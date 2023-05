One of the major benefits of modern uPVC windows is the amount of colours and finishes you can choose from. Most suppliers offer single and dual colour options, so you can match the indoor frame to your home’s interior design.

For properties that want or need to mimic authentic timber windows, you can find replications of different wood grain, but the quality will vary depending on price. A coloured uPVC will more likely replicate the look of painted timber than a simple white, but will not really be able to truly compare with real timber upon close inspection.

When it comes to costs, white uPVC frames are the cheapest choice, with grey and other colours costing around 10 per cent more. A quality wood grain or custom-made finish may cost up to 20 per cent more than plain white. However, when considering how much kerb appeal perks house value, the style and colour of your windows will make a significant difference, so it’s definitely worth putting some thought into your choice.

White uPVC windows

White uPVC windows are a classic option that will suit most properties. Some may be hesitant towards white uPVC windows because of how older frames have aged, yellowed and shown signs of wear and tear, but suppliers of modern uPVC windows offer a warranty specifically for white frames to cover any discolouration. Routine maintenance (wiping down the windows with a damp cloth) should also solve any perceived weathering. If white is too stark for your home, a cream finish can give a softer, yet equally modern, polished look.

Grey uPVC windows

Grey is a very popular colour for uPVC windows, due to its cool aesthetic and easy maintenance – hiding any lichen or moss that might show more readily on white frames. Specifically, anthracite-coloured windows have become the most popular, overtaking white windows, in recent years. This style gives dated home exteriors an uplift by mimicking more expensive aluminium frames.

Black uPVC windows

Black windows are striking and can define a home’s exterior design. Much like grey, black has become a go-to colour for uPVC windows in recent years and can mimic an industrial look without the price-tag. Black uPVC windows can be susceptible to fading with UV, so might be best installed somewhere that doesn’t receive too much direct sunlight. Cleaning frames regularly will help keep them in good condition.

Colourful uPVC windows

Windows aren’t just available in monochrome hues, as many suppliers now offer more daring colourways. For homes that want a dose of energy, choosing a dark blue or light green colour for your uPVC windows could give your property the facelift it needs. This can work wonders on 1980s semis and period cottages alike.

The colour you choose depends on your home style and personal preferences, but take inspiration from similar homes in the surrounding area to see what works best with the local materials, such as yellow Cotswolds stone or grey flint. If in doubt, talk to your window supplier or an architect to make sure your windows match your desired aesthetic for design consistency.