Grey windows guide UK 2023

The cost of grey windows will depend on the materials used, supplier, size, the region you live and any additional or bespoke requirements.

Before we look at price differences, it is important to balance the cost with the quality of the new windows being installed in your home; typically, grey windows that are good quality and manufactured by a reputable company will have a higher upfront cost, no matter the materials used or the size. We also recommend looking into long-term cost factors, such as durability, energy efficiency, warranties and maintenance, which will result in fewer cost implications in the future.

One of the most significant cost variables associated with installing new grey windows is the materials used. uPVC windows are one of the most affordable options available; a terraced house that requires up to eight windows will cost between £2,720 and £6,600 on average.

Grey aluminium windows are more expensive, costing between £1,000 and £1,250 per window. For the same eight-window house, it would cost between £5,520 and £10,200. Powder coated grey aluminium windows, however, are less likely to warp or discolour over time than uPVC.

Wood is generally the most expensive window frame material, but it offers a low environmental impact and boasts high energy efficiency. Typically, timber frames are 50 per cent more expensive than uPVC window frames and 25 per cent more expensive than aluminium window frames. Installing eight grey timber casement windows will cost between £9,200 and £15,600 in the UK.

It’s important to note that pricing will also be directly affected by other factors, such as window styles, size, the glass used and the area you live. Costs will also differ between manufacturers and local suppliers, so getting quotes from various companies is advisable when considering grey windows.