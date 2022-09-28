Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Caleb McLaughlin opens up about dealing with racism from Stranger Things fanbase: ‘It definitely took a toll on me’

‘Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved’

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 28 September 2022 05:48
Comments

Stranger Things Season 4

Caleb McLaughlin has opened up about racism he faced from fans of Stranger Things.

While speaking at the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention, the 20-year-old actor who plays the role of Lucas Sinclair on the hit Netflix series, talked about the racism he’s faced in the past.

“It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid,” the actor said. “My very first Comic-Con, some people didn’t stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, ‘Oh I didn’t want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.’”

“Even now, some people don’t follow me or don’t support me because I’m Black,” McLaughlin added. “Sometimes overseas, you feel the racism, you feel the bigotry.

“Sometimes it’s hard to talk about and for people to understand, but when I was younger, it definitely affected me a lot.

Recommended

“Because I was born with this beautiful chocolate skin, I’m not loved,” he said. “But that’s why with my platform, I want to spread positivity and love because I do not give hate back to people who give hate to me.”

Earlier this year, McLaughlin paid tribute to his real-life hero, Kobe Bryant, in the newest season of Stranger Things.

In the first episode of the fourth season – released on 27 May – McLaughlin’s character Lucas is shown as a new member of Hawkins High’s basketball team.

Netflix confirmed that Lucas’ jersey number is a nod to the late NBA Lakers player.

“The #8 jersey Lucas wears is a nod to Kobe Bryant’s first jersey number. Caleb McLaughlin is a huge fan and had the idea to pay tribute to Kobe through his character’s jersey,” the streamer tweeted.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in