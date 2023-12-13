As homeowners seek to bolster their home’s energy efficiency and insulation, triple-glazed windows are rocketing in popularity.

Triple-glazed windows add a third pane of glass to the double-glazed design, increasing their thermal efficiency by two to three times more than double-glazed windows.

And that’s not the only benefit. They’re also considerably more soundproof than double-glazed windows and can reduce internal dampness in humid conditions.

Once considered prohibitively expensive, triple-glazing costs are coming down, meaning they’re worthy of serious consideration for anyone looking to replace their windows.

While the upfront cost of triple glazing remains higher than new double glazing windows prices, the benefits are evident, and they’re a solid investment in many situations.

Read on to learn more about triple-glazing costs and the factors that affect them.