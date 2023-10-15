We all know what it’s like to have a bad day at the office. There are very few of us, though, who manage to channel that anger into something constructive. A smash hit debut novel, for example. But after one rage-inducing meeting while working as a copywriter, Bonnie Garmus did just that.

The only woman in a boardroom full of men, she presented her pitch, only for a senior colleague to parrot her work back as if it were his own. “My ideas were taken by a man and no one in the room defended me, even though I had worked with some of these men for a long time,” she recalls. “And after I left that meeting, I just thought, ‘how are we still here?’ As I was walking back, I thought, ‘how many other women in the world just had the meeting I had?’” When she reached her desk, her head was full of “this cloud of women who had been held back for decades, centuries, and how much it sets our world back to not use half of the population to the fullest. I was pretty mad by the time I sat down and instead of working on the assignment that was due that day at 5pm, I ended up writing the first chapter of Lessons in Chemistry.”

Upon its release last spring, Lessons in Chemistry won effusive praise from the likes of Nigella Lawson (who said she was “devastated to have finished it”) and topped the bestseller lists on both sides of the Atlantic – surely a satisfying feat for a writer who grew up in California (she speaks with a soft Golden State accent) but has more recently made her home in London. Millions of readers around the world have picked up a copy, and the book has earned 66-year-old Garmus a clutch of awards. This summer, she was named Author of the Year at the British Book Awards, which counts Marian Keyes, Bernardine Evaristo and Richard Osman among its previous winners; when we speak over Zoom, I spot the trophy, shaped like an oversized fountain pen nib, perched on the shelves of the book-lined office she shares with husband David. And this week, the first episodes of the Apple TV+ adaptation landed online, starring Oscar winner Brie Larson as Elizabeth.