The cost of double glazing a three-bed house in the UK can vary based on several factors. The average cost to replace all windows in a three-bed house typically ranges from £4,000 to £7,000, including installation. The number of windows that require replacement will be a key factor when it comes to the costs involved, as will the property type. For example, the cost of double glazing a three-bed terraced house may differ from the cost for double glazing a three-bed detached or semi-detached house.

Other factors that can significantly impact the cost of double glazing a three-bed house are the materials used, additional features, style of house and whether the house is in a conservation area where regulations can influence the addition of double glazing to a property.

When it comes to materials, uPVC window frames are a popular and more affordable option for many homeowners. Aluminium, wood and composite frames offer improved aesthetics and durability, though these options are typically more costly.

Factors to consider when getting a quote for double-glazed windows for your three-bedroom house are the number of windows you require, the frame material and any additional features you may wish to add, such as upgraded glazing, design and security features. The number of windows required can cause the overall cost of adding double glazing to vary, in addition to the sizes of the windows. On average, the cost of double glazing for a three-bedroom house is between £400 and £800 per window.

If you’re considering adding double-glazed windows to your three-bed home, we advise that you obtain multiple quotes to find the best value and a more accurate idea of the cost of double glazing for your specifications.

Whilst cost is an important factor when choosing a supplier for your double-glazed windows, it is important to keep in mind that reputable companies will ensure that your new windows are installed properly and offer guarantees to maximise the lifespan of your new windows. Read our guide to the best double glazing companies guide for more information.