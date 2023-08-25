Like many other fungi, black mould thrives in damp environments.

When it starts forming, it can be quite thin and almost transparent, which makes it hard to notice. Then, it starts to become thicker and darker as it spreads.

The role of moisture

The primary reason for mould formation around windows or damp corners of rooms is excessive moisture. This is why it is most often seen in bathrooms and kitchens.

This moisture can arise from both internal and external sources. Internally, everyday activities like cooking, bathing, and even breathing can increase indoor humidity levels.

Externally, heavy rain and high-humidity climates can introduce the moisture that mould thrives in.

Windows, being the barrier between the internal and external environment, often become the collecting point for this moisture.

Ventilation issues

Poor ventilation exacerbates moisture problems, as humid air doesn’t have a chance to circulate with dryer air outside.

In homes with inadequate ventilation systems, humid air gets trapped inside, leading to condensation, especially on cooler surfaces like windows.

Condensation is particularly evident during colder months when the temperature difference between the inside and outside of the home widens.

Window sills as mould hotspots

Black mould around windows often forms on window sills that act as shelves where moisture can collect, especially if they’re not regularly cleaned or if the window is often left open during wet weather.

Given their horizontal surfaces, water from rain or condensation can sometimes pool on the windowsill, providing the perfect breeding ground for mould. Exterior mould by windows can rapidly spread indoors, particularly when the windows are left open during moist, humid conditions.

Furthermore, materials used in some window sills can provide organic matter for the mould to feed on, making them even more susceptible to mould growth.

Age and state of windows

Older windows or those not properly installed may not be as effective in insulating against external moisture or in preventing condensation.

Well-fitted A+ double– or triple-glazed windows are considerably less vulnerable to mould. Moreover, some forms of uPVC and other synthetic materials repel mould.

Damaged sealants, cracks, or gaps can also allow more moisture to seep in, making the windows more prone to mould formation. Black mould on uPVC window sealant should be quickly removed before penetrating neighbouring structures.