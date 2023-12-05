Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Black windows guide 2023

Written by Rachel Sadler
Updated December 05, 2023
Fact-checked by Molly Dyson

In this guide

  • Popular types of black windows
  • How much do black windows cost?
  • Are black windows the right choice for me?
  • FAQs

Black windows can completely change your home’s aesthetics. They’re a versatile window colour choice that suits both modern and traditional properties. Black window frames come in different material choices, including aluminium, timber and uPVC. If you’re considering installing black windows, our guide explores the pros and cons of the popular colour choice, as well as related new window costs to help you choose the right black windows for your home. 

Black windows come in different window material types, such as aluminium, timber and uPVC. Not only do these different materials change the appearance of your windows, but they also come with different energy efficiency benefits too. 

Black aluminium windows

Black aluminium windows would suit contemporary properties thanks to their sleek and modern design. Aluminium windows are durable, strong and can withstand adverse weather conditions. They’re also easy to maintain and require very little to no maintenance. 

Black timber windows

Black timber windows are a traditional window frame choice. They’re elegant and stylish and also provide the best insulation out of the three window types listed. Though timber windows are energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing, they do require maintenance. If black timber windows are not properly maintained, they may rot or warp. They also tend to be the most expensive frames. 

Black uPVC windows

Black uPVC windows are durable and require very little maintenance. They are also the cheapest window frame material. Black uPVC windows offer a stylish appearance and can modernise your home.

icons8-check-mark-96

Can be cleaned less frequently

Thanks to the dark colour of black windows, they show marks and dirt less than white or lighter coloured windows

icons8-check-mark-96

Might be appealing for potential home buyers

Black windows are trendy and stylish, which might appeal to some home buyers, and has the potential to increase your home’s value

icons8-check-mark-96

Aesthetically pleasing

Black windows are stylish and a popular window choice that can suit modern and traditional aesthetics

icons8-cross-mark-96

Not suitable for darker exterior designs

Black windows don’t tend to suit homes with a dark exterior, mostly because they will just blend into the house design

icons8-cross-mark-96

Absorbs heat

Dark colours attract heat, especially the colour black. Over time, black window frames can suffer from sun damage because they absorb heat as opposed to reflecting it like white or light-coloured windows would

How much do black windows cost?

The cost of black windows can vary depending on what window frame material you choose, as well as the style of the window. 

Regardless of colour, uPVC generally tends to be the least expensive frame choice, closely followed by aluminium, and timber is the most expensive. With that being said, black windows are likely to cost more than white windows in any frame type; they can add around 10 to 20 per cent to the total cost of your window installation.  

When installing new windows, you’ll also have the option to choose between double glazing and triple glazing – with the latter costing more. As well as this, window styles such as casement, sash, and tilt and turn will affect the price of black windows. Casement windows are the most commonly installed windows in the UK and usually the least expensive window style.

Below is an approximate guide to the prices you can expect to pay for casement windows in both white and black in different materials based on our research.

Casement window materialWhite window frame costBlack window frame cost
uPVC£527 – £650£632 – £780
Aluminium£1,054 – £1,300£1,265 – £1,560
Timber£1,581 – £1,950£1,898 – £2,340

Are black windows the right choice for me?

Black windows can add character to your home’s overall look. If the exterior of your home is white, black windows could change the aesthetics. A white-coloured home can look dull and bland – black windows add contrast and can modernise the appearance of your home. 

Though black windows can create a modern look, they’re also well-suited to traditional or period properties. For example, black timber sash windows are traditional and can complement a period property’s classic design.

Frequently asked questions about black windows

