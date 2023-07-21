Before we look at the costs uPVC windows in black, it is important to mention that a balance of expense and quality should be considered when researching the costs of adding new windows to your home. Typically, black uPVC windows that are good quality, are manufactured by a reputable company, and are installed by a trusted fitter will be higher in cost upfront. It is recommended that long term cost factors such as maintenance, durability, energy efficiency and warranties are also considered, as high quality and well installed windows will result in lower long-term cost implications.

In the UK, the cost of a black uPVC window can range from £250 to £1,100, but can increase above this amount. The cost of a black uPVC window will largely depend on the window style chosen, the style of the window and the glass and hardware options. Usually, higher prices will be triggered by window size, more intricate window styles and higher-quality hardware options. On average the cost of a black uPVC window is £400 – £800, including installation.

The number of windows required will impact the cost of adding black uPVC windows, larger properties will normally require more windows to be supplied and installed, increasing the overall cost.

Location is another factor to consider. Areas with higher costs of living, such as London and the South East, will pay more of a premium for supply and installation. Also, the durability of black uPVC windows in more exposed areas might be of concern regarding prices. UV degradation to the vibrancy of colour and salt and wind exposure will affect the longevity of the frames and mechanisms. Location may also be a consideration in areas where specific rules need to be adhered to, impacting the window style chosen. This is often the case with listed properties or for properties located in conservation areas.

Another cost variation will be the window manufacturer and supplier chosen. It is important to get several quotes for black uPVC windows from local companies to get the best value in terms of window quality, expert installation and price. It is always recommended to only get costings from reputable companies and it is good to consider what warranties and guarantees are offered, this ensures that you have protection should the window or the installation not be of the quality or durability you would have hoped for.

Black uPVC windows tend to be a lower cost window option when compared with other window frame materials such as aluminium, timber or composite windows. In addition to this, they are durable and require little maintenance when installed correctly, which makes them an ideal choice for homeowners looking for a modern, sophisticated and cost-effective window option.