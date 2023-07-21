Menu Close

Black uPVC windows: Are they right for your home?

Written by Elizabeth Clark
Updated July 21, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • Black uPVC windows explained
  • Black uPVC windows styles
  • Black uPVC windows cost
  • Black uPVC windows pros and cons
  • What to look for in a black uPVC windows quote
  • Frequently asked questions

Black unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows are a contemporary choice for new or replacement windows. Providing the look of sleek aluminium, without the higher cost, this style of window has been growing in popularity, especially as homeowners remodel their abodes to bring dated properties in line with modern tastes. 

Find out what to look for when buying black uPVC windows, how to find a good deal and if this style choice will add value to your home.

Black uPVC windows explained

Black uPVC windows give homeowners a bold design option that can dramatically alter the aesthetic of any style of property. Having grown in popularity in the UK in recent years, black uPVC windows add a stylish appearance to a variety of different home styles, including flats, modern extensions, house renovations and new builds. Black uPVC windows are manufactured in a range of different types of window to give the modern effect of black aluminium-framed windows, without the increased costs that are usually associated with this material.

A key requirement for homeowners considering black uPVC windows is energy efficiency. Black uPVC windows, with double glazing or triple glazing, can help to reduce heat transfer and minimise drafts, meaning that homeowners can benefit from an average annual energy saving of up to £150, when compared with a home with single glazed wooden framed windows.

Black uPVC windows offer design and energy efficiency benefits, in addition to being one of the most reasonably priced window options available, often costing much less than aluminium, timber or composite window frame equivalents.

Black uPVC windows styles

Black uPVC windows offer a more modern aesthetic when compared with traditional white uPVC windows. For this reason, black uPVC windows are a popular choice for owners of modern properties or homeowners who are in the process of remodelling their homes to create a more modern appearance. The addition of black uPVC windows is considered to be a stylish and sophisticated addition to most home styles, creating a contemporary aesthetic on the exterior of a building. 

Black uPVC windows are thought to have a similar appearance to aluminium windows, while retaining the benefits of being uPVC, including being lower in cost and offering reduced heat transfer, reduced condensation and reduced external noise.

Black uPVC windows are widely available in a range of window style options the most popular black uPVC window styles listed below:

Black uPVC windows look great alongside equally contemporary interior and exterior styles. (Adobe)

Black uPVC windows cost

Before we look at the costs uPVC windows in black, it is important to mention that a balance of expense and quality should be considered when researching the costs of adding new windows to your home. Typically, black uPVC windows that are good quality, are manufactured by a reputable company, and are installed by a trusted fitter will be higher in cost upfront. It is recommended that long term cost factors such as maintenance, durability, energy efficiency and warranties are also considered, as high quality and well installed windows will result in lower long-term cost implications.

In the UK, the cost of a black uPVC window can range from £250 to £1,100, but can increase above this amount. The cost of a black uPVC window will largely depend on the window style chosen, the style of the window and the glass and hardware options. Usually, higher prices will be triggered by window size, more intricate window styles and higher-quality hardware options. On average the cost of a black uPVC window is £400 – £800, including installation. 

The number of windows required will impact the cost of adding black uPVC windows, larger properties will normally require more windows to be supplied and installed, increasing the overall cost.

Location is another factor to consider. Areas with higher costs of living, such as London and the South East, will pay more of a premium for supply and installation. Also, the durability of black uPVC windows in more exposed areas might be of concern regarding prices. UV degradation to the vibrancy of colour and salt and wind exposure will affect the longevity of the frames and mechanisms. Location may also be a consideration in areas where specific rules need to be adhered to, impacting the window style chosen. This is often the case with listed properties or for properties located in conservation areas.

Another cost variation will be the window manufacturer and supplier chosen. It is important to get several quotes for black uPVC windows from local companies to get the best value in terms of window quality, expert installation and price. It is always recommended to only get costings from reputable companies and it is good to consider what warranties and guarantees are offered, this ensures that you have protection should the window or the installation not be of the quality or durability you would have hoped for.

Black uPVC windows tend to be a lower cost window option when compared with other window frame materials such as aluminium, timber or composite windows. In addition to this, they are durable and require little maintenance when installed correctly, which makes them an ideal choice for homeowners looking for a modern, sophisticated and cost-effective window option.

Black uPVC windows pros and cons

The main advantages of black uPVC windows are widely considered to be their modern appearance, durability, energy efficiency, versatility and cost. The disadvantages of black uPVC windows can include their frame size, potential discolouration and more limited design and colour options, when compared with other materials available.

Black uPVC windows are renowned for their sophisticated and modern appearance and are often chosen by homeowners to gain the contemporary aesthetic of aluminium framed windows but at a more reasonable price. In addition to this, replacing old single-glazed window units with black uPVC windows can have many practical benefits for homeowners, including that they help to reduce energy usage and reduce heating bills as they are thermally efficient, preventing drafts and heat loss through windows. Black uPVC windows are durable and require minimal maintenance, making them an ideal choice for a lot of homeowners.

It is worth also considering the disadvantages of black uPVC windows when deciding if this window type is right for you. While black uPVC windows are sometimes used to replicate aluminium frames, uPVC frames are not as strong as aluminium frames and therefore a larger window profile is required for a uPVC window, creating a bulkier appearance. It is important to be mindful of the possibility of the black colour fading over time, this is particularly relevant if the window gets a lot of UV exposure, though it should be noted that remedial work can restore the appearance of a faded black uPVC window if and when required. Most suppliers offer a black colour as standard, but for specific hues (normally RAL colour-match) there may be a cost implication.

It is a good idea for homeowners to weigh up the pros and cons of black uPVC windows in relation to their own requirements and preferences.

Replicating the look of aluminium, black UPVC windows can create a crisp and neat finish to a home. (Adobe)

What to look for in a black uPVC windows quote

There are a few key factors to consider when getting a quote for black uPVC windows, these are:

  • Individual requirements
  • Cost of supply and installation
  • The reputation of the company
  • Warranties and guarantees offered

Individual requirements will heavily influence the quotations received for black uPVC windows. Researching style, security and hardware options for black uPVC windows beforehand to ensure the quotes you receive are in line with your needs.

Costs of supply and installation will vary from company to company; therefore, it is recommended that at least three quotes are obtained from local and nationwide companies to ensure that you are getting the best value for money when buying windows.

While cost is a key factor, the reputation of the company supplying and installing your black uPVC window is crucial, it is advised that you only obtain quotes from trusted and reputable companies.

It is important to consider the warranties and guarantees offered by the manufacturers and suppliers black uPVC windows as these will protect you in the long run should the windows or fitting fall short of your expectations.

Frequently asked questions

