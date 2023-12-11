Jump to content

The Longer Read

So Enid Blyton had a lesbian affair? That’s no surprise to me...

…naked tennis, heavy boozing and multiple affairs with men and women – the new claims about the Famous Five author’s relationship with her female illustrator are not in the least bit shocking to Nadia Cohen, who uncovered a torrid and complicated private life in her diaries and letters

Monday 11 December 2023 18:06
<p>Enid Blyton outside the home she shared with her first husband in Beaconsfield </p>

Enid Blyton outside the home she shared with her first husband in Beaconsfield

(Alamy)

Infidelity, betrayals and a riot of scandalous lesbian affairs are a far cry from the wholesome image of much-loved children’s author Enid Blyton.

Her familiar stories famously told of midnight feasts, nail-biting lacrosse matches and picnics with lashings of ginger beer – a phrase that itself became shorthand for the bucolic world of Blyton’s characters.

But this week, the grandson of Lola Oslow, one of Blyton’s illustrators, has claimed that she had an affair with the author. Nicholas Royle made the revelation in his new book David Bowie, Enid Blyton and the Sun Machine.

