So, what are the benefits of secondary glazing, and when is it worth considering?

No changes to your property’s exterior or existing windows

Secondary glazing enhances your home’s insulation and soundproofing without replacing or altering the existing windows.

As it’s applied internally, it won’t impact the exterior of your property, which is ideal for historical and listed buildings, properties built in conservation areas and period houses where planning regulations restrict altering the original windows.

Historic England, the executive department for listed buildings in England, recommends secondary glazing for listed buildings where consent would be otherwise required to replace the windows.

Secondary glazing is a unique solution for increasing energy efficiency in period or otherwise protected properties with poorly insulated single glazing, such as cottages or Victorian terraces.

Better insulation

Secondary glazing enhances thermal insulation. It creates an additional barrier that effectively reduces heat loss in winter and limits heat ingress during summer.

Applying low-emissivity secondary glazing to a property reduces heat loss through the window by 60 per cent.

This is particularly valuable in older buildings with single glazed windows where heat loss through the windows can be an issue in winter.

Less condensation

Poorly insulated single glazed windows create a steep temperature gradient between the interior and exterior of the property.

This can lead to condensation and dampness on the inside of the window and around the frame, often resulting in mould and damp problems.

Secondary glazing effectively prevents condensation on the interior window surfaces, reducing the risk of dampness and mould. If your single-glazed windows contribute to dampness and mould, then secondary glazing can be an effective solution.

Reduced costs

Opting for secondary glazing is typically more economical than full window replacements.

It offers a budget-friendly way to upgrade window performance without the significant expense and labour involved in installing new double or triple glazed windows.

Security benefits

Adding a secondary pane to your windows enhances security. High-quality secondary glazing is thick and durable, with locking systems much like a standard window.

The extra layer acts as a deterrent against potential break-ins, making it harder for intruders to gain access. Some secondary glazing uses toughened glass to further boost security.

Noise reduction

Secondary glazing is highly effective at reducing external noise. It acts as a sound barrier, blocking noise from traffic, neighbours, busy areas, clubs and pubs, airports and railways.

Easy installation and removal

Secondary glazing can be relatively easy to install and uninstall without affecting existing window sills, walls and windows. Installation costs are low, and you can even take secondary glazing with you when you leave the property.