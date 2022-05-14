✕ Close Eurovision: Sam Ryder is UK's 2022 entry with song 'Space Man'

The Eurovision 2022 final takes place tonight (Saturday 14 May), and for the first time in years the UK is in with a shot at the top prize.

Sam Ryder, a singer-songwriter who rose to fame on TikTok, is representing the UK with his song “Space Man”, and is currently one of the favourites to win.

“It’s been phenomenal,” he told The Independent of the support he’s received. “The whole team have been working so hard going around Europe, using as much time as we could to do TV, radio, singing on street corners… Everywhere we’ve been, there’s been nothing but kindness and good vibes.” Read more about him here.

He’s facing stiff competition, though, in the form of Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and Ukraine’s act Kalush Orchestra. A total of 25 countries are taking part in the final. The latest odds can be found here.

