Unplasticised polyvinyl chloride (uPVC) windows are the most common type of window in the UK, regarded for their durability, energy efficiency, sustainability and cost.

Despite being a synthetic, plastic material, uPVC windows boast a superb eco-friendly profile, as it can be recycled and reused up to 10 times.

If you’re searching for uPVC window suppliers, there’s a wide range of choices of both installers, who supply and fit windows, and manufacturers, who provide windows for you to install yourself or through your chosen contractor.

But how do you navigate the market of uPVC window companies and ensure you’re picking the right one for your needs?

Our comprehensive guide is here to help.