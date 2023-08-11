Whether you’re looking to increase the amount of natural light coming into your home or want to enjoy an open-plan lifestyle, bifold doors seamlessly function as portals between the interior and exterior of your home. However, before you install bifold doors, you need to carry out some due diligence to help you make the right decision. In light of this, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most important considerations to keep in mind when installing bifold doors.

Types of materials

The first step is to consider the materials available for bifold doors. In terms of popularity, aluminium bifold doors can be a great choice. They’re sleek and will give your bifold doors a narrow profile. What’s great about aluminium bifold doors is they provide a more unobstructed view of the outdoors. They aren’t designed to be chunky, come in clean finishes and are ideal for modern constructions. In addition, aluminium doors offer a high degree of durability and don’t require a lot of maintenance.

If you’re on a budget, it doesn’t get any better than uPVC bifold doors. Not only are they incredibly simple to maintain, but they offer a lot of customisations. For example, you can opt for wood-grain finishings, polished chrome or any other material that complements your interior décor.

However, if you have a bigger budget, you can opt for solid wood bifold door frames. In terms of visual aesthetics and interior elegance, it doesn’t get any better than classic oak frames. But keep in mind wood door frames will require yearly maintenance.

Number of panels

The number of bifold door panels you require will depend on the size of the wall you want the doors to be installed in. Typically, homeowners aim to use as much width of the wall as they can. In addition, if your objective is to flood your interior with natural light, you should opt for more glass panes between the panels.

Safety and security

One of the most important things to consider is the security of your bifold doors. Fortunately, modern bifold doors are built with multi-locking systems. Moreover, you can opt for double-glazed bifold doors, which make it difficult for an intruder to lift the glass pane running along the bifold mechanism.

Thermal efficiency

When shopping for bifold doors, pay special attention to the U-value of the door frame and glass. The U-value is an indicator of how temperature-efficient the bifold door is. Go for door frames and glass that have very low U-value, which means that they’re going to retain a lot of external heat. Talk to your supplier about local UK building standards and the U-value required.

Top-hung vs bottom-rolling

Bifold doors can be installed fairly quickly. However, when selecting your bifold door frame, it’s important to consider whether you want the doors to be installed in a top-hung position or a bottom-rolling position. These terms refer to the angle and position where the weight of the bifold door will be supported.

For ease of installation and use, homeowners commonly go for bottom-rolling installation, as it doesn’t require a lot of structural support because you won’t be pulling the weight of the door at a downward angle. However, keep in mind that the door’s rolling mechanism may give you problems if it’s surrounded by fallen leaves or if there’s a lot of dirt jammed into it.

Top-hung internal bifold doors come with an added requirement – you’ll need a structural beam that can support and withstand the weight of the doors. But one of the best benefits of a top-hung frame is that the mechanism will be hidden and you won’t have to contend with an exposed frame base, unlike a bottom-rolling mechanism.