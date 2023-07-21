Grey uPVC windows are available in a range of window style options, including:

Casement

Sash

Bay

Bow

Tilt and turn

Fixed

Grey uPVC casement windows are used widely. This simple and effective style allows for uninterrupted views from the window, and optimum levels of ventilation when open. A casement window opens like a door, with hinges on the window’s left- or right-hand side.

Grey uPVC sash windows typically feature two panes (sashes) that slide vertically over each other. Sash windows save space, as they don’t open inwardly or outwardly.

Grey uPVC bay and bow windows are two similar window styles – both include a protrusion from a property’s exterior wall, creating additional space inside and providing a character aesthetic. Commonly seen in Victorian and Edwardian properties, bay windows typically have three window sashes, including a larger pane to the centre and two windows on either side, positioned at 30-, 45- or 90-degree angles, to create an angular or rectangular shape. Meanwhile, bow windows have four to six sashes arranged at greater angles to create a consistent curved shape.

Grey uPVC tilt-and-turn windows offer two inward-opening options. One operates like a door with a side hinge, providing good ventilation and the convenience of cleaning both sides of the window from inside the property. The second opening allows the window to open inwardly, tilting from a hinge at the bottom to create a smaller opening at the top of the window. Tilt-and-turn windows are popular due to their security features and ventilation options in bad weather conditions.

Also known as picture windows, grey uPVC fixed windows have no openings. They offer uninterrupted views and allow an optimum amount of natural light to enter a room. Fixed windows are often paired with other window styles that allow ventilation in the home.

It’s advisable to consider specific design requirements and opening, ventilation and view choices when deciding on the most appropriate style of grey uPVC window for your home.