Bow windows guide

There are pros and cons to consider for bow windows, and understanding them is important when choosing this window style.
Some advantages of bow windows include the following:
- More space and natural light in a room
- Improved window views and increased ventilation
- Enhanced character and aesthetic appeal
Due to the unique design of bow windows, which protrude from a room, additional internal space is gained. This larger window area not only increases the amount of natural light, making for a bigger and brighter room, but it also creates panoramic views of the outdoor space. Furthermore, with more openings, a bow window improves ventilation in a room compared to a standard sash window, for example.
Bow windows are typically seen in character-style properties and add aesthetic appeal, with different bow window styles offering modern and traditional appearances.
Some disadvantages of bow windows include:
- The expense involved
- Decreased energy efficiency
- Reduced privacy
- Increased maintenance requirements
Bow windows are typically more expensive than standard windows, due to the increased design complexity, the number of windows and the more skilled and time-consuming installation process required.
Due to a bow window extending beyond the main wall of a property and its size compared to a standard window, it has a greater area from which heat can escape and is also more exposed to windy weather conditions. For these reasons, a bow window tends to be less energy efficient than a standard window style, such as a casement window.
While blinds, curtains and obscured glass can help address privacy concerns related to bow windows, they offer less privacy than flat windows. This is due to the increased window area and the fact the window extends beyond the main wall of the property, which is usually a concern for properties with ground-floor bow windows or those located in urban areas.
Because a bow window extends beyond the main wall of a property, it’s more likely to experience weather-related wear and tear. This often results in more required maintenance on the bow window and its structure.
It’s important to consider your window requirements and weigh the advantages and disadvantages of bow windows when deciding if they’re suitable for your property.