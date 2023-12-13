Triple glazing boasts considerably improved insulation performance over double glazing, which can reduce heating bills and keep your home warmer in winter and cooler in extreme heat.
It also exhibits much-improved soundproofing and is tougher and more secure. But is triple glazing really worth it when all’s said and done?
Warmer house with superior thermal efficiency
Triple-glazed windows significantly enhance thermal efficiency due to their lower U-values, which can be as low as 0.6 W/m²K, compared to standard double-glazed windows with U-values of around 1.6 W/m²K.
This means triple glazing can potentially triple the insulation efficiency of a B- or C-rated double-glazed window. Even when compared to A-rated double-glazed windows with U-values of approximately 1.2 W/m²K, triple glazing is about 40–50 per cent more efficient.
Energy savings
The improved U-value directly impacts energy consumption. For example, if a property typically loses 20 per cent of its heat through windows, upgrading to triple glazing, which is 40 per cent more efficient than double glazing, could lead to significant energy savings.
This could result in savings of around £63.20 annually, assuming an average gas heating bill of £792.35, though savings could be higher when upgrading from less efficient windows. As heating bills increase, triple glazing will provide even greater savings.
Enhanced noise reduction
Triple glazing offers remarkable noise reduction capabilities. The additional pane and gas-filled chambers can reduce external noise by up to 10 decibels more than double glazing.
This level of sound insulation can transform a home’s acoustic environment, particularly in areas with high noise levels.
Environmental impact
Triple glazing contributes to a lower carbon footprint by improving a home’s thermal efficiency. This reduction in energy required for heating aligns with sustainable living goals and environmental conservation efforts.
A study from Glassonweb suggests that the lifetime CO2 savings of triple-glazed windows exceed the increased CO2 emissions produced during manufacturing.
In Europe, the carbon payback period is approximately 35 to 76 months. The colder it is, the faster triple-glazed windows become carbon neutral.
Benefits for new builds and extensions
Triple glazing is considerably more cost-effective in new builds or extensions where no window replacement is needed.
Since you won’t need to remove and dispose of old windows, labour costs are reduced. Additionally, triple-glazed windows can lead to a better energy rating for the property, enhancing its marketability.