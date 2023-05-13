Jump to content

Liveupdated1683975026

Eurovision 2023 – live: Grand final running order revealed as Mae Muller shares message for Ukraine

Grand final takes place in Liverpool tonight with Mae Muller representing the UK

Isobel Lewis,Tom Murray,Annabel Nugent
Saturday 13 May 2023 11:50
Comments
Hannah Waddingham learns Ukrainian on Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest is finally upon us, with the annual celebration of European music heading into its grand final in Liverpool on Saturday.

Tonight (13 May), the UK will stage its first Eurovision final in 25 years, hosting on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

Earlier this week, 31 acts performed for the first time across two semi-finals, competing for 20 spots in the grand final.

The 20 selected acts will join Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine, all of whom automatically progress to the final.

You can see all the acts who made it through to Saturday night’s final here.

Recommended

The UK will this year be represented by Mae Muller, a 25-year-old singer from north London, with her track “I Wrote A Song”.

While Muller might not quite reach the same heights as the UK’s 2022 entry Sam Ryder, who finished in second place, the bookies still pin her among the frontrunners. You can read the latest odds here.

The competition is expected to be dominated by former champion Loreen, from Sweden, with her song “Tattoo”. Loreen’s 2012 track “Euphoria” is one of the most successful Eurovision songs of all time.

1683975026

Latest betting odds and favourites

I’m afraid things aren’t looking too good for the UK, at least according to the bookies.

Here’s the latest betting odds and favourites to win for tonight’s competition...

Eurovision 2023: Betting odds, favourites, sweepstake and scorecards

Who are favourites to win Eurovision 2023?

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 11:50
1683973765

What do the lyrics to Finland’s entry mean?

Among this year’s frontrunners is Finland!

Competing for the country this year is Käärijä with his upbeat paen to piña coladas and pints: “Cha Cha Cha.”

If you want to sing-along tonight, you can check out the lyrics (and the English translation) here...

What the lyrics to Finland’s Eurovision song ‘Cha Cha Cha’ mean in English

‘Cha Cha Cha’ is an upbeat paean to piña coladas and pints

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 11:29
1683971413

What is the running order for tonight?

UK fans will have to stay up late, with Mae Muller scheduled to perform last out of the 26 countries. At least she’ll be fresh in voters’ minds!

1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. Poland | Blanka - Solo

5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment

7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges

13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

15. Australia | Voyager - Promise

16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay

23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 10:50
1683970412

Where are the UK’s past Eurovision entries now?

For one day of the year, Eurovision captivates millions of viewers – but what happens when the cameras stop rolling?

In the past, the nation’s Eurovision entries have covered a wide variety of performers, from household names like Cliff Richard and the late Olivia Newton-John, to more obscure up-and-comers.

Here’s a rundown of some of the UK’s most note-worthy past Eurovision entrants – and where they are now.

Where are the UK Eurovision entries now?

Here’s what happened to some of the country’s most memorable entrants

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 10:33
1683969097

Who is Mae Muller?

Meet the star hoping to lead the UK to victory tonight with her infectious pop anthem “I Wrote A Song”.

We spoke to the North London-based artist ahead of tonight’s show. Check out the interview here...

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 10:11
ICYMI

ICYMI

These are the 26 countries set to perform tonight with the hopes of being crowned this year’s Eurovision winners.

The 26 countries competing in Eurovision’s grand final are confirmed

Greece and Iceland are among the countries to miss out on a spot in the grand final

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 09:35
1683963908

Today’s the day!

Happy Eurovision day all those who celebrate!

Stay tuned on our live blog for all the updates and latest information regarding tonight’s big event.

Getty Images

(Getty Images)
Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 08:45
1683962580

Who’s going to win Eurovision (according to the bookies)

All week, the bookmakers have been breaking down who they think will walk away with the Eurovision trophy on Saturday.

Throughout, one name has stood out as a clear frontrunner: that of Sweden’s entry, Loreen.

You can find out who she’s up against below.

Tom Murray13 May 2023 08:23
1683959275

Meet Loreen, the Swedish singer who might just win Eurovision twice

We spoke to the woman everyone’s talking about this year: returning champion Loreen.

After winning in 2012, the “Euphoria” singer is back with a new, equally catching song.

You can check out our interview with her below.

Loreen is Sweden’s returning champion hoping to score a second Eurovision victory

Sweden’s entrant has already taken home the Eurovision trophy once. Could a second win be on the cards?

Tom Murray13 May 2023 07:27
1683955327

Missed out on the second semi-final? Here’s the whole thing, summed up in 60 seconds.

Tom Murray13 May 2023 06:22

