JK Rowling sparks backlash with International Women’s Day post

JK Rowling has been criticised on social media for a tweet about International Women’s Day.

In a thread criticising the Labour Party’s stance on gender and equality, the Harry Potter author wrote: “Apparently, under a Labour government, today will become We Who Must Not Be Named Day.”

Rowling, who has previously been criticised for her views on transgender people, also hit out at Nicola Sturgeon for a law proposed in Scotland that would simplify how trans people’s genders are recognised.

The author – who also uses the pen name Robert Galbraith – claimed the law would “harm the most vulnerable women”.

Rowling was subsequently criticised on Twitter for her post, with one user calling her “beyond embarrassing”. Another compared her views to those of Katie Hopkins.

Replying to Rowling’s post, one person wrote: “You could just accept that transwomen are women and save your reputation and your tweets. You have no idea how much harm you are doing.”

A number of Twitter users also directed Rowling to the Labour Party’s post celebrating International Women’s Day. Another joked: “So are you equating women with Voldemort now?”

Rowling’s views on trans rights have provoked backlash in the past. American Crime Story actor Sarah Paulson once told Rowling to “shut up” in an Instagram post, while several Harry Potter stars have distanced themselves from the author.

She has repeatedly rejected the idea that she is “transphobic” and has said that she “knows and loves” trans people.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Rowling’s for comment.