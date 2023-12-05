Black windows come in different window material types, such as aluminium, timber and uPVC. Not only do these different materials change the appearance of your windows, but they also come with different energy efficiency benefits too.

Black aluminium windows

Black aluminium windows would suit contemporary properties thanks to their sleek and modern design. Aluminium windows are durable, strong and can withstand adverse weather conditions. They’re also easy to maintain and require very little to no maintenance.

Black timber windows

Black timber windows are a traditional window frame choice. They’re elegant and stylish and also provide the best insulation out of the three window types listed. Though timber windows are energy efficient and aesthetically pleasing, they do require maintenance. If black timber windows are not properly maintained, they may rot or warp. They also tend to be the most expensive frames.

Black uPVC windows

Black uPVC windows are durable and require very little maintenance. They are also the cheapest window frame material. Black uPVC windows offer a stylish appearance and can modernise your home.