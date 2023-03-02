Peter Kay announces new memoir about his ‘obsession with TV’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peter Kay is set to release a new memoir this autumn, themed around his “obsession” with TV.

Last December, the Bolton-born comedian began an extensive new tour of the UK, his first stand-up tour in 12 years.

Now, Kay has announced the forthcoming release of his new book, TV: Big Adventures on the Small Screen.

The memoir is described as “an incredible jaunt through 40 years of television: from tea-making in Granada, to behind the scenes on Phoenix Nights, Max and Paddy and his Bafta-winning turn as John Redmond in Car Share”.

TV will be published by HarperCollins.

In a statement, Kay said: “I’d wanted for years to write about my obsession for TV and working in it.

“It’s been such a massive pleasure recalling the adventures I’ve had over the last 25 years both in front and behind the camera, and I hope people will enjoy reading about the journey as much as I’ve enjoyed writing it.”

Kay’s previous memoir, 2007’s The Sound of Laughter, remains the top-selling hardback autobiography of all time in the UK.

Before his ongoing Better Late Than Never arena tour, Kay spent several years away from the public spotlight.

Peter Kay pictured at the Baftas in 2016 (Getty Images)

Kay announced In December 2017 that he was cancelling all planned work projects (including a scheduled tour titled Peter Kay Live: Have Gags Will Travel) for personal reasons.

During the first night of his comeback tour in December 2022, Kay, 49, broke down in tears as he received a standing ovation from the audience at Manchester’s AO Arena.

He composed himself before telling fans: “How am I supposed to do comedy now? I can’t believe you made me cry.”

The Better Late Than Never tour currently has dates scheduled through to 2024, including an unprecedented monthly residency at London’s O2 Arena.