Andy Smart, the comedian known for his work with comedy group The Comedy Store, has died aged 63.

The news of his death was announced by Smart’s daughter, Grace, who said in a statement: “I'm very sorry to let you all know that dad passed away unexpectedly last night.

“He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him.”

Tributes from fellow comics have already been pouring in, led by Eddie Izzard, who is remembering Smart as a “very funny man and a great improviser”.

“His talent will be missed,” Izzard tweeted.

Comedian Kevin Bridges commented: “Loved all the time I spent with him at comedy festivals over the years. Thoughts with you all Grace.”

Irish presenter and comedian Dara Ó Briain called Smart “a force for joy”, adding that he “will be sorely missed”.

Smart joined The Comedy Store Players in 1995, with whom he performed as a guest and a permanent member for over 13 years.

Before his time with the Players, he teamed up with Angelo Abela for their double act Vicious Boys. In 1984, the duo won Time Out’s Street Entertainer Award.

They followed the victory with appearances on Wake Up London and Channel 4’s The Tube where Smart, memorably dressed as a hotel bellboy and acting like a Great Dane in costume as a hotel bellboy, licked presenter Paula Yates’s face.

Three years later, the two returned to Channel 4 to present American football.

More to follow...