Grey unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows have grown in popularity in the UK in recent years, and add a modern aesthetic to different styles of homes, including flats and terraced, semi-detached and detached houses. They are manufactured in different types of windows, including casement, sash, tilt-and-turn and bay windows.
Available in various designs and styles, uPVC windows are a budget-friendly option for window frame materials and offer multiple benefits, such as energy efficiency, easy maintenance and a decent lifespan. Grey uPVC window frames are made from durable uPVC plastic that enhances their longevity.
The energy efficiency of grey uPVC windows is a key feature for many homeowners. Typically combined with double– or triple-glazed panes, grey uPVC windows help reduce heat transfer and minimise drafts, resulting in average yearly energy savings of £110 to £115, compared with a home with single-glazed, wooden-framed windows.
Grey uPVC window styles
Grey uPVC windows are available in a range of window style options, including:
- Casement
- Sash
- Bay
- Bow
- Tilt and turn
- Fixed
Grey uPVC casement windows are used widely. This simple and effective style allows for uninterrupted views from the window, and optimum levels of ventilation when open. A casement window opens like a door, with hinges on the window’s left- or right-hand side.
Grey uPVC sash windows typically feature two panes (sashes) that slide vertically over each other. Sash windows save space, as they don’t open inwardly or outwardly.
Grey uPVC bay and bow windows are two similar window styles – both include a protrusion from a property’s exterior wall, creating additional space inside and providing a character aesthetic. Commonly seen in Victorian and Edwardian properties, bay windows typically have three window sashes, including a larger pane to the centre and two windows on either side, positioned at 30-, 45- or 90-degree angles, to create an angular or rectangular shape. Meanwhile, bow windows have four to six sashes arranged at greater angles to create a consistent curved shape.
Grey uPVC tilt-and-turn windows offer two inward-opening options. One operates like a door with a side hinge, providing good ventilation and the convenience of cleaning both sides of the window from inside the property. The second opening allows the window to open inwardly, tilting from a hinge at the bottom to create a smaller opening at the top of the window. Tilt-and-turn windows are popular due to their security features and ventilation options in bad weather conditions.
Also known as picture windows, grey uPVC fixed windows have no openings. They offer uninterrupted views and allow an optimum amount of natural light to enter a room. Fixed windows are often paired with other window styles that allow ventilation in the home.
It’s advisable to consider specific design requirements and opening, ventilation and view choices when deciding on the most appropriate style of grey uPVC window for your home.
Grey uPVC windows cost
The cost of grey uPVC windows can vary based on several factors, including the number and size of the windows, the selected style and designs, the chosen manufacturer and installer, the property’s location and any additional or bespoke requirements.
When looking at the cost of grey uPVC windows, the main thing to consider is how many windows need replacing and their sizes, which will be the most significant cost variable. A terraced house may require eight grey uPVC windows, costing between £2,800 and £4,000 on average, whereas a detached house may need 15 windows, costing between £5,250 and £7,500. The cost of a single grey uPVC casement window is generally between £350 and £500.
Remember that there will be fluctuations in the average cost of grey uPVC windows if premium glass or hardware options are selected, larger windows are required or more intricate window styles are chosen, such as bay or tilt-and-turn windows. Additionally, should you choose to specify a different colour of uPVC for the interior, this will increase the price.
Homeowners in areas of the UK where labour and business costs are higher will typically receive higher quotes than those in regions with lower operating costs. Costs will also differ between local suppliers and manufacturers, so it’s always advisable to get a few quotes when considering grey uPVC windows. It’s prudent to obtain quotes from reputable local companies that offer the expected assurances and warranties.
Grey uPVC windows pros and cons
There are several advantages and disadvantages of grey uPVC windows that homeowners should consider.
First, we’ll look at the pros:
- Grey uPVC windows provide homeowners with an excellent energy-efficient option, as they improve insulation, reduce heat transfer from the window and help lower energy costs by £110 a year, on average.
- As grey uPVC windows are made from a strong and durable material, they’re a great choice for durability and reduced maintenance requirements. They’re resistant to rotting and adverse weather conditions and don’t require any routine maintenance other than cleaning and lubrication.
- Grey uPVC windows are available in various sizes, designs and styles, making them a versatile option for different property types. Grey uPVC is often one of the most budget-friendly window frame materials compared to aluminium or wooden alternatives.
Now, we’ll look at the cons:
- Grey uPVC windows tend to have slightly more cumbersome-looking frames when compared to more stylish aluminium or wooden frame options. This is because grey uPVC window frames tend to be marginally bigger than other material options.
- Over time, grey uPVC windows, particularly those frequently exposed to ultraviolet rays or other extreme weather, may experience discolouration, impacting the window aesthetics.
Grey uPVC windows have more limited design and colour options when compared with wooden or aluminium alternatives, which offer much more versatility when it comes to colours and customisation.
It’s a good idea for homeowners to weigh the pros and cons of grey uPVC windows in relation to their requirements and preferences.
What to look for in a grey uPVC windows quote
When getting a quote for grey uPVC windows, it’s best to have an idea of your preferred window styles in addition to glazing, design and hardware requirements. This ensures that the quotes obtained align with your expectations and requirements. The greatest variation in the cost of grey uPVC windows tends to be the number of windows required; on average, one grey uPVC window will cost between £350 and £500.
While cost is essential when choosing a supplier for grey uPVC windows, it’s important to remember that specialist installation skills are required for fitting grey uPVC windows, and reputable companies will ensure that your new windows are of good quality and installed correctly. Reputable companies should offer guarantees and warranties to ensure consumer protection if the window standard or fitting quality falls short of expectations, maximising the lifespan of any new windows.
When considering grey uPVC windows for your home, we’d advise you to obtain multiple quotes from reputable local window companies to understand the price variations and get the best deal for new grey uPVC windows.