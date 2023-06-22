Like any Everest double glazing reviews you read, you’ll have to weigh the pros and cons, and Everest is no different despite being an acclaimed and reputed company. In light of this, let’s take a look at some factors you should keep in mind.

Pros

High-quality energy efficiency: A wide variety of Everest double-glazed windows are rated A for excellent energy efficiency. However, its timber and aluminium window frames and styles are rated B. Its highest-rated products (A++) are triple-glazed windows.

Attractive warranties: You’ll be pleased to know that Everest double-glazed windows come with a typical 10-year warranty. The warranty covers the windows, materials and parts. In addition, Everest offers an incredible 20+ year warranty on its premium uPVC windows.

Variety of window styles: Everest offers a pretty diverse variety of window materials, parts, colours and styles. This is great, as you can go with a design and style that suits your interior design.

Noise dampening: Everest offers noise-reduction windows, which are made with thicker glass and materials. These windows are ideal if you live in a noisy area. Noise-reduction windows are manufactured using dual windows with varying thickness levels. In addition, these windows are built-in with a PVB laminate core for maximum sound dampening.

Security: Everest double-glazed windows are renowned for their security features, such as the popular GrabLock mechanism. After all, the company’s safety window systems are SBD-accredited. This is something you’ll read in all Everest double glazing reviews.

Bespoke products: Apart from top-notch windows, Everest also supplies a slew of quality home improvement products, such as doors, handles and other types of furniture items. Plus, you can have Everest customise your windows, incorporating features such as noise reduction, obscure glass designs and aesthetic designs.

Competitive prices: Everest supplies made-to-order windows, so there are no fixed windows prices, and you won’t be able to find prices online. However, once Everest professionals fulfil your quote, you’ll be given a comprehensive view of all the costs involved.

Cons

Additional materials are expensive: As per Everest reviews, adding more features or extra materials can be costly.

Not accredited by the Energy Saving Trust: Unlike a handful of its competitors, Everest doesn’t have an Energy Saving Trust endorsement. However, the company is endorsed by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and is also a Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF) member.

Difficult to reach: Many Everest customers have reported difficulties getting in touch with the company’s aftercare department, citing scheduling and cancellation issues.

Not a lot of financing options: Everest only offers two types of financing alternatives: a personal loan or secured lending through an affiliate credit broker known as Kandoo. The latter charges a pretty high APR. So, you can forget about the typical “buy the product and pay via instalments” route.