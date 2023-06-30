uPVC window prices vary hugely and depend on the style and size of the window. Extra features and different hardware also impact the cost. Let’s look at the five main types of uPVC windows and their prices:

Sash windows

Sash windows are at the higher end of uPVC windows in terms of cost. Popular in old properties to replicate period charm, improve thermal regulation and eliminate draughts, uPVC sash windows are an increasingly common choice in new builds too.

The average cost of uPVC sash windows is between £700 and £1,100 per window depending on the size and operating mechanism. Another significant advantage of uPVC sash windows is that they don’t have the tricky cord and pulley mechanism of old-style sashes, making them easier to operate.

Casement windows

Casement windows are probably the most common window style in the UK because they complement almost any type of property. These windows are hinged at the sides or the top.

Casement windows allow for maximum ventilation and are easy to clean and energy efficient. Second-floor uPVC casement windows range in price from £310 to £434 for a 600mm x 900mm unit. In contrast, you can expect to pay £1,055 to £1,179 for a timber-framed equivalent.

Tilt and turn windows

Tilt and turn windows are an increasingly popular blended design, offering the style and appearance of a sash window with the advantages of a hinged casement. Tilt and turn windows work in two ways. The turning function allows them to open inwards, hinging from the side.

The tilt function opens the top of the sash, allowing for maximum ventilation. Tilt and turn windows are among the most versatile window designs. Expect to pay between £558 and £621 for an 800mm x 800mm unit with installation on top. Increase the cost to £683 to £745 for a 1200mm x 1200mm window.

Bay windows

Bay windows are typically constructed of three separate panels. They extend from the wall of the house at a 25-to-45-degree angle, creating an internal and external feature while adding space to the room and letting in light. The middle window is usually larger and is often called the picture window. Bay windows can incorporate a mix of window styles to suit your preferences, such as sash, double-hung and casement windows.

The cost of a uPVC bay window will vary depending on your chosen style. A three-panel white uPVC bay window costs between £1,303 and £1,675. A five-panel bay costs between £2,296 and £2,730 for a larger aperture, not including installation. Upgrade to a woodgrain uPVC, and the three-panel cost increases to £1,427 to £1,830 and the five-panel to £2,358 to £3,351.

Bow windows

A bow window differs from a bay, although the two styles are often confused. Bow windows are usually made up of more panels, typically four or five, and the angle at which they protrude from the house is smaller, usually no more than 10 degrees. This creates a softer, more curved appearance, hence the name.

With bow windows, the panels are usually the same shape and size, giving a symmetrical look. This is not always the case with bay windows, which tend to have a larger central window with smaller side windows. Bow windows have another unique feature: they work well on the corner of a building, wrapped around two walls, maximising living space in the room and making the most of panoramic views.

The two critical contributors to cost are the number of panels and the window size; a large bow window can have five panels or three larger ones. A four-panel bow window measuring 3600mm x 1200mm costs £1,986 to £2,110. Increase that same size to a five-panel bow, and the price range increases to between £2,358 and £2,606.