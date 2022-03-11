Santa Fe will be hosting its inaugural literary festival this year.

The highly anticipated event will take place over a long weekend this spring (20 – 23 May 2022).

With its high-altitude, desert climate and rusty-hued terrain, the capital city of New Mexico has long been a home to creatives seeking out inspiration and rejuvenation.

Santa Fe has been home to artists and writers for generations including Georgia O’Keefe, DH Lawrence, Willa Cather, and writers today such as George RR Martin.

The Santa Fe Literary Festival invites guests to partake in the city’s rich cultural traditions.

More than 30 individual events will take place across the weekend, including keynote speeches by major literary figures and more intimate talks by national and international writers.

Colson Whitehead has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for fiction twice (2017 and 2020) (AFP via Getty Images)

Literary legends including Colson Whitehead, Sandra Cisneros, and Poet Laureate Joy Harjo will feature alongside bestselling authors such as John Grisham and George RR Martin.

It will be an immersive weekend of programming, with guests also given the chance to dine with celebrated chefs and acclaimed food writers.

You can find out everything you need to know about SFLF 2022 here.

John Grisham is one of many recognisable names to participate in this year’s festival (Getty Images)

How to get tickets

You can purchase tickets for the Santa Fe Literary Festival at the official website.

There are three types of tickets available to purchase; All-Access Festival passes, individual event tickets, and literary day trip tickets. There will also be free programming on the Festival Community Stage.

There are only 225 All Access Festival passes available, so make sure you are quick to snap one up. If you are lucky enough to secure one then you will have your choice of dozens of author events, two chef lunches, afternoon teas, plus Santa Fe experiences and excursions.

Santa Fe’s decade-spanning cultural legacy is rich and steeped in history (Santa Fe Tourism)

The festival’s Literary Day Trips include a series of full and half-day excursions – each with a different focus – that will take place on the Monday of the festival (23 May).

For those wishing to book accommodation please click here for a range of options where some discounted rates are being offered for those staying over the festival weekend.

