Eurovision 2022 final – live: Latest updates and results from Turin as UK places bets on Sam Ryder
UK entry is one of the most popular contestants thanks to his song ‘Space Man’
The Eurovision 2022 final takes place tonight (Saturday 14 May), and for the first time in years the UK is in with a shot at the top prize.
Sam Ryder, a singer-songwriter who rose to fame on TikTok, is representing the UK with his song “Space Man”, and is currently one of the favourites to win.
“It’s been phenomenal,” he told The Independent of the support he’s received. “The whole team have been working so hard going around Europe, using as much time as we could to do TV, radio, singing on street corners… Everywhere we’ve been, there’s been nothing but kindness and good vibes.” Read more about him here.
He’s facing stiff competition, though, in the form of Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and Ukraine’s act Kalush Orchestra. A total of 25 countries are taking part in the final. The latest odds can be found here.
Who are the favourites to win this year?
The UK is currently riding high as one of the bookies’ favourites to win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
Sam Ryder has charmed the international delegates – and their journalists, it seems – thanks to his song “Space Man” and his charming personality. He’s really giving it his all, and people are taking notice.
Anyway, take a look at where Sam is on the latest Eurovision odds, along with the rest of the 20 finalists competing in tonight’s final.
Eurovision 2022 latest odds
Every winning Eurovision song ranked worst to best
While he sadly no longer works with The Independent (greener pastures bla bla), the brilliant Ben Kelly, my fellow Eurovision fan, undertook the mammoth task of ranking every single Eurovision winner from worst to best.
Take a look and see if you agree!
How to watch the Eurovision final tonight
Here’s a reminder if you’re wondering how to tune into the Eurovision Song Contest tonight:
Eurovision 2022 final running order
If you know much about Eurovision, you’ll probably know that the running order of the final performances is considered vitally important for each country’s success. Fortunately for the UK, our contestant Sam Ryder is taking part in the second half of the contest, which means (hopefully) his rendition of “Space Man” will be fresh in the minds of both the judges and the voting public.
Here’s the full running order for tonight’s performances:
It’s time to start planning the Eurovision festivities
Following a brilliant performance in 2019 that landed him 2nd place, Italian artist Mahmood is returning to Eurovision – only this time, he’s brought a friend.
Crowned Sanremo champions in February, Mahmood (born Alessandro Mahmoud) and fellow rapper/singer Blanco (Riccardo Fabbriconi) are favourites to win this year’s song contest with their song “Brividi”.
The track, co-written with songwriter and producer Michelangelo – a frequent collaborator of Blanco – is a poignant ballad that incoroprates surrealist imagery into the story of a difficult relationship (read the Italian and translated English lyrics here).
We spoke with the duo ahead of their performance at the grand final on Saturday 14 May.
Meet Serbia’s unusual Eurovision entry
Serbia’s Eurovision 2022 song has bemused fans with a strange reference to Meghan Markle’s “deeply hydrated” hair.
Performed by Serbian singer Konstrakta, the song is entitled “Corpore Sano”, which is Latin for ‘In a healthy body’.
The song, which evokes the music of Kraftwerk, begins with the line: “What could be the secret of Meghan Markle’s healthy hair?”
Konstrakta continues to talk about the importance of hydration, and how under-eye circles are supposedly linked to liver distress. At the same time, she is seen washing her hands in a bowl surrounded by dancers with towels draped over their shoulders, mimicking the set-up of a beauty salon.
“The artist is supposed to be healthy,” goes the chorus of the song, which then crescendos into a gospel-like proclamation: “God grant us health!”
But Markle is not the sole subject of the song, as Konstrakta goes on to address topics including Serbia’s health system, politics and social norms. Read more about their lyrics here:
When the late Terry Wogan retired from his 35-year stint as the voice of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008, many fans thought hope was lost for the UK.
But then Graham Norton emerged onto our screens, bringing his sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek comments. It felt like the perfect match. Any doubts that Norton couldn’t fill Wogan’s shoes quickly vanished in a puff of confetti.
This year, Norton will again be in the commentary booth for the BBC’s grand final coverage (14 May).
Meanwhile, Rylan Clark and Scott Mills have been holding down the fort presenting the semi-finals this week (10 and 12 May).
Norton is renowned for mocking the length of the four-hour final, and also for noticing when “someone dressed up” for the announcement of scores from each participating country. Hopefully he’ll be kinder to the UK’s 2022 entry, Sam Ryder.
Let’s remember some of Norton’s most fierce lines:
Elaborate staging, wacky costumes, and an abundance of great songs: Eurovision is a song contest like no other.
But Europe’s annual competition is so much more than a kitsch peculiarity: artists including Abba, Maneskin, Olivia Newton-John, Mahmood and Celine Dion have all achieved worldwide fame since performing on the Eurovision stage.
Though it began as a song-writing contest in 1956, having a strong and unique performance is just as important on today’s Eurovision stage. Balancing impressive vocals, skilful songwriting and visually interesting staging, this list ranks the Eurovision winners that found the sweet spot.
How to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest
The Eurovision Song Contest is well known for its fiendishly complex voting system. Fans can vote over the phone, by text or via the Eurovision app, available on devices including iOS, Android and Windows. Each person can vote up to 20 times but voters will be unable to select their own country’s entry.
Here’s how it works:
Meet Norway’s mysterious, brilliant contestants Subwoolfer
One of the acts with the biggest buzz about them this year is Subwoolfer, who are representing Norway.
They perform while wearing yellow wolf masks that conceal their identity so it’s unknown who Subwoolfer actually are, but it’s actually their lyrics that are creating the biggest stir.
The Red Riding Hood-inspired song, titled “Give That Wolf a Banana”, is set to go down in Eurovision history. After they performed in the heats, footage of the band’s rendition circulated social media like wildfire.
Should you wish to sing along with the performance when Subwoolfer frace the stage tonight, here are the lyrics:
