uPVC sash windows cost

Coloured uPVC windows is more than just an aesthetic choice – it contributes to your home’s overall character and curb appeal.

Fortunately, uPVC sash windows are available in a broad spectrum of colours and finishes, allowing you to create a look that perfectly suits your property.

Classic white

Traditionally, uPVC windows were predominantly available in white, mainly due to its association with a clean, modern aesthetic and cheap manufacture.

White remains a popular choice for many homeowners, thanks to its timeless appeal and versatility, suiting almost any style of property, whether contemporary or traditional.

Other colours

In recent years, technological advances have made it cheaper and easier to colour uPVC. Today, uPVC windows are available in a kaleidoscope of colours, enabling homeowners to personalise their choices.

Popular choices include classic tones, such as black, grey and brown. Black uPVC windows can provide a bold, striking contrast, especially on lighter-coloured properties, while grey offers a sleek, contemporary look. Brown, particularly in a woodgrain effect, can emulate the look of timber frames, offering a sense of tradition.

For homeowners looking for something a little different, there are plenty of daring options, such as red, green or blue. These vibrant colours are trendy in some coastal towns – think of St. Ives and Balamory.

Dual colour

One of the most popular trends in uPVC sash window colours is the “dual colour” option, where the colour on the outside of the frame differs from that on the inside.

This allows for greater flexibility and customisation. For instance, you can match the exterior frame to your property’s facade while choosing a different colour for the interior to complement or contrast your inside decor. Generally, dual-colour options will increase uPVC windows prices.

How to choose

When selecting a colour for your uPVC sash windows, consider the style and period of your property. For example, white and black are solid go-to colours for almost any property, while grey often suits contemporary homes.

Also, consider your home’s exterior and the surrounding environment. You may wish to match your neighbours, the local traditions or choose something that stands out.

Finally, make note of any planning permissions or restrictions that could apply, especially if you live in a listed building or conservation area. In such cases, you may be required to retain your existing window style and colour. Changing the windows of a listed building without consent is a criminal offence. This may also restrict your ability to install uPVC windows at all.

England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland all offer databases where you can look up your property to see if it’s listed or in a conservation area. Ask a surveyor for advice if you’re unsure.