaller side windows fixed at 90-degree angles. Corner bay windows offer views from the property and allow extra natural light to enter the room.

Oriel bay window

While most bay window styles will see the window affixed to brickwork from the ground that follows the angles of the window, oriel bay windows are supported by cantilever brackets or structures, meaning that only the window protrudes from the property and the design does not reach the ground.

Double storey bay window

In Tudor, Georgian, or sometimes Victorian homes, bay windows can be continued up to the first floor. This creates a sense of drama to the architecture, and provides extra space in rooms upstairs, such as bedrooms or bathrooms.

Bay window opening styles

The decision on the opening style will be informed by the house’s era of design and build. Generally (although there are expectations to every rule), Tudor design used casement windows with leaded glazing, Georgian bays are seen with sliding sash windows and more modern homes use a fixed central sash with opening windows on the side panels.