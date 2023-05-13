Eurovision 2023 – latest: Mae Muller shares message of ‘unity’ with Ukraine as running order revealed
Grand final takes place on Saturday
The Eurovision Song Contest is finally upon us, with the annual celebration of European music heading into its grand final in Liverpool this weekend.
On Saturday (13 May), the UK will stage its first Eurovision final in 25 years, hosting on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.
Earlier this week, 31 acts performed for the first time across two semi-finals, competing for 20 spots in the grand final.
The 20 selected acts will join Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine, all of whom automatically progress to the final.
You can see all the acts who made it through to Saturday night’s final here.
The UK will this year be represented by Mae Muller, a 25-year-old singer from north London, with her track “I Wrote A Song”.
While Muller might not quite reach the same heights as the UK’s 2022 entry Sam Ryder, who finished in second place, the bookies still pin her among the frontrunners. You can read the latest odds here.
The competition is expected to be dominated by former champion Loreen, from Sweden, with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen’s 2012 track “Euphoria” is one of the most successful Eurovision songs of all time.
Graham Norton’s best commentating moments
Graham Norton has been hosting Eurovision since 2008.
The talk show host quickly became renowned for mocking the length of the four-hour final, and also for noticing when “someone dressed up” for the announcement of scores from each participating country.
Below, The Independent has rounded up some of his most savage lines from over the years.
Eurovision wouldn’t be the same without Norton’s cutting remarks
Meet Voyager, the prog-rock band representing Australia this year
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis has taken a look at Australia’s entrants, Voyager.
The prog-rock group were shortlisted to compete for Australia in 2020 (although they did not make it to the country’s final), only to become the runners-up in Australia’s competition last year.
“I genuinely think we were a point of difference for Australia last year; a heavy band with a pop sheen, and our song had immediacy to it,” guitarist Scott Kay told The Independent.
“This year, we believe it only made sense to be chosen to represent the country considering how close we came in 2022!”
Video: Eurovision contestants look forward to final performance
Who is Eurovision favourite Alessandra?
The Independent’s Meg Warren-Lister has taken a look at Norway’s entry to the Eurovision Song Contest this year: Alessandra.
The Norwegian-Italian singer has already racked up more than 25 million streams on Spotify with her song “Queen of Kings”, which she will be performing during Saturday’s (13 May) grand final.
Alessandra rose to fame in her home country only last year after appearing on Norway’s version of The Voice.
Speaking about the inspiration behind “Queen of Kings”, she said the song is about the power of women as well as her experiences as a bisexual woman.
Video: Graham Norton jokes EBU rules with ‘iron fist’ after Zelensky’s request blocked
How Eurovision voting works – and the massive rule change for the 2023 final
Eurovision’s voting system is always complex and always changing. This year, a new rule has been brought in allowing viewers from countries not competing in Eurovision to vote for the first time.
Who are Vesna, the all-female folk group from Czechia representing ‘underdogs’?
Bringing girl power to Liverpool (even more than the city usually has), Vesna are representing Czechia this year with their feminist anthem “My Sister’s Crown”.
Ahead of the final, Meg Warren Lister spoke to the band about competing in Eurovision 2023.
Who are Vesna, the all-female folk group representing Czechia at Eurovision?
Folk band Vesna speak about sisterhood and the importance of having a good steam iron backstage
Remembering Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
It’s Eurovision eve, so why not spend the evening watching Netflix’s Eurovision film, The Story of Fire Saga?
Released in 2020 and starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, the musical comedy follows a pair of Icelandic musicians who dream of representing their country at the Eurovision Song Contest.
Meet Lord of the Lost, the head-banging, throat-ripping chart-toppers representing Germany in Eurovision
Next up in our interview series, we spoke to “Blood and Glitter” band Lord of the Lost to find out how seriously they’re taking Eurovision.
The answer? VERY.
Every Eurovision winner ranked from worst to best
Since Eurovision first began in 1956, there have been 69 winners (due to an infamous four-way tie in 1969).
Those contestants have ranged from the good (Conchita Wurst) to the bad (most of the early 2000s), to the downright ugly (Lordi), and we’ve ranked them all for you.
