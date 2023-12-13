Menu Close

Triple-glazed windows cost guide 2023

Written by Sam Jeans
Updated December 13, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • What is the cost of triple-glazed windows?
  • What affects the cost of triple glazing?
  • How to get a triple-glazing quote
  • Things to check in a triple-glazed windows quote
  • Do the benefits justify the increased cost with triple glazing?
  • Summing up
  • Triple-glazed window costs FAQs

As homeowners seek to bolster their home’s energy efficiency and insulation, triple-glazed windows are rocketing in popularity. 

Triple-glazed windows add a third pane of glass to the double-glazed design, increasing their thermal efficiency by two to three times more than double-glazed windows. 

And that’s not the only benefit. They’re also considerably more soundproof than double-glazed windows and can reduce internal dampness in humid conditions. 

Once considered prohibitively expensive, triple-glazing costs are coming down, meaning they’re worthy of serious consideration for anyone looking to replace their windows. 

While the upfront cost of triple glazing remains higher than new double glazing windows prices, the benefits are evident, and they’re a solid investment in many situations. 

Read on to learn more about triple-glazing costs and the factors that affect them.

What is the cost of triple-glazed windows?

Though the price of installing triple-glazed windows varies widely, they generally cost 10-30 per cent more than double-glazed windows of similar quality. That’s pretty reasonable considering they feature an extra pane of glass and a second gas-filled cavity.

On average, one triple-glazed window can cost anywhere from £400 to £800, but this is just a baseline. The material of the window significantly impacts the price, with unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) being the most cost-effective option, while aluminium and wooden windows tend to be pricier. 

The window style – whether casement, tilt and turn, sash or bay – also influences the cost. 

Here’s a comparison table of different triple-glazed windows grouped by window type and category:

MaterialType of windowCost range per windowAverage cost per window
uPVCCasement£390–£495£442
uPVCTilt and turn£715–£900£808
uPVCSash£780–£1,125£953
uPVCBay (3 panels)£1,560– £2,025£1,792
WoodCasement£950–£1,115£1,033
WoodTilt and turn£1,060–£1,350£1,205
WoodSash£1,170–£1,690£1,430
WoodBay (3 panels)£2,340–£3,350£2,845
AluminiumCasement£780–£900£840
AluminiumTilt and turn£900–£1,125£1,013
AluminiumSash£975–£1,410£1,193
AluminiumBay (3 panels)£1,545–£2,535£2,040

What affects the cost of triple glazing?

The cost of triple glazing is influenced by various factors, from the window style and frame material to installation considerations. 

Window frame style

  1. Casement: These are the most common type of window and are known for their versatility and simplicity. They swing outwards, making them user-friendly and cost-effective
  2. Sash: Sash windows are synonymous with traditional architectural styles. They consist of one or more movable panels or “sashes” that create a classic aesthetic that suits period properties. The exclusivity and complexity of their design often results in a higher price tag 
  3. Tilt and turn: These windows tilt inwards for ventilation and turn like a casement window for easy cleaning. Specialised hinges and locking systems contribute to their higher cost 

Material choice

  1. uPVC: uPVC is a widely chosen window construction material known for its affordability and low maintenance. It’s durable, weather-resistant, offers good thermal insulation and doesn’t warp or rot like wood
  2. Wood: Wooden frames, often chosen for their classic and aesthetic appeal, are typically more expensive than uPVC. They offer excellent insulation and can last for centuries if properly maintained. However, they require regular painting or sealing to protect against the elements. The cost of wooden frames can vary greatly depending on the type of wood, with pine, oak and engineered wood being the most common materials 
  3. Aluminium: Aluminium frames are known for their strength, modern appearance and longevity. They’re low maintenance, resist corrosion and are lighter than wood yet strong enough to hold large panes of glass. Aluminium frames are also more expensive than uPVC.

Gas fillings between the panes

  1. Argon: Argon is the most common gas filling in triple-glazed windows. It’s colourless, odourless, non-toxic and, more importantly, has 34 per cent lower thermal conductivity than air, making it an effective insulator. 
  2. Krypton and xenon: These gases offer superior insulation but are more expensive than argon. Krypton and xenon have even lower thermal conductivities, enhancing the window’s ability to retain heat. They also offer better sound insulation than argon. 

Installation accessibility

Installation costs vary based on how easily the windows can be accessed. 

Windows in hard-to-reach areas, such as those on upper floors or obstructed by external structures, require more scaffolding and specialised equipment to install, increasing labour costs.

Removal of existing windows

The cost of removing existing windows is a key consideration. Some providers include waste removal in their quotes, but if not, homeowners may need to arrange and pay for the disposal of old windows separately. Be wary of this hidden cost.

Additional triple-glazing cost factors

  • Geographical location: Installation costs can vary by region, with London and the South East seeing the highest costs 
  • Fittings and features: Extra components such as handles and locking mechanisms affect costs 
  • Warranty and aftercare services: Longer warranty periods and inclusive aftercare services can add value but may also influence the initial cost

How to get a triple-glazing quote

When it’s time to pursue triple-glazing quotes, consider the following steps:

  1. Conduct initial research: Look online for reputable triple-glazing providers. Focus on those specialising in residential properties with extensive experience in triple-glazing installations. Websites, online portfolios and customer feedback are valuable resources for this initial research. A proven track record and transparent, comprehensive portfolio are the hallmarks of a good company.
  2. Read reviews and ratings: Use platforms such as Trustpilot, Yell and Google reviews to assess the reputation of these companies. Look for feedback regarding the quality of work, customer service and after-sales support. This will provide insights into the reliability and professionalism of the providers.
  3. Evaluate experience and specialisation: Prioritise companies with a solid history in the industry. Experience with a range of property types, from traditional to modern homes, indicates a provider’s versatility. 
  4. Engage with providers for assessments: Contact your shortlisted companies to request an in-home assessment. Reputable providers often offer free initial consultations where they can evaluate your specific needs and discuss options. Don’t be pressured into agreeing to anything upfront. 
  5. Request bespoke assessments and site visits: A detailed assessment should include a site visit to take accurate measurements and evaluate the installation environment. This step is crucial for tailoring the quote to your home’s specific requirements.
  6. Compare quotes: When you receive quotes, compare them in detail. Look beyond the price – consider the quality of the materials, the warranty terms, the company’s experience and the comprehensiveness of their service.
  7. Check accreditations and certifications: It’s essential to verify that the providers are accredited by industry bodies such as the Glass and Glazing Federation, Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme or Certification and Self Assessment (FENSA). These accreditations ensure they adhere to the highest industry standards.
  8. Ensure compliance with local regulations: Ensure the provider is knowledgeable about local building regulations and planning permissions, especially if you live in a conservation area or a listed building.
  9. Negotiate and finalise the quote: Engage with the provider to understand every aspect of the quote. Don’t hesitate to negotiate or ask for clarification on any part of the quote that seems unclear or unnecessary.

By following these steps, you can ensure you get a thorough and fair quote for your triple-glazing needs, tailored to your specific property, requirements and budget.

Things to check in a triple-glazed windows quote

When seeking triple-glazing quotes, you must ensure that the information you collect from each company is comparable. So, what kind of questions do you need to ask?

  • Technical survey and drawings: When you’re collecting a comprehensive quote for a whole home, it should start with a complete technical survey, including detailed drawings. This ensures that all parties clearly understand the scope of work
  • Product details: Look for complete information about the product – size, style, colour, etc. This helps you understand exactly what you’re being quoted for
  • Number of windows: The quote should specify the number of windows that will be installed or replaced
  • Energy efficiency ratings: Important metrics such as the Window Energy Ratings and U-values for the glass should be included. These values indicate the efficiency and insulation properties of the windows
  • Additional features: Details about any extra details, such as the types of handles, locks and external window sills, should be mentioned. This is important, as the costs of extra features mount up quickly 
  • Timeline: The quote should clearly outline the start and finish dates for the work, giving you an idea of how long the project will take
  • Disposal of old windows: It should be specified whether the disposal of your old windows is included in the service
  • Warranties and guarantees: Look for details on warranties for installation and guarantees for the products used. This assures the quality and longevity of the work and materials
  • Company details and accreditations: Finally, the quote should include comprehensive company details and any relevant industry accreditations, indicating the credibility and reliability of the service provider

Keep the above factors in mind when you’re collecting quotes. The more information you request, the more informed your decision will be. 

Do the benefits justify the increased cost with triple glazing?

Triple glazing boasts considerably improved insulation performance over double glazing, which can reduce heating bills and keep your home warmer in winter and cooler in extreme heat.

It also exhibits much-improved soundproofing and is tougher and more secure. But is triple glazing really worth it when all’s said and done?

Warmer house with superior thermal efficiency

Triple-glazed windows significantly enhance thermal efficiency due to their lower U-values, which can be as low as 0.6 W/m²K, compared to standard double-glazed windows with U-values of around 1.6 W/m²K. 

This means triple glazing can potentially triple the insulation efficiency of a B- or C-rated double-glazed window. Even when compared to A-rated double-glazed windows with U-values of approximately 1.2 W/m²K, triple glazing is about 40–50 per cent more efficient.

Energy savings

The improved U-value directly impacts energy consumption. For example, if a property typically loses 20 per cent of its heat through windows, upgrading to triple glazing, which is 40 per cent more efficient than double glazing, could lead to significant energy savings. 

This could result in savings of around £63.20 annually, assuming an average gas heating bill of £792.35, though savings could be higher when upgrading from less efficient windows. As heating bills increase, triple glazing will provide even greater savings. 

Enhanced noise reduction

Triple glazing offers remarkable noise reduction capabilities. The additional pane and gas-filled chambers can reduce external noise by up to 10 decibels more than double glazing. 

This level of sound insulation can transform a home’s acoustic environment, particularly in areas with high noise levels.

Environmental impact

Triple glazing contributes to a lower carbon footprint by improving a home’s thermal efficiency. This reduction in energy required for heating aligns with sustainable living goals and environmental conservation efforts. 

A study from Glassonweb suggests that the lifetime CO2 savings of triple-glazed windows exceed the increased CO2 emissions produced during manufacturing. 

In Europe, the carbon payback period is approximately 35 to 76 months. The colder it is, the faster triple-glazed windows become carbon neutral.

Benefits for new builds and extensions

Triple glazing is considerably more cost-effective in new builds or extensions where no window replacement is needed. 

Since you won’t need to remove and dispose of old windows, labour costs are reduced. Additionally, triple-glazed windows can lead to a better energy rating for the property, enhancing its marketability.

Summing up

Triple-glazed window prices have come down in recent years, making them more attractive to homeowners looking to upgrade or replace their windows. The costs are only around 10 to 30 per cent higher than double-glazed windows, which makes them a solid investment in many situations. 

While the upfront cost is higher than that of double glazing, the advantages of triple glazing – from superior thermal efficiency and energy savings to enhanced noise reduction and improved property value – make them a worthwhile consideration. 

As with any home improvement, conducting thorough research, obtaining detailed quotes and weighing the costs against the long-term benefits are essential to making an informed decision. 

Triple-glazed window costs FAQs

Sam Jeans

Contributor

Sam is an experienced writer whose expertise lies in home improvements and renewables, as well as technology, where he is especially interested in the world of machine learning and AI. He has written for Vested, Age Times, and the Royal Mint.

For the Independent Advisor, Sam writes about windows and solar panels.

