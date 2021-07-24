Prince Harry denies he will publish second memoir after Queen’s death

Prince Harry has denied media reports that he plans to publish a second memoir after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday, The Daily Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex had signed a four-book publishing deal with Penguin Random House, and claimed that the second book is another memoir that is being purposefully held back until after the death of the Queen.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke told The Independent that contrary to “false media reports”, the only memoir in the works is the previously announced volume that’s set to be published by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

In a statement earlier this week, Penguin Random House said that Prince Harry’s book would provide the “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but Random House did say that Prince Harry would be donating his proceeds to charity.

For his part, Harry said that he wrote his memoir – in collaboration with ghostwriter JR Moehringer – “not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

He added: “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in early 2020 and are currently living in California with their two children.