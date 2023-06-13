Our team of experts meticulously examines and reviews windows to ensure you can make a well-informed choice and enhance your home’s comfort and energy efficiency.

To guarantee our window assessments are as exhaustive as possible, we thoroughly examine and evaluate 34 distinct criteria. Each window’s cumulative performance across these parameters forms its final rating, influencing our ultimate recommendation.

Each criterion is categorised into one of the following sections:

Performance and features

Supplier’s/manufacturer’s reputation and credibility

Customer experience

Environmental impact

Price

We weigh each feature’s importance based on its ability to define the best windows.