The presenting line-up for Eurovision 2023 has been announced.

The musical competition series is taking place in Liverpool this May on behalf of winners Ukraine, who are unable to host due to the ongoing invasion of the country by Russia.

On Wednesday (22 February), the full list of presenters hosting this year’s events was announced, featuring Eurovision favourites, superfans and new faces.

The grand final, taking place on Saturday 13 May, will be hosted by commentator Graham Norton and Ukrainian musician Julia Sanina, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon.

Commentary on the night will be provided by Norton, who will be joined for the first time by Mel Giedroyc.

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko will be the Eurovision Correspondent in Liverpool and will appear in VT inserts during the live shows. He will also present the opening ceremony live stream along with Sam Quek.

The semi-finals, taking place on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May, will be hosted by Sanina, Waddingham and Dixon once again.

Scott Mills and Rylan Clark will be offering their commentary during these shows.

In the local area, BBC Radio Merseyside will have their own special commentary team, including Claire Sweeney and the winner of The Voice of Eurovision search which is currently underway to discover new Scouse talent.

BBC’s director of unscripted programming Kate Phillips said: “The BBC is thrilled to have such a talented line-up bringing the Eurovision Song Contest from Liverpool – on behalf of Ukraine – to the world.

“One thing that truly unites us all is music, and we’re proud to have a team – who are well accustomed to the worlds of music, performing and live broadcasting – as part of our Eurovision presenting family.”

The 2023 competition has the slogan: “United by Music”, with the logo an array of beating hearts in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags.

During this year’s competition, which takes place in May, Ukraine will join the “big five” countries – France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK – who automatically qualify for the competition. The grand final takes place on 13 May.