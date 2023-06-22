An overview of how you can maintain Everest double-glazed windows
Deciding to install new windows can be a daunting task. You have to consider your budget, choose from a diverse variety of window styles and figure out what type of window glazing you need. But what’s even more important is looking for a reputed andtrustworthy supplier. This is exactly where Everest comes into play. The company is among the biggest suppliers of double-glazing windows in the UK.
A highly reputed company, Everest has a slew of excellent window options that are manufactured in line with the customer’s requirements. In light of this, we’ve put together an in-depth Everest windows review to help you make an informed buying decision.
A brief overview of Everest
Established in 1965, Everest is a UK-based home improvement and window company. It initially started as an insulation company, offering quality aluminium insulation services for post-war residential and commercial establishments. This is information you won’t find in other Everest windows reviews.
Today, the company has significantly expanded into one of the UK’s largest window glazing companies, along with offering an incredible variety of home improvement products and services such as rooflines, doors and driveways.
Everest product line up
Windows
The company has been manufacturing high quality double-glazed windows for more than five decades. Initially, Everest only manufactured aluminium-glazed windows, but today, it offers a variety of bespoke options. In addition, the company also provides a plethora of modern styles and frame designs for customers to choose from.
The classic casement window design (Everest)
Window frames
Everest manufactures a wide range of window frame designs with a slew of durable materials, such as wood, aluminium and uPVC, all of which come with unique advantages. For instance, while wood frames are a classier and more sustainable option, they typically cost more than other materials, such as uPVC.
You also have the option to select from a range of colours (up to 20), customising your windows in line with your interior décor. Everest also offers quality wood grain textures and finishes on uPVC window frames if you want a more budget-friendly option and wood-style aesthetics.
Furniture fixtures and accessories
One of the primary factors to consider when investing in home improvement products is safety. This is exactly why Everest windows come with a dual-point locking mechanism. However, what’s more interesting is that the company also offers an additional window security feature you can opt for known as GrabLock, which offers additional locking space on the window.
Everest offers a number of glazing types, from double and triple glazing to noise-reducing and security glass (Everest)
Window glazing
Everest provides different glazing options for windowpanes. For instance, you can choose from double, secondary or triple glazing. Each type of glazing comes with different energy efficiencies and other features, such as noise-proofing, security and heat-loss prevention.
Doors and door materials
Everest also supplies a wide variety of doors and styles for all types of residential and commercial properties. Plus, the company manufactures doors in different materials, such as uPVC, aluminium and timber. In addition, you can select from 40+ colours and have your doors custom-made with woodgrain finishes.
One of Everest’s light and spacious conservatory designs (Everest)
Conservatories
Everest also builds conservatories for residential customers looking to add more space to their homes. While the installation can be complex, the company has an excellent planning department.
Everest windows pros and cons
Like any Everest double glazing reviews you read, you’ll have to weigh the pros and cons, and Everest is no different despite being an acclaimed and reputed company. In light of this, let’s take a look at some factors you should keep in mind.
Pros
High-quality energy efficiency: A wide variety ofEverest double-glazed windows are rated A for excellent energy efficiency. However, its timber and aluminium window frames and styles are rated B. Its highest-rated products (A++) are triple-glazed windows.
Everest’s triple glazing is its top-grade glazing, offering superior insulation (Everest)
Attractive warranties: You’ll be pleased to know that Everest double-glazed windows come with a typical 10-year warranty. The warranty covers the windows, materials and parts. In addition, Everest offers an incredible 20+ year warranty on its premium uPVC windows.
Variety of window styles: Everest offers a pretty diverse variety of window materials, parts, colours and styles. This is great, as you can go with a design and style that suits your interior design.
Noise dampening: Everest offers noise-reduction windows, which are made with thicker glass and materials. These windows are ideal if you live in a noisy area. Noise-reduction windows are manufactured using dual windows with varying thickness levels. In addition, these windows are built-in with a PVB laminate core for maximum sound dampening.
Security: Everest double-glazed windows are renowned for their security features, such as the popular GrabLock mechanism. After all, the company’s safety window systems are SBD-accredited. This is something you’ll read in all Everest double glazing reviews.
Bespoke products: Apart from top-notch windows, Everest also supplies a slew of quality home improvement products, such as doors, handles and other types of furniture items. Plus, you can have Everest customise your windows, incorporating features such as noise reduction, obscure glass designs and aesthetic designs.
Competitive prices: Everest supplies made-to-order windows, so there are no fixed windows prices, and you won’t be able to find prices online. However, once Everest professionals fulfil your quote, you’ll be given a comprehensive view of all the costs involved.
Cons
Additional materials are expensive: As per Everest reviews, adding more features or extra materials can be costly.
Not accredited by the Energy Saving Trust: Unlike a handful of its competitors, Everest doesn’t have an Energy Saving Trust endorsement. However, the company is endorsed by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and is also a Glass and Glazing Federation (GGF) member.
Difficult to reach: Many Everest customers have reported difficulties getting in touch with the company’s aftercare department, citing scheduling and cancellation issues.
Not a lot of financing options: Everest only offers two types of financing alternatives: a personal loan or secured lending through an affiliate credit broker known as Kandoo. The latter charges a pretty high APR. So, you can forget about the typical “buy the product and pay via instalments” route.
Everest window types
Everest supplies a robust variety of double-glazed windows, such as:
uPVC windows
Everest windows manufactured with uPVC can be an ideal choice for homeowners, as it’s a durable and budget-friendly material. Plus, it’s energy efficient. Moreover, Everest supplies a wide variety of window types in this material, such as:
Bay windows
Tilt windows
Casement windows
Sliding sash windows
Skylight windows
Turn windows
You can even have your uPVC wood stained for a premium look, as it can be a more inexpensive option compared to real wood.
Timber windows
Timber windows can be an ideal choice if you’re going for a classier look for your living space. While Everest supplies a range of differentwindow styles and colours in timber, keep in mind that this material is going to be more costly than other options. The types of windows you can order in this material include:
Bay windows
Tilt windows
Casement windows
Sliding sash windows
Skylight windows
Turn windows
Plus, Everest timber windows feature excellent energy efficiency features and are manufactured with eco-friendly processes.
Aluminium windows
Everest’s double-glazed aluminium windows are another popular choice thanks to their durability and aesthetic design. Its aluminium windows are built for streamlined energy efficiency and are available in a variety of finishes. You can order aluminium windows in the following window types:
Bay windows
Tilt windows
Casement windows
Sliding sash windows
Skylight windows
Turn windows
Everest energy efficiency
Solar efficiency: Everest double-glass windows come with a 0.46G value. These values are rated on a 0-1 scale; the lower the value, the higher the heat-trapping efficiency.
Thermal transmittance: Everest windows come with a 1.22U value. A lower number means that your windows will effectively prevent internal heat loss, keeping your place nice and cosy.
Air leakage: Everest double-glazed windows have a 0.0L value, which means they’re incredibly airtight.
Energy rating: Everest double-glazed windows are rated A+ for energy efficiency by the British Fenestration Rating Council (BFRC).
Everest window installation
We’ve listed some important things to consider when getting quotes and having Everest windows installed.
Make sure you know what you want
AsEverest double-glazed windows are made-to-fit, it’s important to first have a precise idea of the type of style you want, the energy efficiency you seek and the security features you’re looking for. Clearly communicate your needs with the company’s design consultant before asking them to schedule a visit to your home.
Understand your quote
After your order details are communicated, Everest will share a complete cost breakdown with you. Go over the breakdown and check whether everything is on par with what you want. You can attempt to negotiate the price as well thanks to the company’s seven-day price adjustment scheme. This means if you find another brand offering the same product at a lower price within seven days after putting in your order, Everest will reduce the price to match that brand.
Schedule a technical visit by an Everest professional
Before your order goes to manufacturing, an Everest technical worker will visit your home to take measurements. They’ll also discuss how they’re going to install the windows and if there will be any potential issues. So, have the professional accurately measure everything, and discuss any issues before giving them the go-ahead to avoid paying more for additional services.
Be aware of regulatory issues
The Everest team will guide you if there are any regulatory or permit issues you’re unaware of.
Manufacturing process
After the technical and installation plans are finalised and approved by you, the company will begin manufacturing the windows.
Installation process
After the Everest windows are manufactured, the company will schedule an installation appointment. After they install the windows, they’ll provide you with a FENSA certificate, a guarantee and warranty pack, and details of their aftercare options.
Everest pricing and costs
You won’t find Everest prices online apart from average price points based on individual surveys. The company primarily does this to maintain its exclusivity and edge. Plus, there can’t be a fixed price for double-glazed windows due to factors such as the design, colour and style of the window frame, as well as other features. In addition, the costs of installation will vary depending on the types of windows you’ve ordered.
While you can say this is a good thing, as the cost of installation and materials will depend on your unique requirements and a home survey, it is equally important to keep in mind that Everest is in no way a budget brand. It focuses on offering attractive warranties, guarantees and quality materials rather than minimising installation costs.
In light of this, we’ve included a price table of Everest double-glazed casement windows, which are primarily based on existing quotes and projects. Keep in mind that these are averages rather than actual prices, and you may have to pay more or less based on the type of product you order.
Material
Cost
Wood grain finishing
£845-£1,250
Aluminium
£500-£605
uPVC
£350-£570
Composite
£575-£625
In all, the final price of Everest double-glazed windows will depend on the following factors:
Multiple stories: It will cost more to have windows replaced in a multi-story home compared to an average, single-story home.
Window frame: The type of window frames you choose will also affect the price. For example, a sash frame will cost more than a couple of casement window frames combined. Also, each frame will come with its own set of advantages and disadvantages.
Technical specifications: Installation costs will be more or less depending on the amount of extra work that needs to be done to adequately install the windows.
Glass types: Everest supplies multiple types of glass, and each product will impact the final price.
How Everest compares to the competition
When it comes to uniqueness and quality, it doesn’t get any better than Everest, and there are a couple of reasons why. One way Everest sets itself apart from most of its competitors is its double-glazing windows. They’re custom designed in line with your unique specifications, which means you’re going to get a precise fit. In addition, Everest offers a slew of durable materials, a range of colours and a variety of window styles. Not to mention, it supplies an unparalleled number of glass varieties. For instance, you can order double-glazed windows with a robust number of features, such as noise reduction, triple glazing, tempered glass for more durability and energy efficiency and cutting-edge safety window locks.
Moreover, Everest manufactures aesthetic glass designs, ranging from textured and acid-etched to enhanced visibility window glass options. Unlike other prominent competitors, Everest offers you the opportunity to blend different styles and colours. And you can do that for each individual window, as well as the interior of the window. For example, you can have the glass obscure on one side and double glazed on the other.
Plus, no other brand offers warranties as attractive as Everest. While most companies offer a 10-year warranty on their products, Everest offers an unlimited warranty for glass flaking and discolouration.
An overview of how you can maintain Everest double-glazed windows
While Everest adamantly states that its windows don’t require any significant maintenance, it’s still important to understand that maintenance will depend on the type of window you have installed. For example, if you’re getting double-glazed windows, it’s recommended to have them properly cleaned every one to two years to get rid of any potential staining or weather-related dirt.
For aluminium or uPVC windows, you can clean them using a washing cloth and soft glass-cleaning detergent. However, wood-framed windows will require some hefty and careful maintenance. Inspect them for any chipping, staining or scratches once or twice a year. If you find stains, it’s wise to have the wooden frame recoated. Consult Everest before performing any repairs, as it may void your warranty.
Bottom line
When it comes to sheer quality and service, specifically when it comes to windows, it doesn’t get any better than Everest. The company designs made-to-fit windows and offers a robust variety of styles, colours, frames and materials. In addition, Everest offers excellent window safety features, furniture accessories and glass types. Plus, it offers superior customisations based on your style requirements and specifications, manufacturing double-glazed windows that uniquely match your interior décor.
Moreover, Everest offers excellent warranties, unmatched by any of its competitors. While other brands offer considerably shorter guarantees and warranties, Everest goes above and beyond customer expectations.