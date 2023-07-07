Bow windows guide

Desired durability, budget, maintenance requirements and aesthetics should all be considered when deciding on the most appropriate bow window frame material. Below, we include some essential information about the most widely used bow window frame options and key points for each.

The most widely used window materials for a bow window include:

Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC)

Wood

Aluminium

Composite

We’ve included a summary of features and benefits for each of these commonly used bow window frame materials below:

uPVC window frames, made from a durable plastic, tend to be the most cost-effective choice for bow windows. They offer a wide range of colour, opening and hardware options and are renowned for their durability, longevity and low maintenance requirements.

In keeping with the traditional appearance of bow windows, wooden window frames can offer a charming aesthetic, enhancing the character and appearance of both traditional and modern property styles. Wooden frames offer great versatility in design and style, allowing for options to complement any home. Some homes, such as listed buildings and those in conservation areas, might be required to use timber frames for replacement windows. However, it is generally best to restore original frames, if possible, in order to retain the heritage of older properties.

A popular choice for homeowners looking for durability and architectural style from their bow windows, aluminium window frames allow for slim window profiles and the option to powder coat in virtually any colour. Aluminium windows, while carrying a higher upfront cost, are renowned for their durability and resistance to rust and rot, making them a low-maintenance and longer-lasting option.

Manufactured from wood, vinyl and fibreglass, composite window frames appear like wooden frames but are often less expensive and more durable.

Budget, desired aesthetics and design requirements are key factors when choosing the most appropriate material for bow windows. Each material has pros and cons, and it’s advisable to pick a bow window frame material based on individual requirements.