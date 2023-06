UPVC windows have long been a top choice for homeowners due to their high durability, cost-effectiveness, low maintenance and recyclability. Until recently, the classic white design was predominant in most households. However, the latest trend sweeping the home design industry is coloured uPVC windows. This innovative idea has added an exciting dimension to these windows, transforming them into fashionable and dynamic elements in residential properties.

Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride, or uPVC, is a rigid form of PVC known for its robustness and insulating properties. These characteristics make uPVC windows ideal for withstanding adverse weather conditions while ensuring energy efficiency. With the advent of coloured uPVC windows, the benefits have been taken further by integrating a splash of colour into their design, offering an attractive alternative to the traditional white finish.

One key advantage of coloured uPVC windows is their ability to retain their vibrant hues over time. The colouring process involves the hue being imbued into the uPVC material, preventing it from peeling, fading, or flaking. Consequently, the colour should stand the test of time, with the windows maintaining their visual appeal despite the elements.

Coloured windows also add a unique touch that enhances your home’s kerb appeal, setting it apart from others in the neighbourhood. As a result, they can increase the market value and make your property more appealing to potential buyers.