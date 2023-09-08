It’s important to understand that there can be a bunch of reasons why your windows are jammed, which can include neglecting proper maintenance, subpar window materials and inadequate installation. However, it’s also vital to keep in mind that, owing to the problems mentioned above, it doesn’t matter what types of windows you have, they can still be stuck and require a timely repair. With that being said, let’s look at some of the most common types of windows that get jammed.

Sash windows

There are a couple of reasons why sash windows commonly get jammed. For instance, if the cord has snapped, it’s likely going to contort the window frame and may get it stuck into place. Plus, the twisting of the frame will be quite visible. Another reason is if a weight has come undone from within the frame. If this happens, the sash cord may very easily jam in the interior part of the frame. A common way to spot this problem is the fact that the window will feel pretty heavy to lift when you attempt to open it.

Dual sashes (whereby two panes of glass are openable) also need to be frequently cleaned and lubricated for optimal performance and longevity. Neglecting to maintain double-hung windows will cause friction between the window frame and the sashes, which will make it difficult for you to open or shut them.

In terms of usability, horizontal sliding sash windows (also known as Yorkshire sliders) are a pretty convenient option. However, these windows also tend to jam if they aren’t cleaned regularly. Things like dust, grime, and debris lining the sliding panels will act as a barrier preventing you to open or shut them. Corrosion can also damage the wheel and tracks of the windows, which can further be problematic. So, service these windows accordingly to achieve easy and smoother functionality.

Tilt and turn windows

Tilt and turn windows boast a dual-opening design that enables you to open the windows and set a desired tilt level for them. One of the primary reasons why these windows get jammed is if you don’t open them properly. However, another common reason concerns improper cleaning of the windows.

You see, what many people don’t know is that these windows are designed with a trigger button located down the handle. You can easily see it at the frame’s edge. So while cleaning, people tend to accidentally press this button, which jams the window when it’s shut. To deal with this, just click and release the trigger button.

Casement windows

Casement windows can very easily be damaged as a result of strong winds. Because they’re manufactured to open outwards and are fitted with hinge arms, if they are rusted, it can cause a jammed window. A strong gust of wind can also slam the sash outwards and break the hinge arms, which would mean it might not open or close as it’s supposed to.

Bifold doors

Bifold doors are commonly susceptible to dirt and debris damage within the tracks. If you don’t frequently clean them, dust and grime will begin to accumulate inside. Over time, all the dirt in the crevices is going to make it difficult for you to open and close the windows – if a jam occurs in this instance, don’t force it to open as damage could be caused.

Rooflights and Velux windows

Velux windows come built-in with gaskets and seals to prevent water or moisture from permeating inside. However, if you neglect to service these components and if they suffer considerable wear and tear damage, the gasket and seals will quickly deteriorate, causing jams. In addition, these windows are also equipped with electronic systems and sensors to allow homeowners to remotely open or close them. So, a faulty installation or subpar electrical components will end up causing the windows not to function optimally.

Timber windows

One of the main issues with wooden window frames is that they’re highly susceptible to distorting or warping due to environmental factors, such as high humidity and dampness. For instance, high external temperatures may cause the wood to expand, making it difficult to open the window. To avoid this issue, make sure you regularly service the wooden panels by either coating them with paint or applying a sealant.

uPVC windows

One of the major drawbacks of uPVC windows is that their parts and components, such as the locking system and handle, may deteriorate, making them difficult to open and close. This is why you must frequently service these windows.