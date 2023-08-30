Here’s a simple and effective step-by-step strategy to professionally clean your windows.

Step 1: Wash your windows on a cloudy day

You may be surprised to learn that cleaning and washing windows on a sunny day can be counterproductive. This is because many people lather the entire window, but on bright summer days, the sun will quickly dry out the lather, leaving you with streaks.

One option is to portion the window, cleaning section-by-section until finish to avoid streaks and water marks.

Otherwise, cleaning on a cloudy day is advantageous because more temperate weather will give you more time to lather the entire window without it drying out.

Step 2: Prepare your windows

You need to access your windows without having curtains or blinds in the way, so remove these at the start. If you clean your windows with curtains or blinds still attached, any dust or dirt on them may leave marks on the windows due to brushing against them. You also risk getting your curtains or blinds wet.

Step 3: Prepare your cleaning products

Fill your bucket with a mixture of warm water and cleaning solutions. While chemical solutions are available and are effective, some choose a more natural alternative to avoid irritants and products that might be detrimental to the environment.

For ready-made solution, follow the instructions on the label, and to create the natural cleaning solution by adding equal parts white vinegar to warm water, giving it a stir. The amount you need will depend on how many windows you have in your house, but generally two or three tablespoons in a small bucket of water should be enough. If you require a stronger solution (if your windows are particularly dirty) mix a 1:1 solution. Be sure to use your rubber gloves if you choose this option.

Liquid soap and warm water is also a tried-and-tested method, but too many soap suds can leave streaks, so avoid mixing the water too much.

Note: Refrain from using a vinegar-based cleaning solution if your windows have a matte-paint coating or if the window frames are undercoated. Doing so may make your windows susceptible to staining.

Step 4: Clean your windows

Start by dipping the sponge into the window-cleaning solution and wiping the window from the top to the bottom. Be sparing on how much cleaning solution you use on the window because it will take more time to dry.

If you see dirt hanging around the corners of a windowpane, refrain from splashing it with more water, as you’ll only have to re-lather everything again. Instead, fill a spray bottle with the same solution and just spray the area a couple of times. Leave it to dry and use a sponge to wipe off any dust and grime.

For tall windows, an extendable pole will help you thoroughly clean every nook and cranny of the window without using a step ladder or similar. It also comes in handy when cleaning windows from the outside.

After lathering your windows, it’s time to wipe everything clean with a squeegee.

Step 5: Complete the process with a squeegee

The best way to clean windows with a squeegee is to wipe them with an “S” pattern from side to side, starting from the top of the window and working down. However, keep in mind that when you’re using the squeegee this way, it’s important not to lift or break the pattern until you’ve cleaned one section of the window. Otherwise, you’ll be left with lathered patches across one section of the window.

It’s also important not to exert too much pressure on the squeegee while doing this. Instead, let the weight of the squeegee do the work for you. In addition, only focus on the protruding side of the squeegee; you need to repeat the process twice or thrice for optimal results.