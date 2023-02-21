Jump to content

Liveupdated1676967209

JK Rowling – latest: First episode of Harry Potter author’s new podcast airs

Interviewer Megan Phelps-Roper says podcast was ‘never intended to vindicate’ author over her remarks about the transgender community

Ellie Harrison,Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 21 February 2023 08:13
‘I never set out to upset anyone’: JK Rowling speaks out over trans controversy in podcast teaser

The first episode of a new podcast featuring JK Rowling has aired where she addresses her controversial remarks on transgender rights.

In a forthcoming seven-episode podcast titled The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, the Harry Potter author sits down with US writer Megan Phelps-Roper at her home in Edinburgh.

Phelps-Roper is the granddaughter of Fred Phelps – pastor of the notorious Westboro Baptist Church. After leaving the church in 2012, Phelps-Roper became a prominent critic of its philosophy and practices.

“I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal,” Rowling says in the trailer.

“What has interested me in recent years, particularly on social media [is when fans say], ‘You’ve ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this.’ And I think: ‘You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.’”

Trans YouTuber Natalie Wynn, who is known as ContraPoints, has apologised for agreeing to be interviewed for the podcast.

Follow the latest updates below:

1676967209

JK Rowling reflects on traumatic miscarriage

JK Rowling has reflected on going through a traumatic miscarriage in her twenties, before she gave birth to her daughter Jessica.

Speaking on a new podcast, the Harry Potter author recalled how “hugely traumatic” the miscarriage was, both “physically” and “emotionally”.

The loss came just a year after Rowling lost her mother to illness. She said the Nineties were a decade “infused with loss” for her.

In her appearance on the seven-part podcast The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, hosted by political activist Megan Phelps-Roper, Rowling said she became pregnant “accidentally” a year after moving in with her then-boyfriend.

“While pregnant, he proposed to me. And then I lost the baby,” she recalled. “ I miscarried, which was hugely traumatic. It was traumatic physically and traumatic emotionally, and that was another massive loss. I was certainly not in a balanced state of mind.”

Thomas Kingsley21 February 2023 08:13
1676965408

JK Rowling podcast host claims Harry Potter has helped save LGBT+ books

The second episode of JK Rowling’s new podcast, The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, focuses on the 1997 release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the ensuing Christian backlash over its influence on children.

In the episode titled “Burn the Witch”, host Megan Phelps-Roper posits that the book’s legal wins against censorship-seeking evangelists created “precedent”, which now protects LGBT+ literature.

“In the late 1990s and into the early 2000s, in what has become a largely forgotten chapter in the Harry Potter legacy, a passionate and motivated group of American Christians did everything they could to stop the popularity and ubiquity of Harry Potter,” Phelps-Roper, an activist best known for escaping the infamous Westboro Baptist Church led by her grandfather Fred Phelps, says in the episode.

Read the full story below:

JK Rowling podcast host argues Harry Potter saved LGBT+ books from being banned

A 2003 legal victory over Arkansas school censorship created precedent, Megan Phelps-Roper says

Thomas Kingsley21 February 2023 07:43
1676962800

Read the full story here:

1676959200

Listen to the podcast trailer here

The Witch Trials of JK Rowling premieres on Tuesday, 21 February, 2023. The first two episodes land on that day, with the rest airing weekly.

Hear the Harry Potter author speaking in a trailer for the podcast below...

‘I never set out to upset anyone’: JK Rowling speaks out over trans controversy in podcast teaser
Roisin O'Connor21 February 2023 06:00
1676955600

JK Rowling is the subject of a new podcast that will interview the Harry Potter author about her views on the transgender community.

In the forthcoming seven-episode podcast titled The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, she sits down with US writer Megan Phelps-Roper at her home in Edinburgh.

Podcast host Free Press describes The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, out on 21 February, as an “audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world’s most successful author”.

“I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal,” Rowling says in the trailer.

Here is a timeline of the controversial comments the author has made about trans rights.

A timeline of JK Rowling’s comments about women and transgender rights

Harry Potter author is taking part in a podcast where she will discuss her stance with Megan Phelps-Roper

Roisin O'Connor21 February 2023 05:00
1676952000

What Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has said about Rowling’s views on transgender issues

Harry Potter film star Daniel Radcliffe wrote an essay for The Trevor Project in 2020, in support of trans people.

“Transgender women are women,” he wrote. “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [Rowling] or I.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

Roisin O'Connor21 February 2023 04:00
1676948400

JK Rowling said she agreed to the interview as she hoped it would be ‘constructive’

Posting on Twitter last week, Rowling wrote: “Last year, I received a long, thoughtful letter from @Meganphelps, inviting me to take part in a personal, in-depth discussion with her about the issues that have interested me in recent years.

“Megan proposed bringing in other voices, and looking at the wider picture, bringing her own unique viewpoint as a former fundamentalist who’s dedicated her life over the past decade to difficult conversations.

“I agreed to sit down with Megan because, having read her wonderful book, Unfollow, I thought the two of us could have a real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive.”

Roisin O'Connor21 February 2023 03:00
1676941200

Mark Hamill recently defended himself for liking a post by JK Rowling

The Star Wars actor defended himself after he became the centre of fan ire for liking a tweet from JK Rowling that some users deemed “transphobic”.

Read the full story below...

Mark Hamill explains why he ‘liked’ controversial JK Rowling post

‘Twitter is, unfortunately, no place for nuance,’ Star Wars actor said

Ellie Harrison21 February 2023 01:00
1676934042

Read the full story here:

1676930402

ContraPoints distances herself from podcast

Trans YouTuber Natalie Wynn, who is known as ContraPoints, has apologised for agreeing to be interviewed for the podcast. “I agreed,” she wrote on Twitter. “This was a serious lapse in judgement.”

ContraPoints

(ContraPoints)
Ellie Harrison20 February 2023 22:00

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in