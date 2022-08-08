The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
David McCullough death: Author and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner dies aged 89
The American author was known for his best-selling historical novels
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner David McCullough has died. He was 89.
The American author, known for his best-selling historical novels, died at his Hingham, Massachusetts home on Sunday (7 August).
His death was confirmed to The New York Times by his daughter Dori Lawson.
It was McCullough’s two presidential biographies Truman (1992)and John Adams (2001) that earned him Pulitzer Prizes.
His 1992 book topped the New York Times Best-Seller list for 43 weeks, while his 2001 book landed at No 1 in its first week. They were later turned into TV miniseries.
Additionally, he received National Book Awards for The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal (1997) and Mornings on Horseback (1981), with the latter telling the story of the young Theodore Roosevelt and his family.
More reporting to come
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies