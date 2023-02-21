✕ Close ‘I never set out to upset anyone’: JK Rowling speaks out over trans controversy in podcast teaser

JK Rowling has dismissed concerns that her views on transgender rights will damage her legacy.

The first two episodes of a new podcast featuring JK Rowling have aired where she addresses her traumatic miscarriage, Harry Potter and her controversial remarks on transgender issues.

In the new episodes of the podcast titled The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, when asked by interview Megan Phelps-Roper about her legacy, the Harry Potter author said she doesn’t think about it.

“I think you could not have misunderstood me more profoundly. I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy, what a pompous way to live your life thinking about what my legacy will be. Whatever! I’ll be dead, I care about now, the living.”

Phelps-Roper is the granddaughter of Fred Phelps – pastor of the notorious Westboro Baptist Church. After leaving the church in 2012, Phelps-Roper became a prominent critic of its philosophy and practices.