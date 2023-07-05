- SOFTWARE
Sash windows are strongly associated with Victorian and Georgian properties but remain popular today.
Rather than swinging outwards like casement windows, sash windows are opened by sliding them vertically (or sometimes horizontally). While generally associated with older buildings, modern sash windows suit a wide range of properties, offering a unique balance between historic charm and modern technical performance.
Their enduring popularity means they come in various materials, styles and finishes, catering to every homeowner’s taste and budget.
This comprehensive guide to sash windows will equip you with everything you need to know about them, including materials, glazing options and factors to consider before collecting quotes.
There’s no real consensus on when sash windows were first used, but most believe they originated in 17th-century Britain. Sash windows were particularly prevalent throughout the Georgian period (1714-1837) and Victorian period (1837-1901).
Unlike casement windows, sash windows were designed to open vertically, meaning they wouldn’t touch when opened across the narrow city streets typical in London and other European cities. This helped to prevent the risk of fire spreading from one building to another.
Over the centuries, the sash window has evolved, yet it still retains its core historical characteristics and charm.
At its most basic, a sash window consists of one or more movable panels called window sashes. These sashes form the framework that holds the panes of glass.
This distinctive design element differentiates sash windows from other types of windows. The sashes in these windows are usually divided into smaller panes by thin wooden glazing bars, or “muntins.”
Traditionally, sash windows feature a top and bottom sash. These sashes slide vertically, one behind the other, in dedicated grooves, allowing the window to open or close.
This sliding action uses a carefully balanced system hidden within the window frame, typically involving counterweights, cords and pulleys. This ingenious self-balancing system makes lifting and dropping the sash easier despite the weight of the glass and wooden sashes.
Less commonly, sash windows can also slide horizontally. These are sometimes known as “Yorkshire sliders”, “Yorkshire lights”, or simply “sliders”.
Modern sash windows are valued for their timeless aesthetics. While strongly associated with period properties, they suit various architectural styles.
Sash windows combine practical functionality with classic aesthetics.
Most sash windows consist of two panels – the sashes – that slide vertically or, in some cases, horizontally within a frame.
Each sash is a unit that holds separate glass panes, usually divided by thin wooden bars called muntins. The sashes fit into vertical grooves or tracks in the frame and can slide up and down (or side to side in the case of horizontally sliding sash windows), overlapping slightly with each other when closed.
One of the most common sash window designs is the double-hung window, which allows you to open both the top and bottom sashes. You can open the bottom sash to allow cool air in, the top sash to let warm air out, or both for maximum ventilation.
The mechanics behind the sliding operation of the sashes lie in the counterbalance system, typically involving concealed cords, weights and pulleys.
Here’s how it works:
Different styles of sash windows share the same core opening and closing functionality, but there are a few styles to be aware of.
One of the oldest styles of sash windows, single-hung windows feature one operable sash – usually the bottom one – while the top one remains fixed.
Modern sash windows rarely come with single-hung mechanisms, unless they’re very small.
Probably the most common style of sash window today, double-hung sash windows comprise two operable sashes at the top and bottom of the window.
This design allows for enhanced ventilation, as you can open both the upper and lower windows simultaneously.
Also known as Yorkshire light or Yorkshire slider windows, horizontally sliding sash windows include sashes that move sideways rather than up and down.
While less common, this style is perfect for spaces with wide window apertures but limited vertical height that can’t accommodate full-length sash windows.
Larger properties can accommodate triple-sash windows, which comprise three sashes. These are most common in stately homes and historical properties, but are a rare find in modern times.
You’ll find sash windows built from all typical window frame materials, including unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (uPVC), aluminium, composite and wood. Wood perfectly suits the style and aesthetic of sash windows, but aluminium, composite and uPVC offer modern alternatives.
Wood is the most authentic choice for sash windows. Not only does it offer a splendid finish, but it also delivers excellent technical specifications with great natural insulation, helping to keep your home warm in winter and cool in summer.
The two main types of timber used in sash window construction are softwoods and hardwoods.
Softwoods, such as pine, spruce and fir, are cheaper and more flexible. Conversely, hardwoods, such as oak and mahogany, are denser and more durable but are nearly always more expensive than softwoods. Additionally, modern sash windows are sometimes constructed from layers of wood rather than solid pieces, which is also known as engineered wood.
Wooden windows require regular maintenance, including painting or staining, to maintain their longevity. However, with proper upkeep, high-quality wooden sash windows can last for decades.
Modern sash windows are also constructed from uPVC. These windows are generally more affordable than their wooden counterparts, blending classic aesthetics with modern synthetic materials.
uPVC windows offer excellent thermal efficiency and come in a wide range of finishes, including a woodgrain effect, allowing you to achieve the traditional look of wood without the price tag. Despite being plastic, uPVC can be recycled up to 10 times, making it a somewhat environmentally friendly material.
Aluminium sash windows offer a sleek, modern aesthetic, combining the classic style of sash windows with cutting-edge materials. They’re incredibly durable and resistant to weathering, requiring very little maintenance.
Moreover, since aluminium is a stronger material than wood or uPVC, the frames are thinner, which maximises the area covered by glass. Aluminium is a high-end alternative to wood for contemporary and modern properties.
Composite sash windows typically combine timber and aluminium frames, providing the natural beauty and insulation properties of wood on the inside with the durability, strength and low maintenance of aluminium on the outside.
Composite windows offer superior thermal efficiency, excellent durability and various design options. They’re among the most expensive window frame options.
Sash windows come in a wide variety of finishes to match any property style.
Below, we’ll explore the most common finishes for uPVC, aluminium, wood and composite sash windows.
While uPVC is often thought of as being white, contemporary uPVC windows are available in a multitude of finishes:
Aluminium sash windows also come in multiple finishes and are relatively straightforward to paint or spray, providing almost total creative control.
Wooden sash windows can look timeless and authentic, which makes this finish the go-to for contemporary sash window design.
Composite sash windows merge the strengths of two materials – usually weather-resistant uPVC or aluminium on the exterior and aesthetic wood on the interior. You can achieve a variety of finishes on this type of sash window.
Sash windows can be fitted with any typical exterior glazing, such as double glazing, triple glazing or low-emissivity (low-E) glass.
While period sash windows would’ve been single glazed, the vast majority of newly fitted windows are double glazed at least. This is mandatory for new window installations in order to comply with building regulations in England and Wales.
Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the different types of glazing you can choose for your sash windows.
Double-glazed windows comprise two panes of glass with an inert, gas-filled space in between. This window type has become the standard in much of the UK since building regulations essentially limited single glazing for new window installations in April 2002.
Around 18 per cent of a home’s heat is lost through its windows. By effectively reducing height loss, modern double glazing typically achieves a window energy rating (WER) of A or above from the British Fenestration Rating Council (BFRC).
Alongside their energy efficiency benefits, double-glazed windows provide excellent sound insulation and improved security compared to single-glazed windows.
Triple-glazed windows incorporate three panes of glass, each separated by an inert, gas-filled cavity.
This significantly reduces heat transfer, making triple-glazed windows more energy-efficient than their double-glazed counterparts.
Due to their additional insulation layer, triple-glazed windows can achieve BFRC ratings of A+ or higher, making them perfect for homeowners who prioritise energy efficiency.
Triple-glazed windows also reduce noise due to their additional glass pane, so they’re particularly beneficial for homes in busy areas or near high-traffic roads.
While the upfront cost of triple-glazed windows is often higher than other options, they can reduce energy bills over time, particularly when paired with high-quality insulative window frames.
Low-E glass features a microscopically thin, transparent coating that reflects heat back into your home while allowing natural light to enter.
This type of glass significantly improves the energy efficiency of windows and is especially effective when coupled with double or triple glazing.
The coated pane faces the home’s interior, reflecting heat into the room. Low-E glass also helps to keep your home cool in the summer by preventing solar radiation from heating the interior of your home – perfect for properties that tend to get overly warm.
Triple-glazed low-E windows often achieve a BFRC rating of A++, the highest available rating.
In certain circumstances, you may be required to install sash windows, such as if you’re refurbishing a listed building or a property in a conservation area. Planning authorities may stipulate that you need to install windows that correspond to the original structure or look similar to those of other local properties.
In some cases, this might involve replacing sash windows with a matching style. For example, there are numerous conservation zones in London in which you’ll be required to replace a sash window with another sash window, rather than another type, such as casements.
In London, sash windows are characteristic of Georgian and Victorian flats and terraces. In some cases, you may be asked to replace your Victorian and Georgian sash windows with the exact material and finish that was originally used – likely wood.
There are two main situations in which you may need to consider your window choice:
If you’re uncertain as to whether these conditions apply to your project, consult a professional, such as a surveyor. Conducting work on a listed building without obtaining the necessary permissions is a criminal offence, and you might be ordered to undo any modifications.
Likewise, embarking on an extension or renovation project without proper planning permission or a lawful development certificate is risky. It could lead to fines or legal action from the local council and complicate any plans to sell your home.
Various factors can influence the total cost of sash windows, including the windows’ dimensions, the materials chosen for their construction, the type of glazing and the specific hardware and fittings used.
Here’s a more detailed breakdown. Prices include installation, but are intended to be a rough guide only.
The dimensions of your sash windows will directly influence the overall cost. Naturally, larger windows require larger frames and glazing, which is likely to increase the price.
Speciality styles, such as triple-sash windows, typically cost more than standard double sash windows.
uPVC sash windows are popular due to their affordability, durability and energy efficiency.
For standard uPVC sash windows, prices range from approximately £500-£1,000 per window. This wide range is due to factors such as window size, design, glazing type and the installation service rate.
Wooden sash windows provide excellent insulation and a classic, elegant appearance, but they tend to be more expensive than uPVC windows.
Prices for wooden sash windows can start at around £1,000 and extend well beyond £2,500 per window, depending on the type of wood used, the finish, the complexity of the design and the installation costs.
Aluminium sash windows offer a sleek, modern look and durable construction. They’re generally more expensive than uPVC options, with prices often starting from around £700 and reaching up to £2,500 per window.
Composite sash windows combine the best features of different materials to provide a high-quality, durable window solution.
Composite windows can vary significantly in price, depending largely on the materials used and the complexity of the manufacturing process. They tend to range from about £1,000 to more than £3,000 per window.
The type of glazing you choose for your sash windows also impacts the total cost.
While double glazing is the standard choice in the UK due to its excellent insulation and soundproofing properties, other options have become increasingly popular, such as low-E glass and triple glazing, which deliver exceptional thermal performance.
Though the latter options may come with a higher upfront cost, they can significantly improve your home’s energy efficiency, potentially leading to savings on your energy bills over time.
The hardware and fittings used in your sash windows, such as the window handles, locks and pulley system for the sashes, also contribute to the overall cost.
High-quality, multi-point locking systems are generally more expensive than simpler, single-lock systems.
Similarly, window handles vary in price depending on the design and the materials used.
The type of counterweight system (cord, chain or spring loaded) can also influence the cost, with traditional cord-and-weight systems typically being cheaper than modern, spring-loaded variants.
Sash windows have been popular for almost 300 years. However, they’re not without some drawbacks.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of the pros and cons of sash windows.
Sash windows are renowned for their aesthetic appeal and timeless charm. They add an element of classic elegance to a property that few other window styles can match.
Their distinctive vertical sliding design is often associated with Georgian and Victorian architecture, making them the window of choice for those wishing to maintain the period character of their property or create a traditional look in a newer home.
Sash windows offer versatile ventilation options. Since they’re usually designed to open at both the top and the bottom, they can create an efficient cooling convection airflow.
Warm air rises and escapes from the top opening, while cooler air enters through the bottom, helping to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the building.
Sash windows are not just for Georgian- and Victorian-style homes.
Their elegant design can blend seamlessly with most architectural styles, from period properties to contemporary homes. This versatility makes them an attractive option for many homeowners and architects.
Traditional timber sash windows can be more expensive than other window types, such as uPVC or standard casement windows.
It’s important to note that despite the higher initial cost, sash windows can add value to your property, which may offset the upfront expense.
Wooden sash windows require regular maintenance to keep them looking their best and prevent rot, swelling and distortion.
Maintenance typically involves periodic painting or staining to protect the wood from the elements. However, modern materials, such as uPVC and aluminium, offer the traditional look of sash windows with reduced maintenance needs.
Original single-glazed sash windows are often less energy efficient than their modern, double-glazed counterparts. They can be draughty and cause heat loss during the colder months.
However, virtually all replacement sash windows are double-glazed at least. Modern sash windows are designed to provide improved thermal efficiency while maintaining the aesthetic appeal of traditional sash windows.
Before you begin hunting for sash window quotes, it’s a good idea to have a handle on precisely what you’re looking for.
This includes the window type, frame material, glazing, hardware options and finish choices. After establishing your requirements, you can start collecting and evaluating quotes and comparing costs.
Here are some key factors to consider before collecting and comparing quotes.
Opt for a company with an excellent track record, abundant positive reviews and a portfolio showcasing successful projects.
If you’re interested in specialist windows, such as hardwood or composite, seek installers with expertise in those materials.
Installers operate locally and nationally. Large national installers aren’t always the superior choice, so make sure to shop around for local quotes.
Understanding the warranty that comes with your new sash windows is vital.
Most reputable window installation companies in England and Wales are registered with the Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme (FENSA).
The FENSA is a government-authorised scheme that monitors building regulation compliance for replacement windows and doors. FENSA registration confirms the installer is obligated to provide an insurance-backed warranty.
In the UK, windows are evaluated by the BFRC on a scale from A++ (the most energy efficient) to E (the least energy efficient).
A good quote clarifies the energy performance ratings of the proposed windows, which should meet or surpass current UK energy efficiency standards.
Windows with higher energy ratings may be more expensive initially, but they can save money over time by decreasing energy usage and heating costs.
The quote should also include information about the installation process. This encompasses the projected timeline for the installation and the expected start and completion dates.
A high-quality quote will always supply a detailed breakdown of costs, including the cost of the windows, materials, finishes, hardware, labour and additional costs, such as delivery fees or the disposal of old windows.
A comprehensive list will help you compare quotes accurately. Don’t hesitate to request clarification if anything in the quote is unclear.
Accreditations and certifications are endorsements from recognised industry bodies that confirm the competency and credibility of window installers. Certifications demonstrate that a company adheres to specific quality and performance standards.
Here are some of the key accreditations to look for:
Sash windows are a characterful, timeless choice that suit many properties.
With their unique sliding mechanism, sash windows provide exceptional ventilation and great views. These popular windows are available in various sizes and styles, with a plethora of finishes and glazing options.
When obtaining sash window quotes, choose a reliable company with a solid reputation, positive reviews and a portfolio of successful sash window installations.
Insurance-backed guarantees are a hallmark of trust. Seek such warranties and comprehensive quotes that detail all aspects of the project, including window materials and installation costs.