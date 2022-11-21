Joe Lycett: Comedian curtsies after ‘shredding £10,000’ over David Beckham World Cup ultimatum
Comedian wore a rainbow-striped jacket as he appeared to destroy the money
Joe Lycett has appeared to “shred £10,000” following “radio silence” from David Beckham over his World Cup ultimatum.
Last Sunday (13 November), the comedian released a video on social media in which he directly addressed Beckham about his deal promoting the World Cup in Qatar.
In the video, Lycett said that he would give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if Beckham pulls out of his reported £10 million deal over the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues.
If Beckham did not do so, Lycett said, he would shred the £10,000 (£1,000 for every £1m allegedly earned by the former England player) and live stream it this Sunday (20 November) at midday on the website BendersLikeBeckham.com.
While the Birmingham-born comic upped the ante over the last week, sharing an email he sent to Beckham’s publicist and a picture of the shredder he would be using, the footballer did not respond to or even acknowledge Lycett’s challenge.
While Lycett is known for his high profile stunts, from changing his name to Hugo Boss to pretending to be “very right wing”, this one proved to be particularly divisive.
Many people implored Lycett not to destroy the money as the country has just entered a recession and is in a cost-of-living crisis.
However, some argued back that Lycett’s ultimatum to Beckham was only an effective protest if he does actually shred the money.
But despite doubts being cast, Lycett did appear to shred the money as he appeared on the livestream on Sunday.
Lycett had previously warned Beckham, “not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded”.
“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime,” he said in his original video. “Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.”
Joe Lycett to ‘shred £10,000 this morning'
Morning all! The day is here and, with David Beckham yet to even acknowledge Joe Lycett’s ultimatum, the comedian is preparing to destroy £10,000 with a shredder.
We’ll be keeping you updated on everything going on this morning.
ICYMI...
In case you’ve not been paying attention, Joe Lycett released a video last week in which he challenged David Beckham over his alleged £10m deal with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Pull out of the deal over to the country’s stance on LGBT+ issues, and Lycett will donate £10,000 to charities supporting gay people in football.
However, should Beckham not do it, he will shred the money and live stream it.
Find out all the details below...
Joe Lycett to shred £10,000 if David Beckham doesn’t pull out of Qatar World Cup deal
‘Not just the money, but also your status as a gay icon will be shredded. You’ll be forcing me to commit a crime,’ says comedian
Over on Lycett’s website, the countdown is ticking away...
Joe Lycett says he’s ‘in a bit of a pickle’ over Beckham World Cup stunt
Earlier this week, with David Beckham yet to respond to his request, Lycett shared an email he had sent to the footballer’s publicist.
In it, the comic asks if he’s really to expect “radio silence” from Beckham, adding: “‘I really don’t want to shred 10 grand!!!”
You can read more below...
Joe Lycett says he’s in ‘a bit of a pickle’ over David Beckham World Cup ultimatum
‘I really don’t want to shred 10 grand!!!’ comic wrote
T-minus two hours!
Joe Lycett posts photo of £10,000 cash he will ‘shred'
Lycett’s got the money ready... but will he actually shred it?
Will Joe Lycett actually shred £10,000?
It’s the question on everyone’s lips this morning: will Joe Lycett actually shred £10,000? He couldn’t... could he? Would he?
Check out the comment sections on his recent posts and you’ll find Lycett’s followers are totally divided on the matter
While some have argued that it’s immoral to burn the cash in the middle of a recession and cost-of-living crisis and called on him to donate it to charity, others have said that £10,000 is small fry compared to what Beckham has (allegedly) earnt and that Lycett can spend his own money on this protest if he wants.
I’ve covered a lot of Lycett’s stunts over the last few years (you can see some of my favourites here), but I’ve never been more intrigued to see how one will play out.
Given the backlash within some of his fanbase, I personally think it’s unlikely the comedian will actually destroy the cash. Still, he’s not one to give up and is a big fan of a double bluff or last minute rug-pull.
If that money’s not being shredded, you can guarantee something even more dramatic is going to take place.
Yesterday, Lycett posted a picture of not just the £10,000 cash, but the shredder he’d be using to do it.
Joe Lycett shares photo of shredder he’ll ‘destroy £10,000’ with in Beckham ultimatum
Comedian has said he will shred the money on Sunday if Beckham doesn’t pull out of his World Cup deal with Qatar
Is it illegal to destroy money in the UK?
In his original video, Joe Lycett said that David Beckham would be “forcing me to commit a crime” if he didn’t back out of his World Cup deal.
But interestingly, it’s not actually illegal to destroy money in the UK.
Under the Currency and Banknotes Act (1928), it’s an offence to deface a banknote, but not destroy one altogether.
However, it is illegal to destroy a coin minted after 1969 – although good luck doing that...
Less than an hour to go now!
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies