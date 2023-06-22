Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows are the most common type of window in the UK, regarded for their durability, energy efficiency, sustainability and cost.
Despite being a synthetic, plastic material, uPVC windows boast a superb eco-friendly profile, as it can be recycled and reused up to 10 times.
If you’re searching for uPVC window suppliers, there’s a wide range of choices of both installers, who supply and fit windows, and manufacturers, who provide windows for you to install yourself or through your chosen contractor.
But how do you navigate the market of uPVC window companies and ensure you’re picking the right one for your needs?
Our comprehensive guide is here to help.
The best uPVC window companies in the UK
Accounting for approximately 90 per cent of window installations in the UK, uPVC windows are highly popular.
Best recognised by their trademark white frames (although coloured uPVC windows are now available), uPVC windows are exceptionally durable, affordable and sustainable, as the material is effectively recycled.
These windows are also energy-efficient, offering significant savings when paired with double or triple glazing. Additionally, they tend to be more affordable than their wood or aluminium counterparts and are cheaper to install.
If you’re looking to fit new uPVC windows, there are many uPVC window suppliers and installers in the UK to choose from. These include installers such as Everest, which supplies and fits windows, and manufacturers such as Eurocell.
You’ll need a good idea of your project’s requirements before searching for a supplier or installer, whether you’re just replacing a few windows, overhauling all of them or choosing windows for a home renovation or self-build project.
Here are the best uPVC window companies in the UK:
Anglian Home Improvements
White uPVC casement windows installed by Anglian (Anglian Home Improvements)
Established in 1966, Anglian Home Improvements is one of the UK’s largest window companies.
Anglian showrooms are distributed throughout England, Wales and Scotland. It has a wide network of installers and a large selection of uPVC windows for all styles, including casement, sash, bay, flush and tilt-and-turn windows.
All Anglian windows and installations are backed by 10- or 15-year guarantees.
Safestyle UK
uPVC casement windows installed by Safestyle (Safestyle)
Safestyle has been in the UK market since 1992, making it one of the younger players in the home improvement industry.
With a nationwide network of branches and installation teams, Safestyle carried out more installations than any other company in 2022. It currently operates exclusively in England and Wales and offers all types of uPVC windows. Safestyle is challenging industry veterans for the title of best window company in the UK.
In March 2023, Safestyle announced it was offering 15-year guarantees on window installations as standard.
Everest
uPVC casement windows with Georgian bars installed by Everest. (Everest/Colin Poole)
Everest is one of the UK’s largest windows and doors retailers and has been trading since 1965. It operates nationwide and offers various products, including windows, doors and conservatories.
Everest operates throughout England, Scotland and Wales but is absent from Northern Ireland. It offers a complete range of uPVC windows across all styles, including high-performance triple-glazed models.
Everest offers a 10-year guarantee on window installations as standard.
Window suppliers for DIY or self-build projects
If you’re looking for uPVC window supply and don’t require installation, you might be looking for window manufacturers rather than installers.
This could apply if you plan to fit the windows yourself or are working with contractors on a home renovation or extension project.
Eurocell
Founded in 1974, Eurocell has supplied a wide range of uPVC products to the UK. It offers some of Europe’s most popular window systems.
The company has around 200 branches nationwide and serves the DIY/trade market, which is ideal if you’re renovating a property or self-building.
Moreover, Eurocell is a leading window recycler and recycled 3 million windows in 2021 alone. Eurocell offers casement, sash, reversible and tilt-and-turn windows.
Rehau
Rehau is a German company that has been operating in the UK since the 1960s. It’s among the most renowned uPVC window manufacturers in Europe.
It supplies a wide range of high-quality uPVC windows and has offices across England and Wales. Rehau offers a wide selection of casement, sash, flush, bay and tilt-and-turn windows.
Veka
Veka is another German window maker that has cemented its position as one of the UK’s premier window manufacturers.
It is a leading supplier of uPVC window systems across Europe and has a strong reputation for its high-quality window systems.
Veka operates throughout England, with major northern and southern hubs. It offers all common types of uPVC windows.
Other window suppliers and manufacturers
You may be interested in smaller local window suppliers and installers if you’re searching for window suppliers near you.
Local suppliers often have established local reputations and may offer the same high-quality windows as the biggest companies.
Always double-check to see if they offer guarantees. Window installers in England and Wales should be registered with the Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme (FENSA), which obliges them to provide insurance-backed guarantees.
Masterframe Windows
Based in Witham, Essex, Masterframe is a specialist sash window supplier. It manufactures and installs high-end sash windows, which perfectly suit period properties.
Home Design Group (Northern Ireland)
If you’re looking for local window companies in Northern Ireland, Home Design Group offers a complete selection of uPVC windows and professional installation services.
Scotia Windows and Doors
Based in Kilmarnock, Scotland, Scotia Windows and Doors has 40 years of experience installing high-quality uPVC windows. It’s regarded as one of the best windows suppliers in Scotland.
Direct Window Co
Direct Window Co is a well-established local glazier company primarily serving the northwest.
It manufactures and installs all types of uPVC windows but also offers windows solely for trade or DIY projects.
Conservatory Outlet
Based in Wakefield, Conservatory Outlet provides a wide range of uPVC windows, doors and conservatories. It offers the extreme uPVC window range, which claims to be one of the most advanced window systems available in the UK.
Sidey Solutions
Based in Perth and Loanhead, Sidey Solutions supplies and installs a wide selection of uPVC windows.
Walker Profiles
Walker Profiles, based in Perth and Motherwell, manufactures, supplies and installs a wide selection of uPVC windows in southern Scotland.
Rapid Frame
Based in Walsall, Rapid Frame supplies and installs the high-performance Formula One range of uPVC windows.
Turkington Windows and Conservatories
Turkington Windows and Conservatories is a leading supplier and installer of windows in Northern Ireland.
It has been operating for around 35 years and installs all major uPVC window types.
Choosing a uPVC window supplier
When choosing a uPVC window supplier, look for a proven track record of successful work, good reviews and membership with schemes like FENSA.
In England and Wales, FENSA is a government-authorised scheme that monitors building regulation compliance for windows and doors. In Scotland, FENSA membership is voluntary.
In addition to FENSA, look for accreditations from the Glass and Glazing Federation and the British Fenestration Rating Council (BFRC).
Finally, reputable window installers usually offer guarantees of 10 or 15 years. While the terms will likely differ, a guarantee should cover most window faults and issues that aren’t the property occupier’s fault.
What are the benefits of uPVC windows?
Due to their popularity, uPVC windows account for the vast majority of windows in the UK.
Here are the benefits of uPVC windows:
Ease of maintenance
uPVC is highly durable and doesn’t rust or corrode. It’s also ultraviolet (UV) resistant and shouldn’t degrade from sunlight exposure. The average uPVC window should last longer than 20 years without much trouble.
Additionally, uPVC windows are straightforward to maintain – simply wash them with warm soapy water to keep them clean.
Sustainability
Not only are uPVC windows built to last, but they’re also environmentally friendly.
With the ability to be recycled up to 10 times, uPVC is one of the most eco-friendly synthetic materials available. Every year, leading uPVC suppliers such as Eurocell recycle millions of uPVC windows.
Thermal efficiency
If you’re looking for a maximally energy-efficient window, uPVC is nearly impossible to beat.
Approximately 10-20 per cent of a building’s heat loss occurs through the windows. With uPVC, heat loss can be reduced by up to 40 per cent, significantly increasing a home’s energy efficiency and reducing energy bills.
Sound insulation
If you’re looking for soundproof windows, uPVC is a great choice.
In addition to thermal insulation, uPVC is a highly effective sound insulator. uPVC windows can reduce noise pollution by up to 80 per cent, or around 45dB, which is ideal for urban areas where noise is an issue.
Style and design flexibility
One of the key benefits of uPVC is its versatility. uPVC windows come in multiple styles, from traditional sash windows to modern tilt-and-turn or bay windows.
Furthermore, uPVC windows are now available in a wide variety of colours, ranging from white, black, grey and green to various wood grain effects.
Reduced condensation
Double-glazed or triple-glazed uPVC windows effectively reduce moisture and condensation, reducing the likelihood of mould or dampness issues.
Main types of uPVC windows
There are several varieties of uPVC windows.
The best uPVC windows for your particular home or project will vary. The window type has a bearing on the window price, with casement windows being the most popular at the mid-end, and bay, sash or tilt-and-turn windows at the higher end.
uPVC casement windows are the most popular in the UK (Adobe)
Casement windows are hinged at the sides and swing outwards like a door. These are the most common types of windows in the UK.
As the whole window can be opened outwards, they provide excellent ventilation. Moreover, the lock is embedded in the frame, which makes casement windows among the most secure.
Sliding windows
Sliding windows are ideal for balconies where outward-opening windows might cause an obstruction (Adobe)
Sliding windows slide horizontally along the window frame. They’re ideal for wide openings or locations where projecting casement windows could obstruct pathways, patios or decks.
Tilt-and-turn windows
Tilt-and-turn windows open in a variety of ways (Adobe)
Tilt-and-turn windows tilt inwards at the top or bottom to ventilate rooms without opening the window entirely, which is ideal for ground floors. In addition, they swing outwards vertically like casement windows.
Sash windows
Sash windows have a more traditional look (Adobe)
Also known as vertical sliders, sash windows consist of one or more movable panels or “sashes”.
Sash windows are a characteristic feature of Georgian and Victorian properties, where they’re often still found today. They offer efficient ventilation and are also secure, with multi-point locking systems. Sash windows made from uPVC blend modern materials with period aesthetics.
Bay windows
Bay windows can help create extra space in a room (Adobe)
Bay windows extend outwards from the house’s exterior wall, creating a bowed or semi-circular bay in the room. They’re constructed from three or more windows.
Do window companies repair uPVC windows?
Many window companies offer repair services for uPVC windows. These services range from fixing minor issues to handling major repairs.
Here’s a short guide to the main issues you might encounter and how to fix them:
Common repairs
While uPVC windows are highly durable, they won’t last forever.
Common issues include broken or damaged seals, which lead to drafts and energy loss, and malfunctioning locking mechanisms or hinges. Condensation between double- or triple-glazed window panes typically indicates seal problems.
Professional services
Sometimes, you may need to professionally replace individual window components – like the seals, locks or hinges. Local glaziers can likely provide window repair services.
Guarantees and warranties
A professional company should provide a guarantee or warranty if it fits your uPVC windows.
This could cover you for certain types of repairs or even full replacements, depending on the terms and conditions of the warranty. In England and Wales, glazing installers should be registered with FENSA, which means they’re bound to provide an insurance-backed guarantee.
While collecting quotes, always ask the installer about their guarantee and what it covers.
DIY repairs
You can fix minor problems with uPVC windows through DIY methods, such as replacing worn-out seals or fixing minor hardware issues.
Summary
There are many window installers throughout the UK, from large-scale UK-wide companies such as Everest, Anglian and Safestyle to smaller local or regional installers.
When choosing a uPVC supplier or installer, always check its reputation, reviews and the guarantees it offers. Installers in England and Wales should be part of FENSA, which ensures their products comply with building regulations.
Remember, good installers provide high-quality guarantee-backed windows, excellent customer service, professional installation and reliable after-sales support.
How we research and write about windows
To ensure our window reviews are as exhaustive as possible, we thoroughly examine and evaluate 34 distinct criteria. Each window’s cumulative performance across these data points forms its final rating, influencing our ultimate recommendation.
Some of the most important features we consider when reviewing windows include:
Energy efficiency and performance
Features and security considerations
Durability and build quality
Available styles, designs and materials
Installation process
Manufacturer’s reputation
Price
Guarantees
Customer reviews
Each criterion is categorised into one of the following sections:
Performance and features
Supplier’s/manufacturer’s reputation and credibility
Customer experience
Environmental impact
Price
All of our windows articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers to ensure our content is as accurate and up to date as possible. To find out more, read our article on how we cover windows.
Frequently asked questions about uPVC windows
The lifespan of uPVC windows depends on a wide range of factors, including the window and installation quality and weather exposure.
You can generally expect uPVC windows to last 20 to 25 years with minimal maintenance. After that, the seals may begin to degrade, but that doesn’t mean the window necessarily needs replacing.
Technically, it is possible to paint uPVC windows. However, modern uPVC windows come in a wide range of colours, so painting is generally unnecessary.
Additionally, painting uPVC windows can void their warranty, so it’s advisable to check with the manufacturer or installer beforehand.
Anglian Home Improvements is one of the UK’s most well-established home improvement companies.
It has been around since 1966 and has a wide installation network spanning England, Scotland and Wales. It offers a 10-year minimum guarantee on its windows.