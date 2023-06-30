Menu Close

uPVC window prices 2023: What you can expect to spend

Written by Anne Howard
Updated June 30, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • uPVC window prices by style
  • uPVC window glass options
  • Calculate the cost of new uPVC windows for your home
  • Are cheap uPVC windows worth it?
  • What to look for in a uPVC windows quote
  • uPVC windows Q&A

uPVC windows are a sensible choice for anyone on a budget looking to upgrade their windows to improve their home. They offer excellent value for money and are low maintenance, especially compared with alternatives such as timber. Available in various styles and designs, even homeowners without budgetary constraints appreciate the cost of new uPVC windows

Lower upfront spending leaves more money to spend elsewhere, plus you get the long-term benefits of energy efficiency and reduced maintenance. There is also a wide range of styles and features to choose from.

In this article, we look at uPVC window costs in the UK based on style and glass type to help you decide whether to add uPVC windows to your home.

uPVC window prices by style

uPVC window prices vary hugely and depend on the style and size of the window. Extra features and different hardware also impact the cost. Let’s look at the five main types of uPVC windows and their prices:

Sash windows

Sash windows are at the higher end of uPVC windows in terms of cost. Popular in old properties to replicate period charm, improve thermal regulation and eliminate draughts, uPVC sash windows are an increasingly common choice in new builds too.

uPVC windows suppliers sash

Sash windows are stylish and cost-effective (Adobe)

The average cost of uPVC sash windows is between £700 and £1,100 per window depending on the size and operating mechanism. Another significant advantage of uPVC sash windows is that they don’t have the tricky cord and pulley mechanism of old-style sashes, making them easier to operate.

Casement windows

Casement windows are probably the most common window style in the UK because they complement almost any type of property. These windows are hinged at the sides or the top.

everest casement windows in a lounge

If your budget is tight, then casement uPVC windows offer unbeatable value for money (Everest)

Casement windows allow for maximum ventilation and are easy to clean and energy efficient. Second-floor uPVC casement windows range in price from £310 to £434 for a 600mm x 900mm unit. In contrast, you can expect to pay £1,055 to £1,179 for a timber-framed equivalent.

Tilt and turn windows

Tilt and turn windows are an increasingly popular blended design, offering the style and appearance of a sash window with the advantages of a hinged casement. Tilt and turn windows work in two ways. The turning function allows them to open inwards, hinging from the side.

Hand opening a white uPVC tilt and turn window

uPVC tilt and turn windows give great ventilation while remaining secure (Adobe)

The tilt function opens the top of the sash, allowing for maximum ventilation. Tilt and turn windows are among the most versatile window designs. Expect to pay between £558 and £621 for an 800mm x 800mm unit with installation on top. Increase the cost to £683 to £745 for a 1200mm x 1200mm window.

Bay windows

Bay windows are typically constructed of three separate panels. They extend from the wall of the house at a 25-to-45-degree angle, creating an internal and external feature while adding space to the room and letting in light. The middle window is usually larger and is often called the picture window. Bay windows can incorporate a mix of window styles to suit your preferences, such as sash, double-hung and casement windows. 

uPVC windows suppliers bay window

Bay windows care at the more expensive end of uPVC window costs (Adobe)

The cost of a uPVC bay window will vary depending on your chosen style. A three-panel white uPVC bay window costs between £1,303 and £1,675. A five-panel bay costs between £2,296 and £2,730 for a larger aperture, not including installation. Upgrade to a woodgrain uPVC, and the three-panel cost increases to £1,427 to £1,830 and the five-panel to £2,358 to £3,351.

Bow windows

A bow window differs from a bay, although the two styles are often confused. Bow windows are usually made up of more panels, typically four or five, and the angle at which they protrude from the house is smaller, usually no more than 10 degrees. This creates a softer, more curved appearance, hence the name. 

With bow windows, the panels are usually the same shape and size, giving a symmetrical look. This is not always the case with bay windows, which tend to have a larger central window with smaller side windows. Bow windows have another unique feature: they work well on the corner of a building, wrapped around two walls, maximising living space in the room and making the most of panoramic views.

The two critical contributors to cost are the number of panels and the window size; a large bow window can have five panels or three larger ones. A four-panel bow window measuring 3600mm x 1200mm costs £1,986 to £2,110. Increase that same size to a five-panel bow, and the price range increases to between £2,358 and £2,606.

TypePrice range (per window)
Sash£700-£1,000
Casement£300-£1,200
Tilt and turn£550-£745
Bay£1,300-£3,350
Bow£2,000-£2,600

uPVC window glass options

If you use an online uPVC price calculator to calculate the cost of a uPVC window, you’ll be asked what type of glass you want in the units. There’s no such thing as just double glazing.

Double glazed window glass

Double-glazed window prices vary based on several factors, including the choice of glazing. The type of glass used affects the performance and cost of the uPVC windows. There are a wide variety of glass types, some with unique features.

woman and child looking out of a double glazed window

Double glazing is the cheapest glazing option but still provides excellent insulation and security (Adobe)

The cheapest option is basic double-glazed glass, called annealed or float glass. It is a tough glass, and the unit consists of two glass panes separated by a layer of gas or air. This glass is secure and hard to shatter, but if it does break, it can form dangerous, sharp shards. Annealed glass is not as strong as tempered or laminated glass, but it is a tough, cost-effective option for most homes, with good protection and insulation. Annealed glass for standard double glazing costs £25 to £50 per square metre.

Triple glazing glass

Triple glazing works on the same lines as double glazing but with three layers of glass instead of two. Triple glazing offers even better insulation and noise reduction, making it more expensive at £60 to £100 per square metre.

cross section of wood upvc triple glazed window

Triple glazing has come down in price significantly in recent years (Adobe)

Toughened glass

Toughened or laminated glass, sometimes known as tempered glass, is a type of safety glass treated with a chemical process to make it stronger. It’s several times tougher than regular glass, and when it breaks, it shatters into small round pieces rather than dangerous shards. Toughened glass is popular for commercial buildings and homes with young children and costs between £50 to £100 per square metre for double glazing.

Energy-efficient glass

If energy efficiency is your priority, then energy-saving or low-emissivity (low-E) glass will undoubtedly reduce your heating bills. This is an excellent choice for older homes that are less energy efficient or houses in exposed locations. Low-E glass costs an average of £30 to £60 per square metre for double glazing.

Acoustic glass

Acoustic glass is designed to control noise, so it is perfect for properties in busy traffic locations or urban centre homes. Acoustic glass has two or more sheets of glass bonded with acoustic interlayers. It works by weakening sound waves as they travel through the glass. Acoustic glass is one of the most expensive options for double glazing at £126 to £160 per square metre.

Self-cleaning glass

Self-cleaning glass sounds like an excellent idea for every home. It was initially designed for hard-to-access locations, such as high-rise buildings. It works well on conservatory roofs or the second floor of most homes. It is precoated with a transparent material that dissolves dirt and disperses water. It costs £25 per square metre to apply self-cleaning technology to your glazing choice.

Solar control glass

Solar control glass is popular for houses with glass walls or large glazed areas, such as a conservatory or feature window. The glass filters and reflects the sun’s rays, allowing light to enter the room while eliminating glare. Solar glazing is one of the most expensive options for double glazing at £106 to £141 per square metre.

Fire glass

Fire glass is created using technologies that make the glass resistant to impact while functioning as a barrier that flames, smoke or gas cannot penetrate.

Coloured glass

Double glazing doesn’t have to be transparent. There are various opacity choices and different colours to choose from that also preserve privacy and allow natural light into the space.

Glazing choice is one of many factors that affect the price of uPVC windows. The complexity of the style and design, along with the number of openings, also bumps up the cost.

Calculate the cost of new uPVC windows for your home

You use the below calculator to get a quick estimate of how much new uPVC windows would cost you.

Are cheap uPVC windows worth it?

uPVC windows offer excellent value for money. Although double-glazed windows are competitively priced compared with the alternatives, this doesn’t mean they represent an inferior product, design aesthetic or thermal performance – quite the reverse. The best combination for the most affordable price is undoubtedly double-glazed casement windows.

Cheap uPVC casement windows offer an excellent return on investment, guaranteeing a warm home free from draughts, lowering household energy costs and increasing kerb appeal when you come to sell your property.

What to look for in a uPVC windows quote

uPVC window quotes show surprising variability depending on how they are laid out and how the information is presented.

Look out for the cost of labour and materials; the actual cost of the uPVC windows price should be separate. Check out the supplier’s professional credentials. Are they a member of the Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme? The quote should mention guarantees; if not, check with the supplier. Make sure that disposal of your old windows is included. Third-party costs are not always listed; you’ll need scaffolding for second-floor windows, so a bill for this may arrive separately.

It’s always worth getting several quotes from different uPVC window installers in your area. This will help you find the best price and source a company you trust to do the job. Three quotes are the recommended minimum number.

uPVC windows Q&A

