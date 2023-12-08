Menu Close

Grey windows guide UK 2023

Written by Gemma Ryles
Updated December 08, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • Types of grey windows
  • Benefits of grey windows
  • Disadvantages of grey windows
  • Are grey windows the right choice for me?
  • How much do grey windows cost?
  • Grey windows FAQ

Grey window frames have grown in popularity over the last few years in the UK; this contemporary style is manufactured in a wide range of styles, including sash, tilt and turn, casement and bay windows, and can add the aesthetic appeal of flats, semi-detached and detached houses. 

The cost of grey windows depends on multiple factors, including the material used and whether they are double-glazed or triple-glazed. Grey windows can be manufactured with different materials to make them more energy efficient while still adhering to any budgetary restrictions, giving them similar flexibility to traditional white windows. 

Types of grey windows

Grey windows can be manufactured with a variety of different materials. Here are the most common materials used for grey windows:

  • Grey uPVC windows: uPVC windows are known for their budget-friendly nature and energy efficiency, with the added benefit of withstanding adverse weather conditions and being easy to maintain. Grey window frames made of uPVC plastic allow homeowners to further customise the exterior of their homes while being more affordable than aluminium and timber windows.
  • Grey aluminium windows: Aluminium windows provide reliable insulation and durability while offering a modern and stylish aesthetic. The strong material means they are easy to maintain, although they can be expensive to install. Still, this will depend on the size, supplier and types of glass used. 
  • Grey timber windows: Timber windows offer longevity, durability and increased insulation when properly maintained. Grey timber windows are timeless in style, although they are more expensive when compared to aluminium and uPVC. Plus, timber windows can be easily repainted during routine maintenance if grey falls out of fashion, while it’s harder to get a good finish on uPVC and aluminium windows. 

Benefits of grey windows

There are several advantages to grey windows that homeowners should be aware of:

  • Neutral colours: Grey is a neutral colour that blends in with most interior and exterior design choices, which can increase the value of your home. 
  • Versatile design: Since grey windows can be found in various styles, designs and sizes, they are versatile options that can be integrated into different property sizes. 
  • Low maintenance: Unlike white windows, dirt and blemishes are harder to spot on grey windows, meaning they don’t need to be repainted or cleaned as often. 

Disadvantages of grey windows

There are also some drawbacks to grey windows which you will also want to take into account when picking new window frames:

  • Style: Despite being a neutral colour, grey windows can look dull and washed out due to their dark colouring that can resemble cement.  
  • Passing trends: The possibility of certain colours going out of fashion is also something you should consider when purchasing grey window frames, as they may be less fashionable in a few years. 
  • Expensive: Grey windows are typically more expensive than white windows, which may put them out of budget for some homeowners. 

Are grey windows the right choice for me?

Installing grey window frames is an easy way to put a unique spin on a traditional style. Homeowners can opt for dark grey windows or light grey windows, depending on aesthetic preferences, with the option to install grey windows and doors for a uniform look. 

If you are still deciding whether to commit to a new colour scheme, you can always install grey windows on the rear of your home, while keeping the front a traditional white. There is also the option to leave a white section within the window frame if you do not want an all-grey style, which can create the illusion of more light. 

You can opt to install grey windows inside your home while keeping the exterior a lighter colour. Coloured uPVC windows have grown in popularity and can offer a contemporary look with the right decor.

Depending on your budget, you can invest in DIY-friendly approaches to installing grey windows; if you own wooden or uPVC windows, you can buy specialist paint designed to work with these materials. If you don’t feel comfortable painting your window frames yourself, you can always hire professionals.  

How much do grey windows cost?

The cost of grey windows will depend on the materials used, supplier, size, the region you live and any additional or bespoke requirements. 

Before we look at price differences, it is important to balance the cost with the quality of the new windows being installed in your home; typically, grey windows that are good quality and manufactured by a reputable company will have a higher upfront cost, no matter the materials used or the size. We also recommend looking into long-term cost factors, such as durability, energy efficiency, warranties and maintenance, which will result in fewer cost implications in the future.

One of the most significant cost variables associated with installing new grey windows is the materials used. uPVC windows are one of the most affordable options available; a terraced house that requires up to eight windows will cost between £2,720 and £6,600 on average.

Grey aluminium windows are more expensive, costing between £1,000 and £1,250 per window. For the same eight-window house, it would cost between £5,520 and £10,200. Powder coated grey aluminium windows, however, are less likely to warp or discolour over time than uPVC. 

Wood is generally the most expensive window frame material, but it offers a low environmental impact and boasts high energy efficiency. Typically, timber frames are 50 per cent more expensive than uPVC window frames and 25 per cent more expensive than aluminium window frames. Installing eight grey timber casement windows will cost between £9,200 and £15,600 in the UK.  

It’s important to note that pricing will also be directly affected by other factors, such as window styles, size, the glass used and the area you live. Costs will also differ between manufacturers and local suppliers, so getting quotes from various companies is advisable when considering grey windows. 

