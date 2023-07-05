Various factors can influence the total cost of sash windows, including the windows’ dimensions, the materials chosen for their construction, the type of glazing and the specific hardware and fittings used.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown. Prices include installation, but are intended to be a rough guide only.

Window size

The dimensions of your sash windows will directly influence the overall cost. Naturally, larger windows require larger frames and glazing, which is likely to increase the price.

Speciality styles, such as triple-sash windows, typically cost more than standard double sash windows.

Materials

uPVC

uPVC sash windows are popular due to their affordability, durability and energy efficiency.

For standard uPVC sash windows, prices range from approximately £500-£1,000 per window. This wide range is due to factors such as window size, design, glazing type and the installation service rate.

Wood

Wooden sash windows provide excellent insulation and a classic, elegant appearance, but they tend to be more expensive than uPVC windows.

Prices for wooden sash windows can start at around £1,000 and extend well beyond £2,500 per window, depending on the type of wood used, the finish, the complexity of the design and the installation costs.

Aluminium

Aluminium sash windows offer a sleek, modern look and durable construction. They’re generally more expensive than uPVC options, with prices often starting from around £700 and reaching up to £2,500 per window.

Composite

Composite sash windows combine the best features of different materials to provide a high-quality, durable window solution.

Composite windows can vary significantly in price, depending largely on the materials used and the complexity of the manufacturing process. They tend to range from about £1,000 to more than £3,000 per window.

Glazing options

The type of glazing you choose for your sash windows also impacts the total cost.

While double glazing is the standard choice in the UK due to its excellent insulation and soundproofing properties, other options have become increasingly popular, such as low-E glass and triple glazing, which deliver exceptional thermal performance.

Though the latter options may come with a higher upfront cost, they can significantly improve your home’s energy efficiency, potentially leading to savings on your energy bills over time.

Hardware and fittings

The hardware and fittings used in your sash windows, such as the window handles, locks and pulley system for the sashes, also contribute to the overall cost.

High-quality, multi-point locking systems are generally more expensive than simpler, single-lock systems.

Similarly, window handles vary in price depending on the design and the materials used.

The type of counterweight system (cord, chain or spring loaded) can also influence the cost, with traditional cord-and-weight systems typically being cheaper than modern, spring-loaded variants.