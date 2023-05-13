Eurovision 2023 – live: Grand final running order revealed as Mae Muller shares message for Ukraine
The Eurovision Song Contest is finally upon us, with the annual celebration of European music heading into its grand final in Liverpool on Saturday.
Tonight (13 May), the UK will stage its first Eurovision final in 25 years, hosting on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.
Earlier this week, 31 acts performed for the first time across two semi-finals, competing for 20 spots in the grand final.
The 20 selected acts will join Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine, all of whom automatically progress to the final.
You can see all the acts who made it through to Saturday night’s final here.
The UK will this year be represented by Mae Muller, a 25-year-old singer from north London, with her track “I Wrote A Song”.
While Muller might not quite reach the same heights as the UK’s 2022 entry Sam Ryder, who finished in second place, the bookies still pin her among the frontrunners. You can read the latest odds here.
The competition is expected to be dominated by former champion Loreen, from Sweden, with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen’s 2012 track “Euphoria” is one of the most successful Eurovision songs of all time.
I'm afraid things aren't looking too good for the UK, at least according to the bookies.
Here's the latest betting odds and favourites to win for tonight's competition...
Among this year's frontrunners is Finland!
Competing for the country this year is Käärijä with his upbeat paen to piña coladas and pints: "Cha Cha Cha."
If you want to sing-along tonight, you can check out the lyrics (and the English translation) here...
What is the running order for tonight?
UK fans will have to stay up late, with Mae Muller scheduled to perform last out of the 26 countries. At least she’ll be fresh in voters’ minds!
1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?
2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração
3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun
4. Poland | Blanka - Solo
5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava
6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment
7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart
8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea
9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo
10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje
11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite
12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges
13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha
14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown
15. Australia | Voyager - Promise
16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You
17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover
18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna
19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel
20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings
21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter
22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay
23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn
24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem
25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!
26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song
For one day of the year, Eurovision captivates millions of viewers – but what happens when the cameras stop rolling?
In the past, the nation’s Eurovision entries have covered a wide variety of performers, from household names like Cliff Richard and the late Olivia Newton-John, to more obscure up-and-comers.
Here’s a rundown of some of the UK’s most note-worthy past Eurovision entrants – and where they are now.
Who is Mae Muller?
Meet the star hoping to lead the UK to victory tonight with her infectious pop anthem "I Wrote A Song".
We spoke to the North London-based artist ahead of tonight’s show. Check out the interview here...
These are the 26 countries set to perform tonight with the hopes of being crowned this year’s Eurovision winners.
Today's the day!
Happy Eurovision day all those who celebrate!
Stay tuned on our live blog for all the updates and latest information regarding tonight's big event.
All week, the bookmakers have been breaking down who they think will walk away with the Eurovision trophy on Saturday.
Throughout, one name has stood out as a clear frontrunner: that of Sweden's entry, Loreen.
You can find out who she’s up against below.
After winning in 2012, the "Euphoria" singer is back with a new, equally catching song.
After winning in 2012, the “Euphoria” singer is back with a new, equally catching song.
You can check out our interview with her below.
